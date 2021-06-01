US Olympic trials 2021: Spectators to be allowed at Hayward Field

The US Olympic Trials organizing committee has approved the entry of spectators for the track and field events that will be held at Hayward Field, University of Oregon. The US Olympic Trials track and field events are scheduled to take place from June 18 to 27 and will determine who makes the cut for the Tokyo Olympics in these disciplines .

The recent development comes after fresh changes to the Oregon Health Authority guide allowed fans to flock to the stands to cheer for their favorite stars.

The athletes will get a feel of the newly-renovated stadium as they begin their quest for the Tokyo Olympics.

After a nightmarish last year with numerous deaths every day and pandemic restrictions, the COVID situation in the USA has improved with people slowly starting to unmask in public. With vaccines also being rolled out swiftly, one senses that the worst is over in the United States.

US Olympic Trials to have vaccinated, non-vaccinated sections

According to the Local Organising Committee (LOC), there will be sections for both the vaccinated and the non-vaccinated. Expectedly, the vaccinated sections will have most of the crowd in the ticket inventory. Any spectator who buys a ticket will have to provide a full COVID-19 vaccination report in order to sit in the vaccinated section.

The families of the athletes will be given first priority as far as ticketing is concerned. Any family belonging to the athletes will be allowed to buy four tickets per session on a particular day.

Donavan Brazier ‘19 broke the American record & became the first American in history to win the 800m world title at #WorldAthleticChamps yesterday! #GigEm



Gig ‘em, World Champion Donavan Brazier! 👍 https://t.co/SyOsMvsl6epic.twitter.com/s5MoWI36Nb — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) October 2, 2019

Once the existing customers (who retained their ticket orders through April 2021) and the families of the athletes are accommodated, the remaining tickets will be sold to the public.

The US Olympic Trials will see some of the top athletes of the world competing to make the cut for Tokyo. The US Olympic Trials was scheduled to take place in 2020 but was postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.