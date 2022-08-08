[WATCH] Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem reaches Neeraj Chopra's goal of 90m at CWG 2022

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem became the first javelin thrower from the sub-continent to breach the 90m mark, considered the gold standard in javelin, to win the gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, August 7.

Arshad has crossed the 90m mark, a target India's ace athlete and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has been aiming for. Chopra's best throw is 89.94m.

At the Alexander Stadium on Sunday, Arshad came up with a massive personal best of 90.18m for a Commonwealth Games record in his fifth throw, jumping to the top of the standings and setting himself up for a medal.

World Champion Anderson Peters of Grenada was placed second with a best throw of 88.64m.

It was also a record of sorts, the furthest-ever second-place throw in the history of the Commonwealth Games. Kenya's Julius Yego recorded his season-best 85.70m to win the bronze medal.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, after a subdued start, saved the best for his fifth attempt, overtaking Peters, who had briefly held the lead. Once Arshad crossed the 90m mark, it was only a matter of time before the gold medal was won.

In Neeraj Chopra's absence, India's D.P. Manu finished fifth with a best throw of 82.28m, while Rohit Yadav was placed sixth with an effort of 82.22m.

Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra: Friends off the field

Besides being rivals on the field, both Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra are good friends, encouraging and praising each other for their performances. Their bromance is a matter of discussion on social media.

After his win, Arshad said he missed his friend on the field.

"Neeraj bhai is my brother. I miss him here. May God give him the best of health and I get to compete with him soon," Arshad told PTI after his win.

