US Olympic Trials 2021: Complete schedule and qualification process for athletics 

The US Olympic trials are right around the corner, and after an unprecedented year, the desire to see the world’s best athletes back in action is higher now than ever before. After a whole year of waiting for the Tokyo Olympics, the athletes will be back in action in the form of US Olympic Trials for track and field events.

Athletes have until the June 6th to prepare for these trials, as they look all set to start on June 18th and will continue till June 27th, 2021. The Olympic Trials for the Tokyo Games will be taking place in Hayward Field’s newly renovated facility in Eugene, Oregon. TrackTown USA, the organization that is responsible for operating events at the Hayward facility, will be conducting the trials.

Fans who wish to watch the Olympic Trials live at the arena can do so now, as the state of Oregon has eased restrictions, opening up to allow a restricted number of spectators in sporting events.

“Demand for tickets to the Olympic Trials continues to be at an all-time high and we are confident that some number of spectators will be able to attend the event if regulations allow,” TrackTown USA CEO Michael Reilly said in a press release.

How do athletes make it the trials for Tokyo Olympics?

Athletes who wish to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics must first go through a trials process in order to be selected. The athlete needs to be in at least the ‘A’ or ‘B’ standard for her or his event. There are official qualifying standards that need to be met at the US Olympic trials.

There is a cap on the number of participants for track and field that the Olympic Committee can send to the Tokyo Olympics and the number is 524. There are a total of 40 events in the track and field section with 20 each for men and women. There is a disparity in the number of participants and qualifiers for certain events such as the marathons. For this, a qualifier cap is set and athletes managing to beat the cap will be allowed to participate. This process makes the US Olympic Trials one of the most watched sporting events on the planet.

The United States of America Track and Field (USATF) does not do the tracking of the times themselves, but two websites, TrackTimes and FloTrack, maintain detailed lists.

Olympic trials to see who qualifies for the Tokyo Games

Three of the top finishers of every event qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, however they must all meet the Olympic Standard for the event. If an athlete qualifies in the top three but does not meet the Olympic standard, their place would be inherited by the athlete with the next best finish. This is also the case if an athlete should withdraw at any time.

The selection procedure for relay teams that will go for the Tokyo Olympics is a bit more complex and is left to the USATF. But the US Olympic Trials will play a big role in deciding the team. While it is the selection committee that makes the final call before the Tokyo Olympics, it is usually the top finishers from the individual events that get the call-up for their relay teams. The USATF will release the selection procedure for this year as we get closer to the Tokyo Olympics.

All final track and field events at the Tokyo Olympics, barring the marathon, will take place in the host city of Tokyo between July 23rd and August 8th 2021. The US Olympic Trials for swimming has already begun, while the athletics and gymnastics events are scheduled for later this month.

Complete Schedule of the US Olympic Trials track and field sports

Friday, June 18 — Day 1

Men’s shot put final

Men’s 10,000 meter final

Saturday, June 19 — Day 2

Women’s discus throw final

Women’s 100 meter final

Sunday, June 20 — Day 3

Men’s hammer throw final

Women’s high jump final

Women’s triple jump final

Women’s 400 meter final

Men’s 400 meter final

Women’s 100 meter hurdles final

Men’s 100 meters final

Monday, June 21 — Day 4

Men’s pole vault final

Men’s javelin throw final

Men’s triple jump final

Women’s 1500 meter final

Men’s 800 meter final

Women’s 5000 meter final

Thursday, June 24 — Day 7

Women’s shot put final

Women’s 3000 meter steeplechase final

Friday, June 25 — Day 8

Men’s discus throw final

Men’s 3000 meter steeplechase final

Saturday, June 26 — Day 9

Men’s 20K race walk final

Women’s 20K race walk final

Women’s hammer throw final

Women’s javelin final

Women’s pole vault final

Women’s long jump final

Men’s 400 meter hurdles final

Women’s 10,000 meter final

Women’s 200 meter final

Men’s 110 meter hurdles final

Sunday, June 27 — Day 10

Men’s high jump final

Men’s long jump final

Women’s 400 meter hurdles final

Men’s 5,000 meter final

Women’s 800 meter final

Men’s 1500 meter final

Men’s 200 meter final

*days 5 (June 22) and 6 (June 23) are rest days for the US Olympic Trials

