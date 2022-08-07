CWG 2022: "Remember the name"- Twitterati hails gold medalist Nikhat Zareen's dominance

A few months after being crowned the World Champion, Nikhat Zareen, successfully extended her gold medal winning streak at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, on August 7.
As expected, the 26-year-old overwhelmed Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul in the final of the women’s 50kg light flyweight category by a unanimous 5:0 verdict at NCE Hall 4.
With her confidence being her biggest weapon at the moment, the Telangana-based pugilist has time and again announced that she is undoubtedly among the best boxers India has.
From walking into the ring with pride and confidence, to riding roughshod over her opponents and reigning in the boxing ring, the 2022 Commonwealth Games saw Nikhat Zareen in a league of her own.
Earlier, Nikhat had said about her opponent in the final:
"She (McNaul) is one of the boxers I had prepared for before coming to Birmingham. She will prove to be a good challenge."
However, McNaul didn't appear to be a big deal for Nikhat during the final, as the scorecard remained unanimously in favor of Nikhat in all three rounds.
Nikhat Zareen said after her gold medal match:
"I can't describe the moment (during the National Anthem), it is memorable and very emotional for me. I am hoping to continue giving top-notch performances and make my nation proud."
The joy among Indians on Nikhat winning gold erupted on Twitter as well. Here are some of the best reactions.
Vinesh Phogat Cheers Nikhat Zareen from the front row
It was no surprise that Nikhat was crowned CWG 2022 champion in the 50kg division.
As the referee raised her hand, Nikhat was on her knees followed by her signature 'bowing down' gesture towards the spectators present at all four ends of the arena, overwhelmed with the results of her years-long hard work.
Nikhat then ran out of the ring to hug CWG 2022 gold medalist and good friend Vinesh Phogat, who was cheering the Indian boxer on from the front row.
CWG 2022 silver medal-winning wrestler Anshu Malik also accompanied Vinesh in supporting Nikhat during her summit clash.
