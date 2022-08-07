CWG 2022: "Quick, brutal and incredible" - Twitterati sum up Indian boxer Amit Panghal's gold medal-winning performance

Ace Indian boxer Amit Panghal outpowered local favorite Kiaran MacDonald of England 5-0 in a unanimous decision to win the gold medal in the men's 51kg division at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on August 7.
This is Panghal's second medal at the quadrennial showpiece event following a silver medal in the 2018 edition of the Games.
It was an amazing comeback by the 26-year-old after his Tokyo disappointment, where he failed to reach the quarter-finals.
CWG 2022: Twitter hails gold medalist Amit Panghal
The ace pugilist proved that one bad tournament does not make an athlete any less of a champion. And social media rightly praised the boxer for his stupendous showing on Sunday.
Amit Panghal's road to gold medal
By virtue of clever approach, relentless blows, a combination of punches, brisk footwork, and vigilant defense, Panghal dominated his bouts throughout his CWG campaign.
Panghal outweighed Vanuatu's Namri Berri 5-0 in his opening bout. He then thrashed Scotland's Lennon Mulligan in the quarter-finals with yet another 5-0 scoreline.
In the semifinals, Panghal was up against Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba, a 2020 Tokyo Olympian. However, it was a similar 5-0 outcome in the Indian's favor.
And lastly, he thumped MacDonald in the final to conclude his incredible run with a gold medal.
The ace Indian boxer has always been an overwhelming medal favorite in his weight category. It came as a shock when Panghal had bowed out of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a 1-4 loss to Rio Games silver medalist Yuberjen Martinez.
Beaten by the Colombian's relentless attack and pace in a draining pre-quarterfinal bout, Panghal entered CWG 2022 to prove himself and has been confident not only during media interactions but in his body language and results as well.
