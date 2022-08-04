CWG 2022: "Ashish Kumar has been robbed"- Twitterati reacts to Indian boxer Ashish Kumar's quarterfinals loss

Indian boxer Ashish Kumar Chaudhary marked his exit from the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) after losing to England's Aaron Bowen via a 4-1 split decision in the men's 80kg light heavyweight category on Wednesday (August 3).
It was an incredible outing for Ashish, who arguably went toe-to-toe against his English counterpart. However, boxing fans were unhappy with the decision as they felt the Indian puglist should have been on the winning end.
The entire nation was gutted as Ashish missed out on a well-deserved medal at CWG 2022. Let's take a look at some of the fans reacting to Ashish Kumar vs Aaron Bowen quarterfinals results:
CWG 2022: "Ashish Kumar is robbed, much like Sanjeet"- Twitter reacts to Ashish Kumar's loss
Indian heavyweight boxer Sanjeet earlier expressed his displeasure with his Round of 16 results, leading to his exit from CWG 2022.
The Indian puglist's campaign came to an end after he lost a close battle to Samoa’s Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali via a 2-3 split decision in the in men's 92kg category Round of 16 bout on Saturday (July 30).
People were furious with Ashish's quarterfinals bout verdict. One user compared his loss to that of Sanjeet. The tweet read:
"Ashish Kumar is robbed, much like Sanjeet".
Sanjeet was appalled by the verdict as the referee raised Faoagali's hand to announce the winner. The Indian boxer was leading 3-2 against his counterpart by the end of round two, which is probably why he was taken aback by the judgment. However, in the third round, all five judges scored perfect 10's in favor of Faoagali.
The reigning Asian champion clearly looked dispirited by the results. He took to his Twitter handle to express displeasure. The puglist wrote:
"Namaste everyone. I apologise to everyone as I could not win a medal for the country though my bout decision has still left me in a state of shock."
He further added:
"I would like to mention that such unfair decisions at such a big stage should not happen with any athlete as it takes a lot of mental and physical training, patience and never ending hardwork."
"And I know I have done a lot of mistakes in my game. Now I have time to work on myself and I promise [to] comeback stronger." [sic]
