When and where to watch, live streaming details of Neeraj Chopra event at Lausanne Diamond League

Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday, August 26. This will be the Indian javelin thrower's first competitive event since recuperating from an injury he sustained at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene last month.

The Lausanne Diamond League (also known as Athletissima) will be live telecast on Sports 18 channel in the Indian subcontinent from 11.30 pm IST. Live streaming of the Diamond League event will be on Voot.

The Lausanne Diamond League will be Neeraj's second appearance on the elite circuit after his second-place finish in the Stockholm Diamond League in June. The Indian athlete will be gunning to grab his first-ever Diamond League win at Athletissima.

The Diamond League final will take place in Zurich on September 7 and 8. Neeraj is currently placed fourth with seven points. Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic is first with 20 points. Germany's Julian Weber with 19 points and world champion Anderson Peters, with 16 points, complete the top three.

Neeraj Chopra confirms Diamond League participation

Ending weeks of speculation, Neeraj Chopra took to social media to confirm his participation in the Lausanne Diamond League.

Sharing a picture from his training session, Neeraj wrote:

"Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne!"

Neeraj is currently training in Germany after recovering from the injury. He is training with his coach Dr Bartonietz Klaus and physio Ishaan Marwaha.

A minor groin strain forced him to withdraw from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, robbing him of a chance to defend his title at the colossal event.

Neeraj had scripted history by becoming the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after long jumper Anju Bobby George won bronze in 2003 in Paris. The Haryana-born athlete hurled the javelin to a distance of 88.13 meters in his fourth attempt to win the silver medal.

