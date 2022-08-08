CWG 2022: Sagar Ahlawat wins silver medal in men's +92kg category, Indian boxing contingent wrap up their campaign with seven medals

Indian super heavyweight boxer Sagar Ahlawat has settled for a silver medal in CWG 2022 after going down 0:5 (unanimous decision) against local favorite Delicious Orie of England in the men's super heavyweight +92kg summit clash at the ongoing Commonwealth Games on August 7.

Although Sagar missed out on a well-deserved gold medal, he will return with his maiden international competition medal and a lot of learning.

The 22-year-old Indian, who has been in fine form throughout, was put on the backfoot in the finals for the first time in the entire CWG campaign. Sagar threw in a few fierce uppercuts and looked very much in the game. He started off well with all the judges scoring in the Indian pugilist's favor.

However, Orie bounced back in the second round with relentless punches. It felt like Sargar's punches were missing the target. During the break after the first round, Sagar's coach was also heard advising him to avoid hooks and go for straight jabs.

It was a neck-to-neck contest in the second round. However, Sagar didn't seem to be in the right frame of mind, as compared to the rest of the matches. He seemed lost, his body language seemed weary even before the bout started, which is quite unlike his ideal approach during a fight.

Delicious was then seen hitting a few massive jabs in the middle, eventually taking the second round 5-0, but the overall game was tied.

Sagar sustained a nasty cut to his left eyebrow and was sent back to his corner after bleeding excessively. It surely took a toll on the youngster. He looked tired, dizzy and out of energy. Delicious, meanwhile, took the opportunity and continued relentless punching on Sagar to eventually win the bout and the gold medal with unanimous 5:0 results.

Here are some reactions to Sagar Ahlawat's silver medal win

CWG 2022: Indian medal-winning boxers list

India's boxing contingent wrapped up their CWG 2022 campaign with seven medals (three golds, one silver and three bronze medals).

Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Amit Panghal (51kg) have all wrapped up their incredible CWG 2022 campaign with gold medals in their respective bouts. Meanwhile, Sagar bagged a silver medal.

Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg), Jaismine Lamboriya (60kg) and Rohit Tokas (67kg) have settled for the bronze medal after losing their respective semifinal bouts.

Also read: CWG 2022: "Remember the name"- Twitterati hails gold medalist Nikhat Zareen's dominance

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far