Commonwealth Games 2022 India's Day 7 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, August 4, 2022

Another day, another set of records for the Indian contingent at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) on Wednesday (August 3).

India have bagged 18 medals, including five golds, six silvers and seven bronze medals so far at the mega event.

Saurav Ghoshal became the first Indian squash player to win a Commonwealth Games singles medal. He defeated England's James Willstrop 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 to win the historic bronze medal on Wednesday.

After a lot of drama, national record holder Tejaswin Shankar made it to the CWG athletics team. He did not disappoint. He became the first ever Indian to clinch a medal (bronze medal) in the high jump at the Commonwealth Games.

Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh won a bronze medal in the men's 109kg category with all six attempts successful. He shattered three national records i.e. snatch (163 kg), clean and jerk (192 kg) and overall 355 kg in his first major outing.

India's boxing powerhouse Nitu Ganghas was ruthless in forcing her opponent from Northern Ireland Nicole Clyde to surrender in their women's 48 kg division clash with a few seconds left in the final round.

The Indian boxer dominated both rounds before the Irish coaches threw in the towel. Nitu was announced as the winner via ABD (abandon), which is a rare feat in the boxing ring at NCE Hall 4, on August 3.

Experienced Indian boxer Md Hussamuddin continued his dominating run at CWG 2022 and overwhelmed Tryagain Ndevelo of Namibia to record a 4-1 win in a men’s 57 kg quarter-final match via split decision.

World Champion Nikhat Zareen assured India's third boxing medal, while Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain marked an exit from CWG 2022.

Indian weightlifter Gurdeep Singh clinched a bronze medal after some effortless lifting in the men's +109 kg final

Stay tuned for the updated Commonwealth Games 2022 medal table on Sportskeeda.

India's Day 7 schedule for Commonwealth Games 2022

Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 7 (August 4) of the Commonwealth Games 2022:

ATHLETICS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 2.30PM WOMENS HAMMER THROW QUALIFYING ROUND GROUP A SARITA ROMIT SINGH MANJU BALA 3.00PM WOMENS 200 M ROUND 1 HEAT 2 HIMA DAS 12:00AM (AUGUST 5) MENS LONG JUMP FINALS MURALI SREESHANKAR MUHAMMED ANEES YAHIYA

BOXING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 4.45PM MEN'S OVER 48 KG - 51 KG QUARTERFINALS AMIT PANGHAL (IND)VS LENNON MULLIGAN (SCOTLAND) 6.15PM WOMEN'S OVER 67KG - 60 KG QUARTERFINALS JAISMINE LAMBORIA (IND) VS TROY GARTON (NEW ZEALAND) 8.00PM MEN'S OVER 92 KG QUARTERFINALS SAGAR AHLAWAT (IND) VS KEDDY EVANS AGNES (SEYCHELLES) 12:30AM (AUGUST 5) MEN'S OVER 63.5KG - 67KG QUARTERFINALS ROHIT TOKAS (IND) VS XAVIER IKINOFO (NIUE)

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 4.00PM ONWARDS INDIVIDUAL QUALIFICATION SUB DIVISION 1 BAVLEEN KAUR

HOCKEY

TIME (IST) CATEGORY TEAMS IN ACTION 6.30PM MEN'S POOL B INDIA VS WALES

LAWN BOWLS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES/TEAMS IN ACTION 4.00PM MEN'S SINGLES MRIDUL BORGOHAIN (IND) VS ROSS DAVIS (JERSEY)

SQUASH

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 5.30PM WOMENS DOUBLES ROUND OF 32 SUNAYNA SARA KURUVILLA/ANAHAT SINGH VS SRILANKA 6.00PM MENS DOUBLES ROUND OF 32 SENTHILKUMAR VELAVAN/ABHAY SINGH VS BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS 7.00PM MIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 16 DIPIKA PALLIKAL/SAURAV GHOSAL VS TBD 11.00PM MIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 16 JOSHANA CHINAPPA/HARINDER PAL SINGH SANDHU VS AUSTRALIA 12.30PM (AUGUST 5) WOMENS DOUBLES ROUND OF 16 JOSHANA CHINAPPA/DIPIKA PALLIKAL VS TBD

TABLE TENNIS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 2.30PM ONWARDS MIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 64 SANIL SHETTY/REETH TENNISON VS MALAYSIA 2.30PM ONWARDS MIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 32 SATHIYAN GNANASEKARAN/MANIKA BATRA VS TBD 2.30PM ONWARDS MIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 32 ACHANTHA SHARATH KAMAL/SREEJA AKULA VS TBD 8.30PM ONWARDS WOMEN'S SINGLES ROUND OF 32 REETH TENNISON VS TBD 8.30PM ONWARDS WOMEN'S SINGLES ROUND OF 32 SREEJA AKULA VS TBD 8.30PM ONWARDS WOMEN'S SINGLES ROUND OF 32 MANIKA BATRA VS TBD 8.30PM ONWARDS MIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 64 HARMEET DESAI/SANIL SHETTY VS CYPRUS 8.30PM ONWARDS MIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 32 SHARATH KAMAL/SATHIYAN GNANASEKARAN VS GUYANA

PARA TABLE TENNIS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 3.45PM WOMENS SINGLES CLASSES 3 - 5 GROUP 1 BHAVANI HASMUKHBHAI PATEL VS AKANISI LATU (FIJI) 3.45PM WOMENS SINGLES CLASSES 6 - 10GROUP 1 BABY SAHANA RAVI VS QIAN YANG (AUSTRALIA) 4.20PM WOMENS SINGLES CLASSES 3 - 5 GROUP 2 SONALBEN MANUBHAI PATEL VS CHINENYE OBIORA (NIGERIA) 5.30PM MENS SINGLES CLASSES 3 - 5 GROUP 2 RAJ ARAVINDAN ALAGAR VS DAN BULLEN (ENGLAND)

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for CWG 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Also read: "Hey Siri, can you define courage for me?"- Twitter hails Commonwealth Games 2022 weightlifting champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far