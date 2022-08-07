Create
CWG 2022: "Quick, brutal and incredible" - Twitterati sum up Indian boxer Amit Panghal's gold medal-winning performance

CWG 2022 gold medallist Indian boxer Amit Panghal (Image credits: Screengrab from SonyLiv)
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
Modified Aug 07, 2022 06:10 PM IST

Ace Indian boxer Amit Panghal outpowered local favorite Kiaran MacDonald of England 5-0 in a unanimous decision to win the gold medal in the men's 51kg division at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on August 7.

This is Panghal's second medal at the quadrennial showpiece event following a silver medal in the 2018 edition of the Games.

It was an amazing comeback by the 26-year-old after his Tokyo disappointment, where he failed to reach the quarter-finals.

2️⃣nd GOLD🥇FOR 🇮🇳@Boxerpanghal better his 2018 CWG medal after showing his lethal game against 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿’s K. Macdonald to claim the 🥇!Score: 5-0Congratulations, champ! 👏👏@AjaySingh_SG | @debojo_m @birminghamcg22#Commonwealthgames#B2022#PunchMeinHainDum 2.0#birmingham22 https://t.co/ylXHKdiFKP

CWG 2022: Twitter hails gold medalist Amit Panghal

The ace pugilist proved that one bad tournament does not make an athlete any less of a champion. And social media rightly praised the boxer for his stupendous showing on Sunday.

Here are some of the reactions:

Passion, precision & power! One of our greatest! #AmitPanghal gets gold 🥇 https://t.co/8mIFFMCK06
Gold medal for Amit Panghal! He did some real damage to his English opponent in the final. What a comeback this is from the Indian after the Tokyo Olympics heartbreak. And finally he gives us a smile. Four bouts competed in at #CWG2022 and four unanimous decision wins for Amit.👏 https://t.co/LynvcbseMI
Congratulations #AmitPanghal for Gold medal 🏅🏅🏅#CWC2022 #India4CWG2022 https://t.co/VTR9OAVNrg
This is why #AmitPanghal is rated as one of the best boxers in World.Quick, brutal and incredible. Congrats to him on winning gold medal.This is 2nd Gold medal for India in boxing. https://t.co/VIcjkDV0uS
It's the 15th Gold medal for India 🥇 Amit panghal is the mann the boxing Champion 🔥Touching his coach's feet after winning Gold, Indian Culture ❤️#AmitPanghal #CWG22 https://t.co/Xvb0Z7l4un
Its a Gold🥇15th gold🥇for Bharat 🇮🇳Amit Panghal does it in style defeats Macdonald🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 5-0 🥊 He changed the color of his medal from 🥈silver 2018 to 🥇gold 2022 in CWG.Amit bhai Olympic disappointment is washed now.Go for gold in Paris Olympics.#Boxing #AmitPanghal https://t.co/cDW15eGZGJ
অভিনন্দন Amit Panghal with another GOLD Medal🏅 for Team India in 48-51 Kg Boxing.#AmitPanghal https://t.co/uPYeKMcRaF
Quick, brutal and incredible.!!Congrats to #AmitPanghal & #NituGhangas on winning 🏅gold medal. #boxing#CommonwealthGames2022#CWG22 https://t.co/kfvNsSRW1s
Fantastic #AmitPanghal Indian boxer #CWG22 https://t.co/2j672wgWhK
One more 🥇 by feasti #AmitPanghal ! Well done Amit and many congratulations. You dominated the ring through out like a lion.. Lion of the ring @Media_SAI ! #boxing #CWGindia2022 #CWG2022India #India #Birmingham #Birmigham2022 https://t.co/6kurqKa7JZ
GOLD GOLD GOLD🔥🙌🥇@Boxerpanghal wins🥇at #CommonwealthGames2022 in Men’s 51kg category defeating England's Kiaran Macdonald by 5-0. Brilliant match🔥Proud Moment🇮🇳🇮🇳#Cheer4India #India4CWG2022 #Birmingham #boxing #AmitPanghal https://t.co/ejdHKx7u8i
You have brightened the face of the country. We are proud of you.Amit Pangal #GoldMedal#AmitPanghal#boxing #CWG2022India #CommonwealthGames2022 https://t.co/UjVs8EfHzO
It's A GOLD @Boxerpanghal. 🥇Redemption For Amit Panghal As He Wins Gold In Commonwealth Games After Shocking Exit From Tokyo Olympics.Wat A Comeback Champ...🔥🇮🇳❤#AmitPanghal #CommonwealthGames2022 #CWG2022India https://t.co/z2U9EVjJfL
#AmitPanghal wins 🥇 in boxing! After a disappointing exit at Tokyo Olympics, Panghal comes back and secures a unanimous lead. Another gold. Tally increases. #CWG22 #boxing
What domination in the ring. Uff.. #AmitPanghal
Another Gold.🥇 Another unanimous decision!@Boxerpanghal wins Gold in the men's 51kg category.#CWG2022 #boxing#AmitPanghal#CommonwealthGames2022 https://t.co/3lc79jDJjg

Amit Panghal's road to gold medal

By virtue of clever approach, relentless blows, a combination of punches, brisk footwork, and vigilant defense, Panghal dominated his bouts throughout his CWG campaign.

Panghal outweighed Vanuatu's Namri Berri 5-0 in his opening bout. He then thrashed Scotland's Lennon Mulligan in the quarter-finals with yet another 5-0 scoreline.

In the semifinals, Panghal was up against Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba, a 2020 Tokyo Olympian. However, it was a similar 5-0 outcome in the Indian's favor.

And lastly, he thumped MacDonald in the final to conclude his incredible run with a gold medal.

The ace Indian boxer has always been an overwhelming medal favorite in his weight category. It came as a shock when Panghal had bowed out of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a 1-4 loss to Rio Games silver medalist Yuberjen Martinez.

Beaten by the Colombian's relentless attack and pace in a draining pre-quarterfinal bout, Panghal entered CWG 2022 to prove himself and has been confident not only during media interactions but in his body language and results as well.

