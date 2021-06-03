US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021: Full event schedule of Wave 1 and Wave 2

The US Olympic Swimming Trials will be held in two waves from June 4 to June 20. Wave I will take place from June 4 to June 7, while Wave II will be held from June 13 to June 20. More than 1,500 swimmers are expected to take part in the US Olympic Trials.

The top two finishers in each event of Wave I of the US Olympic Swimming Trials will advance to Wave II.

Wave II of the US Olympic Swimming Trials will allow until the 41st-seeded swimmer, as of the January cut-off date, along with the swimmers who have qualified from Wave I.

With close to 20 swimmers expected to make the cut from Wave I, Wave II of the US Olympic Swimming Trials will have a field of 50 to 60 swimmers for each event.

Event timings and event list for Wave 1 at US Olympic Swimming Trials

All the preliminaries at the US Olympic Swimming Trials will commence at 11 am EST (8:30 pm IST) while the finals will start at 8 pm EST (5:30 am IST).

The 800m and 1500m freestyle events will be conducted as timed finals. The fastest-seeded from the heats in each of these events will be a part of the finals. The heats of the 800m and 1500m freestyle events at the US Olympic Swimming Trials will swim fastest to slowest.

Here's the complete schedule of Wave 1 events:

Friday, June 4

100m Freestyle

100m Backstroke

200m Butterfly

800m Freestyle

Saturday, June 5

200m Freestyle

100m Breaststroke

400m Individual Medley

Sunday, June 6

400m Freestyle

100m Butterfly

200m Backstroke

Monday, June 7

200m Individual Medley

50m Freestyle

200m Breaststroke

1500m Freestyle

Event timings and event list for Wave 2 at US Olympic Swimming Trials

The Wave 2 of the US Olympic Swimming Trials commences on June 13 and will end on June 20. Top swimmers in the US will take part in these trials after receiving a bye from Wave 1.

Here's the complete schedule of Wave 2 events:

Sunday, June 13

(Events start at 5:30 pm EST)

Men’s 400m Individual Medley - Prelims

Women’s 100m Butterfly - Prelims

Men’s 400m Freestyle - Prelims

Women’s 400m Individual Medley - Prelims

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Prelims

(Events start at 8 pm EST)

Men’s 400m Individual Medley - Final

Women’s 100m Butterfly - Semifinal

Men’s 400m Freestyle - Final

Women’s 400m Individual Medley - Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Semifinal

Monday, June 14

(Events start at 6:30 pm EST)

Women’s 100m Backstroke - Prelims

Men’s 200m Freestyle - Prelims

Women’s 100m Breaststroke - Prelims

Men’s 100m Backstroke - Prelims

Women’s 400m Freestyle – Prelims

(Events start at 8 pm EST)

Women’s 100m Butterfly - Final

Men’s 200m Freestyle - Semifinal

Women’s 100m Breaststroke - Semifinal

Men’s 100m Breaststroke - Final

Women’s 400m Freestyle - Final

Men’s 100m Backstroke - Semifinal

Women’s 100m Backstroke – Semifinal

Simone Manuel will look to dazzle in the pool at the US Olympic Swimming Trials

Tuesday, June 15

(Events start at 6:30 pm EST)

Women’s 200m Freestyle - Prelims

Men’s 200m Butterfly - Prelims

Women’s 200m Individual Medley - Prelims

Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Prelims

(Events start at 8 pm EST)

Women’s 200m Freestyle – Semifinal

Men’s 200m Freestyle - Final

Women’s 100m Backstroke - Final

Men’s 100m Backstroke - Final

Women's 100m Backstroke - Final

Men’s 200 Butterfly - Semifinal

Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Semifinal

Wednesday, June 16

(Events start at 6:30 pm EST)

Men’s 100m Freestyle - Prelims

Women’s 200m Butterfly - Prelims

Men’s 200m Breaststroke - Prelims

Men’s 800m Freestyle – Prelims

(Events start at 8 pm EST)

Men’s 100m Freestyle – Semifinal

Women’s 200m Freestyle – Final

Men’s 200m Butterfly – Final

Women’s 200m Butterfly – Semifinal

Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Semifinal

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – Final

Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Final

Thursday, June 17

(Events start at 6.30 pm EST)

Women’s 100m Freestyle - Prelims

Men’s 200m Backstroke - Prelims

Women’s 200m Breaststroke - Prelims

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Prelims

(Events start at 8 pm EST)

Men’s 800m Freestyle – Final

Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Final

Women’s 100m Freestyle – Semifinal

Men’s 200m Backstroke – Semifinal

Women’s 200m Butterfly – Final

Men’s 100m Freestyle – Final

Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Semifinal

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Semifinal

Ryan Murphy will be one of the biggest stars at the US Olympic Swimming Trials

Friday, June 18

(Events start at 6 pm EST)

Women’s 800m Freestyle - Prelims

Men’s 100m Butterfly - Prelims

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Prelims

(Events start at 9 pm EST)

Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Final

Men’s 200m Backstroke – Final

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Semifinal

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Final

Women’s 100m Freestyle – Final

Men’s 100m Butterfly – Semifinal

Saturday, June 19

(Events start at 6:30 pm EST)

Men’s 50m Freestyle - Prelims

Women’s 50m Freestyle - Prelims

Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Prelims

(Events start at 9 pm EST)

Men’s 100m Butterfly – Final

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Final

Women’s 800m Freestyle – Final

Men’s 50m Freestyle – Semifinal

Women’s 50m Freestyle – Semifinal

Sunday, June 20

(Events start at 8:15 om EST)

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Final

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Final

Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Final

The action-filled US Olympic Swimming Trials, which will be held in Omaha, Nebraska, is one of the most-anticipated events in the swimming calendar. It is mandatory for all swimmers, who would be taking part in US Olympic Swimming Trials, to undergo an RT-PCR test.

