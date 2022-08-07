CWG 2022: "Quick, brutal and incredible" - Twitterati sum up Indian boxer Amit Panghal's gold medal-winning performance

Ace Indian boxer Amit Panghal outpowered local favorite Kiaran MacDonald of England 5-0 in a unanimous decision to win the gold medal in the men's 51kg division at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on August 7.

This is Panghal's second medal at the quadrennial showpiece event following a silver medal in the 2018 edition of the Games.

It was an amazing comeback by the 26-year-old after his Tokyo disappointment, where he failed to reach the quarter-finals.

CWG 2022: Twitter hails gold medalist Amit Panghal

The ace pugilist proved that one bad tournament does not make an athlete any less of a champion. And social media rightly praised the boxer for his stupendous showing on Sunday.

Here are some of the reactions:

Aditya Chaturvedi @aditya_c19 Gold medal for Amit Panghal! He did some real damage to his English opponent in the final. What a comeback this is from the Indian after the Tokyo Olympics heartbreak. And finally he gives us a smile. Four bouts competed in at #CWG2022 and four unanimous decision wins for Amit. Gold medal for Amit Panghal! He did some real damage to his English opponent in the final. What a comeback this is from the Indian after the Tokyo Olympics heartbreak. And finally he gives us a smile. Four bouts competed in at #CWG2022 and four unanimous decision wins for Amit.👏 https://t.co/LynvcbseMI

Y. Satya Kumar @satyakumar_y



Quick, brutal and incredible.



Congrats to him on winning gold medal.



This is 2nd Gold medal for India in boxing. This is why #AmitPanghal is rated as one of the best boxers in World.Quick, brutal and incredible.Congrats to him on winning gold medal.This is 2nd Gold medal for India in boxing. This is why #AmitPanghal is rated as one of the best boxers in World.Quick, brutal and incredible. Congrats to him on winning gold medal.This is 2nd Gold medal for India in boxing. https://t.co/VIcjkDV0uS

Girish @Girish_chandra0

Touching his coach's feet after winning Gold, Indian Culture

#AmitPanghal #CWG22 It's the 15th Gold medal for India 🥇 Amit panghal is the mann the boxing ChampionTouching his coach's feet after winning Gold, Indian Culture It's the 15th Gold medal for India 🥇 Amit panghal is the mann the boxing Champion 🔥Touching his coach's feet after winning Gold, Indian Culture ❤️#AmitPanghal #CWG22 https://t.co/Xvb0Z7l4un

Soug @sbg1936

15th gold🥇for Bharat



Amit Panghal does it in style defeats Macdonald🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 5-0 🥊



He changed the color of his medal from 🥈silver 2018 to 🥇gold 2022 in CWG.



Amit bhai Olympic disappointment is washed now.

Go for gold in Paris Olympics.



#Boxing

#AmitPanghal Its a Gold🥇15th gold🥇for BharatAmit Panghal does it in style defeats Macdonald🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 5-0 🥊He changed the color of his medal from 🥈silver 2018 to 🥇gold 2022 in CWG.Amit bhai Olympic disappointment is washed now.Go for gold in Paris Olympics. Its a Gold🥇15th gold🥇for Bharat 🇮🇳Amit Panghal does it in style defeats Macdonald🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 5-0 🥊 He changed the color of his medal from 🥈silver 2018 to 🥇gold 2022 in CWG.Amit bhai Olympic disappointment is washed now.Go for gold in Paris Olympics.#Boxing #AmitPanghal https://t.co/cDW15eGZGJ

Subhash Deka @SUBHASHDEKA

Amit Panghal with another GOLD Medal🏅 for Team India in 48-51 Kg Boxing.

#AmitPanghal অভিনন্দনAmit Panghal with another GOLD Medal🏅 for Team India in 48-51 Kg Boxing. অভিনন্দন Amit Panghal with another GOLD Medal🏅 for Team India in 48-51 Kg Boxing.#AmitPanghal https://t.co/uPYeKMcRaF

SANDESH BHAGWAT @S4NDY07



Redemption For Amit Panghal As He Wins Gold In Commonwealth Games After Shocking Exit From Tokyo Olympics.

Wat A Comeback Champ...



#AmitPanghal

#CommonwealthGames2022

#CWG2022India It's A GOLD @Boxerpanghal . 🥇Redemption For Amit Panghal As He Wins Gold In Commonwealth Games After Shocking Exit From Tokyo Olympics.Wat A Comeback Champ... It's A GOLD @Boxerpanghal. 🥇Redemption For Amit Panghal As He Wins Gold In Commonwealth Games After Shocking Exit From Tokyo Olympics.Wat A Comeback Champ...🔥🇮🇳❤#AmitPanghal #CommonwealthGames2022 #CWG2022India https://t.co/z2U9EVjJfL

Amit Panghal's road to gold medal

By virtue of clever approach, relentless blows, a combination of punches, brisk footwork, and vigilant defense, Panghal dominated his bouts throughout his CWG campaign.

Panghal outweighed Vanuatu's Namri Berri 5-0 in his opening bout. He then thrashed Scotland's Lennon Mulligan in the quarter-finals with yet another 5-0 scoreline.

In the semifinals, Panghal was up against Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba, a 2020 Tokyo Olympian. However, it was a similar 5-0 outcome in the Indian's favor.

And lastly, he thumped MacDonald in the final to conclude his incredible run with a gold medal.

The ace Indian boxer has always been an overwhelming medal favorite in his weight category. It came as a shock when Panghal had bowed out of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a 1-4 loss to Rio Games silver medalist Yuberjen Martinez.

Beaten by the Colombian's relentless attack and pace in a draining pre-quarterfinal bout, Panghal entered CWG 2022 to prove himself and has been confident not only during media interactions but in his body language and results as well.

