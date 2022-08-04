CWG 2022: "Ashish Kumar has been robbed"- Twitterati reacts to Indian boxer Ashish Kumar's quarterfinals loss

Indian boxer Ashish Kumar Chaudhary marked his exit from the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) after losing to England's Aaron Bowen via a 4-1 split decision in the men's 80kg light heavyweight category on Wednesday (August 3).

It was an incredible outing for Ashish, who arguably went toe-to-toe against his English counterpart. However, boxing fans were unhappy with the decision as they felt the Indian puglist should have been on the winning end.

The entire nation was gutted as Ashish missed out on a well-deserved medal at CWG 2022. Let's take a look at some of the fans reacting to Ashish Kumar vs Aaron Bowen quarterfinals results:

Nihit @nihitsachdeva28

What blatant cheating.

Can't believe this.



Ashish Kumar has been robbed.What blatant cheating.Can't believe this. #CWG2022 #B2022

Rishav @Rishavdim

WHAT A MOCKERY IN THE NAME OF BOXING.



Shiva Thapa, Lovlina Borgohain and Ashish Kumar have all lost in a split decision to boxers from Scotland, Wales and England (all Great Britain).WHAT A MOCKERY IN THE NAME OF BOXING. #CommonwealthGames2022 #Boxing

Manoj Dimri @manoj_dimri

Did enough but could not convince the Judges.

HARSH, what's your unBIASED opinion?

Ashish Kumar the winner for me🥊🥊Did enough but could not convince the Judges.HARSH, what's your unBIASED opinion? #CommonwealthGames2022 #CWG2022

FPL_Struggle 🇮🇳 @Bhadwasaurr

@ANI Thing is simple that Every judge comes with a decision already made before the fight when it comes for the India Boxers. How on earth one judge gave 30-27 in favour of Englishman, I'll never understand. Keep your head high Ashish Kumar. #CWG2022 #B2022 #boxing #Biased

Ashish Kumar got robbed. Always always when you are fighting the home boxer 🤦

Bias commentators, biased crowd, biased judges. Shameful to score that 4:1

What a mad fight and equally pathetic decision to top it off! One of the best boxing fight I've seen. ASHISH KUMAR, you're a HERO, BIG GUY! That's how you box! He should've been the winner of that mad fight. #CWG22

Varun Grover @Varungrover91

#boxing

What an outstanding performance by Ashish Kumar. He surely deserved to win. This is all a farce. Commentators hyped it up regardless of how the Brit was playing. Canadian and Italian judges were biased in favor of the Brit. It's a rip off. #boxing #CommonwealthGames2022

Shyam Vasudevan @JesuisShyam Heartbreaking loss for Ashish Kumar as he loses the men's 80kg QF to Aaron Bowen via split decision.



A super close bout that could've gone either way, Ashish seemed to have done enough to get through.



Heartbreaking loss for Ashish Kumar as he loses the men's 80kg QF to Aaron Bowen via split decision. A super close bout that could've gone either way, Ashish seemed to have done enough to get through. Very harsh for Ashish to miss out on a medal after such a solid performance.

Sidhant Maheshwari @sidsports17



Have to say it was the most entertaining bout I have seen at the



Still can't understand how Ashish Kumar lost that bout. He deserved the win, heart goes out to him.Have to say it was the most entertaining bout I have seen at the #CWG2022 so far but Ashish Kumar has been robbed of a win. #B2022 #CommonwealthGames2022

Nikhil Naz @NikhilNaz

Not all performances can be measured by the end result, some need to be celebrated despite not resulting in a medal. Ashish Kumar in men's light heavyweight quarters won many a hearts tonight with his vigour, strength and grit- nevermind the result. #boxing #CWG2022

Boxing was originally a game designed for Punters, and it is still the same. Rigged officials, no transparency, biased judgments. Shame that Ashish Kumar has to bow out like that. #CWG2022 #Birmingham2022

CWG 2022: "Ashish Kumar is robbed, much like Sanjeet"- Twitter reacts to Ashish Kumar's loss

Indian heavyweight boxer Sanjeet earlier expressed his displeasure with his Round of 16 results, leading to his exit from CWG 2022.

The Indian puglist's campaign came to an end after he lost a close battle to Samoa’s Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali via a 2-3 split decision in the in men's 92kg category Round of 16 bout on Saturday (July 30).

People were furious with Ashish's quarterfinals bout verdict. One user compared his loss to that of Sanjeet. The tweet read:

"Ashish Kumar is robbed, much like Sanjeet".

Ashish Kumar is robbed, much like Sanjeet.

Sanjeet was appalled by the verdict as the referee raised Faoagali's hand to announce the winner. The Indian boxer was leading 3-2 against his counterpart by the end of round two, which is probably why he was taken aback by the judgment. However, in the third round, all five judges scored perfect 10's in favor of Faoagali.

The reigning Asian champion clearly looked dispirited by the results. He took to his Twitter handle to express displeasure. The puglist wrote:

"Namaste everyone. I apologise to everyone as I could not win a medal for the country though my bout decision has still left me in a state of shock."

He further added:

"I would like to mention that such unfair decisions at such a big stage should not happen with any athlete as it takes a lot of mental and physical training, patience and never ending hardwork."

"And I know I have done a lot of mistakes in my game. Now I have time to work on myself and I promise [to] comeback stronger." [sic]

