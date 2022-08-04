Commonwealth Games 2022 India's Day 7 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, August 4, 2022

Another day, another set of records for the Indian contingent at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) on Wednesday (August 3).
India have bagged 18 medals, including five golds, six silvers and seven bronze medals so far at the mega event.
Saurav Ghoshal became the first Indian squash player to win a Commonwealth Games singles medal. He defeated England's James Willstrop 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 to win the historic bronze medal on Wednesday.
After a lot of drama, national record holder Tejaswin Shankar made it to the CWG athletics team. He did not disappoint. He became the first ever Indian to clinch a medal (bronze medal) in the high jump at the Commonwealth Games.
Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh won a bronze medal in the men's 109kg category with all six attempts successful. He shattered three national records i.e. snatch (163 kg), clean and jerk (192 kg) and overall 355 kg in his first major outing.
India's boxing powerhouse Nitu Ganghas was ruthless in forcing her opponent from Northern Ireland Nicole Clyde to surrender in their women's 48 kg division clash with a few seconds left in the final round.
The Indian boxer dominated both rounds before the Irish coaches threw in the towel. Nitu was announced as the winner via ABD (abandon), which is a rare feat in the boxing ring at NCE Hall 4, on August 3.
Experienced Indian boxer Md Hussamuddin continued his dominating run at CWG 2022 and overwhelmed Tryagain Ndevelo of Namibia to record a 4-1 win in a men’s 57 kg quarter-final match via split decision.
World Champion Nikhat Zareen assured India's third boxing medal, while Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain marked an exit from CWG 2022.
Indian weightlifter Gurdeep Singh clinched a bronze medal after some effortless lifting in the men's +109 kg final
India's Day 7 schedule for Commonwealth Games 2022
Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 7 (August 4) of the Commonwealth Games 2022:
ATHLETICS
BOXING
RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS
HOCKEY
LAWN BOWLS
SQUASH
TABLE TENNIS
PARA TABLE TENNIS
Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details
Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for CWG 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India.
Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
