US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021: Full event schedule of Wave 1 and Wave 2

The US Olympic Swimming Trials will be held in two waves from June 4 to June 20. Wave I will take place from June 4 to June 7, while Wave II will be held from June 13 to June 20. More than 1,500 swimmers are expected to take part in the US Olympic Trials.
The top two finishers in each event of Wave I of the US Olympic Swimming Trials will advance to Wave II.
Wave II of the US Olympic Swimming Trials will allow until the 41st-seeded swimmer, as of the January cut-off date, along with the swimmers who have qualified from Wave I.
With close to 20 swimmers expected to make the cut from Wave I, Wave II of the US Olympic Swimming Trials will have a field of 50 to 60 swimmers for each event.
Event timings and event list for Wave 1 at US Olympic Swimming Trials
All the preliminaries at the US Olympic Swimming Trials will commence at 11 am EST (8:30 pm IST) while the finals will start at 8 pm EST (5:30 am IST).
The 800m and 1500m freestyle events will be conducted as timed finals. The fastest-seeded from the heats in each of these events will be a part of the finals. The heats of the 800m and 1500m freestyle events at the US Olympic Swimming Trials will swim fastest to slowest.
Here's the complete schedule of Wave 1 events:
Friday, June 4
100m Freestyle
100m Backstroke
200m Butterfly
800m Freestyle
Saturday, June 5
200m Freestyle
100m Breaststroke
400m Individual Medley
Sunday, June 6
400m Freestyle
100m Butterfly
200m Backstroke
Monday, June 7
200m Individual Medley
50m Freestyle
200m Breaststroke
1500m Freestyle
Event timings and event list for Wave 2 at US Olympic Swimming Trials
The Wave 2 of the US Olympic Swimming Trials commences on June 13 and will end on June 20. Top swimmers in the US will take part in these trials after receiving a bye from Wave 1.
Here's the complete schedule of Wave 2 events:
Sunday, June 13
(Events start at 5:30 pm EST)
Men’s 400m Individual Medley - Prelims
Women’s 100m Butterfly - Prelims
Men’s 400m Freestyle - Prelims
Women’s 400m Individual Medley - Prelims
Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Prelims
(Events start at 8 pm EST)
Men’s 400m Individual Medley - Final
Women’s 100m Butterfly - Semifinal
Men’s 400m Freestyle - Final
Women’s 400m Individual Medley - Final
Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Semifinal
Monday, June 14
(Events start at 6:30 pm EST)
Women’s 100m Backstroke - Prelims
Men’s 200m Freestyle - Prelims
Women’s 100m Breaststroke - Prelims
Men’s 100m Backstroke - Prelims
Women’s 400m Freestyle – Prelims
(Events start at 8 pm EST)
Women’s 100m Butterfly - Final
Men’s 200m Freestyle - Semifinal
Women’s 100m Breaststroke - Semifinal
Men’s 100m Breaststroke - Final
Women’s 400m Freestyle - Final
Men’s 100m Backstroke - Semifinal
Women’s 100m Backstroke – Semifinal
Tuesday, June 15
(Events start at 6:30 pm EST)
Women’s 200m Freestyle - Prelims
Men’s 200m Butterfly - Prelims
Women’s 200m Individual Medley - Prelims
Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Prelims
(Events start at 8 pm EST)
Women’s 200m Freestyle – Semifinal
Men’s 200m Freestyle - Final
Women’s 100m Backstroke - Final
Men’s 100m Backstroke - Final
Men’s 200 Butterfly - Semifinal
Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Semifinal
Wednesday, June 16
(Events start at 6:30 pm EST)
Men’s 100m Freestyle - Prelims
Women’s 200m Butterfly - Prelims
Men’s 200m Breaststroke - Prelims
Men’s 800m Freestyle – Prelims
(Events start at 8 pm EST)
Men’s 100m Freestyle – Semifinal
Women’s 200m Freestyle – Final
Men’s 200m Butterfly – Final
Women’s 200m Butterfly – Semifinal
Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Semifinal
Women’s 200m Individual Medley – Final
Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Final
Thursday, June 17
(Events start at 6.30 pm EST)
Women’s 100m Freestyle - Prelims
Men’s 200m Backstroke - Prelims
Women’s 200m Breaststroke - Prelims
Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Prelims
(Events start at 8 pm EST)
Men’s 800m Freestyle – Final
Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Final
Women’s 100m Freestyle – Semifinal
Men’s 200m Backstroke – Semifinal
Women’s 200m Butterfly – Final
Men’s 100m Freestyle – Final
Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Semifinal
Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Semifinal
Friday, June 18
(Events start at 6 pm EST)
Women’s 800m Freestyle - Prelims
Men’s 100m Butterfly - Prelims
Women’s 200m Backstroke – Prelims
(Events start at 9 pm EST)
Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Final
Men’s 200m Backstroke – Final
Women’s 200m Backstroke – Semifinal
Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Final
Women’s 100m Freestyle – Final
Men’s 100m Butterfly – Semifinal
Saturday, June 19
(Events start at 6:30 pm EST)
Men’s 50m Freestyle - Prelims
Women’s 50m Freestyle - Prelims
Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Prelims
(Events start at 9 pm EST)
Men’s 100m Butterfly – Final
Women’s 200m Backstroke – Final
Women’s 800m Freestyle – Final
Men’s 50m Freestyle – Semifinal
Women’s 50m Freestyle – Semifinal
Sunday, June 20
(Events start at 8:15 om EST)
Men’s 50 Freestyle – Final
Women’s 50 Freestyle – Final
Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Final
The action-filled US Olympic Swimming Trials, which will be held in Omaha, Nebraska, is one of the most-anticipated events in the swimming calendar. It is mandatory for all swimmers, who would be taking part in US Olympic Swimming Trials, to undergo an RT-PCR test.