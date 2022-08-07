CWG 2022: India vs Australia men's hockey final date, timings and live streaming details

The much-awaited India vs Australia men's hockey final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) will mark the culmination of a successful campaign for Manpreet Singh's men.

The Indian men's hockey team lived up to its reputation of being medal favorites. They have ticked all the boxes and assured themselves of at least a silver medal, with an eye on the gold.

The Indian team is on the back of a 3-2 win over South Africa in the semi-finals on Saturday, August 6, with Australia trouncing England by the same margin.

Live streaming and timing details of India vs Australia CWG 2022 finals

The India vs Australia final will be played on Monday, August 8, 2022. Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has acquired the broadcast rights for CWG 2022 in India. All matches will be live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 channels.

The match can also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

The India vs Australia final will commence on August 8 at 5.00 pm IST.

India vs Australia: A special performance needed

The Indian men's hockey team is in good form at the ongoing CWG 2022. In the league stage, India started with a 11-0 rout over Ghana and went on to thump Canada 8-0. However, they were held to a 4-4 draw by hosts England but came back to winning ways, defeating Wales 4-1. The superlative performance saw India topping the group.

History beckons Manpreet Singh's men in the India vs Australia encounter. The Indian men's hockey team has never won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and they do not have a good record against Australia, winning just a handful of matches against the defending champions.

The last time an India vs Australia clash happened at a marquee event was at the Tokyo Olympics, in which Australia thrashed India 7-1.

The Indian men’s hockey team won silver medals in the 2010 and 2014 editions and finished fourth in the 2018 edition. Come August 8, India will be keen to overturn both the records. However, they will be wary of an Australian team who are gunning to extend their supremacy in the Commonwealth Games, having won the gold medal in all editions since the sport was introduced in 1998.

