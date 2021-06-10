US Olympic Trials: Top 5 Male Track and Field Athletes to Watch Out For.

US Olympic Trials are slated to be held on 18th June 2021 when the best track and field athletes from the country will compete against each other across different athletic events to make it to the top 3 in order to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24th edition of the U.S. Olympic Trials is set to take place at Hayward Field, University of Oregon, and will be spread across 9 days, from 18th June to 27th June 2021.

The US Olympic Trials will also serve as national championships, so the winners will not only qualify for the Tokyo Olympics but will be crowned national champions.

Men's events will be one to watch out for at the US Olympic Trials, where they will compete in 20 different athletic events. Over the last couple of years, we've seen the emergence of new male stars who have made headlines at major international events, including the Diamond League and World Championships.

Over the decades, the USA has produced many great male Olympians who dominated the track and field events at the Olympics. The likes of Jesse Owens, Michael Johnson, Carl Lewis, Edwin Moses and Justin Gatlin have all starred in US Olympic Trials.

Here is the top 5 male athletes who will feature at the US Olympic Trials:

5. Donavan Brazier:

Donavan Brazier

24-year-old Donavan Brazier is already a favorite to win the 800m sprint at the U.S. Olympic Trials. This will be his second appearance at the event as in the last edition of the US Olympic Trials, he finished 19th and hence couldn't qualify for the Rio Olympics.

Donovan Brazier clinched the world title in the 800m sprint at the 2019 World Championships and holds the national record for 800m (1:42:34s). According to many US track and field experts, he is seen as the hope to end the USA's 49 years 800m Olympic title drought. Donavan will look to qualify for his debut Olympics at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

4. Sam Kendricks

Sam Kendricks

Sam Kendricks is definitely one to watch out for in the men's pole vault at the US Olympic Trials. He is regarded as one of the greatest pole vaulters with a 4th joint world record of 6.06m.

Sam Kendricks is a Rio Olympic bronze-medalist and also has two world championship titles under his belt. He is one of six American pole vaulters to breach the 6-meter mark and is the 22nd overall in the world. Sam Kendricks will look to make the cut for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

3. Michael Norman

Michael Norman

Michael Norman is seen as the favorite to win the 400m sprint at the US Olympic Trials. In May, he set a world-leading record of 44.27s in 400m at the Diamond League in Doha.

Michael Norman has been top-notch with his performances over the last 3-4 years. He first broke into the limelight when he defeated reigning national champion Justin Gatlin in the 400m semi-final at the 2016 US Olympic Trials. In the final, he finished 5th and thus failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics.

Michael Norman will make his second appearance at the US Olympic Trials to qualify for his debut at the Tokyo Olympics.

2. Rai Benjamin

Rai Benjamin

23-year-old American hurdler Rai Benjamin is a hot favorite to win the 400m Hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Rai Benjamin won a Silver Medal in the 400m Hurdles by clocking 47.66s at the 2019 World Championship. At the USATF Golden Games, he shattered Edwin Moses' Hilmer Lodge Stadium record of 47.89s in 1989, clocking 47.13s last month. Rai Benjamin won the 400m Hurdles with a timing of 47.38s at the 2021 Doha Diamond League.

Rai Benjamin will look to make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics at the US Olympic Trials. He is considered one of the favorites to win the 400m Hurdles Olympic title.

1. Noah Lyles:

Noah Lyles

Young American 200m sprint star Noah Lyles will head to the US Olympic Trials as the favorite to win the race. He is well-known for his blazing speed in the 200-meter sprint.

Noah Lyles is the defending 200m world champion and also has three Diamond League titles under his belt. At the 2019 World Championships, he didn't compete in the 100m sprint in order to focus on 200m. Noah Lyles is the 4th fastest 200m runner in the world with the second-best national record of 19.50s.

Noah Lyles will look to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics at the US Olympic Trials. He is considered one of the top 200m sprinters to win Olympic Gold.

