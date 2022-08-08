"Perfect blend of youth & experience" - Twitterati laud Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula for winning CWG 2022 gold medal

A 40-year-old Achanta Sharath Kamal and 24-year-old Sreeja Akula combined like well-oiled machines to win the gold medal in the table tennis mixed doubles category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham.

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula beat the Malaysian pair of Javen Choong and Karen Lyne 3-1 (11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6) on Sunday (August 7) to finish first on the podium.

Sharath and Sreeja were at their best during the match as they made sure the Malaysians had no room for any comeback. The Indian duo started strong and the first game was a breeze with Sharath and Sreeja triumphing 11-4.

What the Indians did was seize the advantage early and keep building on it. Both Sharath and Sreeja complemented each other well in their game and never allowed the Malaysian pair to read them well.

The second game saw the Malaysian paddlers putting up a tough fight and making a stunning comeback, winning 11-9.

However, the duo were not bogged down by going back on level terms. Sharath and Sreeja played some aggressive shots and upped the ante. Their attack and defense were equally sharp and they made short work of the Malaysian pair to win the third game 11-5 and go 2-1 up.

Malaysia, needing to win the fourth game, tried to stay in the hunt but the Indians were wary enough not to give the Malaysians any opening. Sharath Kamal and Sreeja were agile and placed their shots to perfection as they clinched the fourth game and won the gold medal with relative ease.

Fans congratulate Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula

Fans took to social media to congratulate the Indian duo. It was Sharath Kamal's first mixed doubles gold medal in his fifth Commonwealth Games appearance.

Here are some of the reactions:

Even after all these years, Sharath Kamal has time for firsts. His first mixed doubles gold medal at his 5th Games appearance (with Pushpa celebration). Big smile on Sreeja Akula's face after her earlier heartbreak.



Even after all these years, Sharath Kamal has time for firsts. His first mixed doubles gold medal at his 5th Games appearance (with Pushpa celebration). Big smile on Sreeja Akula's face after her earlier heartbreak.

A brilliant journey to gold!🥇

lovely to see a combination of 40 year old veteran and a 24 year old emerging star take home the TT mixed doubles gold #CWG22

Oh,, how much did Sreeja Akula deserve that gold medal..She had played her heart out until now at the 2022 CWG with nothing to show..But a XDs gold with the legend himself, Sharath Kamal can be a definitive moment in her career..A🥇medal to savor for both

Gold for India!!!!!



Gold for India!!!!!

Mixed Doubles pair of Achanta and Akula wins a fabulous Gold for India defeating Malaysian pair of Javen and Karen by 11-4,9-11,11-5,11-6

No. 2 for Sharath, and thoroughly thoroughly deserved by Sreeja!!! She has been a complete workhorse this CWG...



GOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLDDDDDD!!!!

No. 2 for Sharath, and thoroughly thoroughly deserved by Sreeja!!! She has been a complete workhorse this CWG...

Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula Win Team India's 18th Gold in the Mixed Doubles Table Tennis defeating Javen Choong & Karen Lyne of Malaysia 3-1

What a powerful display of skill at the TT Mixed Doubles Finals at #CWG2022 as India's Sarath Kamal and Sreeja bag the Gold. Congratulations to this team that has shown great promise throughout the tournament and added another Gold to India's medal tally.

Olympic Khel @OlympicKhel duo!



Sharath Kamal & Sreeja Akula produce a fantastic performance to defeat the Malaysian pair - in the mixed doubles gold medal match at



Sharath Kamal & Sreeja Akula produce a fantastic performance to defeat the Malaysian pair in the mixed doubles gold medal match at Commonwealth Games 2022

