CWG 2022: "Remember the name"- Twitterati hails gold medalist Nikhat Zareen's dominance

A few months after being crowned the World Champion, Nikhat Zareen, successfully extended her gold medal winning streak at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, on August 7.

As expected, the 26-year-old overwhelmed Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul in the final of the women’s 50kg light flyweight category by a unanimous 5:0 verdict at NCE Hall 4.

With her confidence being her biggest weapon at the moment, the Telangana-based pugilist has time and again announced that she is undoubtedly among the best boxers India has.

From walking into the ring with pride and confidence, to riding roughshod over her opponents and reigning in the boxing ring, the 2022 Commonwealth Games saw Nikhat Zareen in a league of her own.

Earlier, Nikhat had said about her opponent in the final:

"She (McNaul) is one of the boxers I had prepared for before coming to Birmingham. She will prove to be a good challenge."

However, McNaul didn't appear to be a big deal for Nikhat during the final, as the scorecard remained unanimously in favor of Nikhat in all three rounds.

Nikhat Zareen said after her gold medal match:

"I can't describe the moment (during the National Anthem), it is memorable and very emotional for me. I am hoping to continue giving top-notch performances and make my nation proud."

The joy among Indians on Nikhat winning gold erupted on Twitter as well. Here are some of the best reactions.

jonathan selvaraj @jon_selvaraj Nikhat Zareen. Put some respect on the name. The 26-year-old adds CWG 🥇 to her World 🥇. She beats Ireland's Carly McNaul by a wide 5-0 UD in the final of the women's 50kg division. She won every bout in Birmingham by the same margin. Nikhat made becoming CWG champion look easy. Nikhat Zareen. Put some respect on the name. The 26-year-old adds CWG 🥇 to her World 🥇. She beats Ireland's Carly McNaul by a wide 5-0 UD in the final of the women's 50kg division. She won every bout in Birmingham by the same margin. Nikhat made becoming CWG champion look easy. https://t.co/n2GdBZ3VO6

KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 @Tiny_Dhillon



Nikhat Zareen



Jai Hind Another Gold 🥇Nikhat ZareenJai Hind Another Gold 🥇Nikhat ZareenJai Hind 🙏 https://t.co/UjzhcnO3Qg

Aditya Chaturvedi @aditya_c19



#CWG2022 #Boxing Gold for Nikhat Zareen! An utterly dominant performance to bag her third gold medal of the year. She toyed with her opponent in the final and landed punches at will. Lovely celebrations at the end, with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik joining in. Gold for Nikhat Zareen! An utterly dominant performance to bag her third gold medal of the year. She toyed with her opponent in the final and landed punches at will. Lovely celebrations at the end, with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik joining in.#CWG2022 #Boxing https://t.co/rWI8Bgv5Gs

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha What a star Nikhat Zareen is! And how cool. What a star Nikhat Zareen is! And how cool.

Netta D'Souza @dnetta



Super proud of



Inspirational performance !



Thanks for making every Indian proud ! What a star !Super proud of @nikhat_zareen for clinching a Gold 🥇 for India in Boxing 🥊Inspirational performance !Thanks for making every Indian proud ! What a star ! 🌟Super proud of @nikhat_zareen for clinching a Gold 🥇 for India in Boxing 🥊Inspirational performance ! 🇮🇳Thanks for making every Indian proud ! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/BgHerRnGvP

Manish Sisodia @msisodia



Nikhat, this gold medal has cemented your legacy as one of India's boxing greats!



May you continue conquering the boxing arena for years to come. India's pride & reigning boxing champion of the world - @nikhat_zareen marches on, undefeated at #CWG22 Nikhat, this gold medal has cemented your legacy as one of India's boxing greats!May you continue conquering the boxing arena for years to come. India's pride & reigning boxing champion of the world - @nikhat_zareen marches on, undefeated at #CWG22.Nikhat, this gold medal has cemented your legacy as one of India's boxing greats! May you continue conquering the boxing arena for years to come. https://t.co/IbuloKk8nv

Syed Akbaruddin @AkbaruddinIndia



punches her way to 🥇in debut at Commonwealth games… 🏽



#Cheer4India #CWG2022 Another Indian woman boxing legend in the making… @nikhat_zareen punches her way to 🥇in debut at Commonwealth games… Another Indian woman boxing legend in the making…🇮🇳@nikhat_zareen punches her way to 🥇in debut at Commonwealth games… 💪🏽#Cheer4India #CWG2022 https://t.co/gJFKTZPVpk

Vikas @VikasPronamo



You made the country proud



Another Gold this Time in Boxing Nikhat Zareen you beautyYou made the country proudAnother Gold this Time in Boxing Nikhat Zareen you beauty ❤️You made the country proud 🇮🇳Another Gold this Time in Boxing 🔥 https://t.co/GTSVDQAzz1

Vinesh Phogat Cheers Nikhat Zareen from the front row

sohom @AwaaraHoon 🥹 #CWG2022 seeing Nikhat Zareen, Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik together was so wholesome seeing Nikhat Zareen, Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik together was so wholesome ✨🥹💜 #CWG2022 https://t.co/MpkixCQ5R9

It was no surprise that Nikhat was crowned CWG 2022 champion in the 50kg division.

As the referee raised her hand, Nikhat was on her knees followed by her signature 'bowing down' gesture towards the spectators present at all four ends of the arena, overwhelmed with the results of her years-long hard work.

Nikhat then ran out of the ring to hug CWG 2022 gold medalist and good friend Vinesh Phogat, who was cheering the Indian boxer on from the front row.

CWG 2022 silver medal-winning wrestler Anshu Malik also accompanied Vinesh in supporting Nikhat during her summit clash.

