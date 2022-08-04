Create
Commonwealth Games 2022 India's Day 7 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, August 4, 2022

Squash - Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Saurav Ghosal in action during the bronze medal match
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
Modified Aug 04, 2022 02:53 AM IST

Another day, another set of records for the Indian contingent at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) on Wednesday (August 3).

India have bagged 18 medals, including five golds, six silvers and seven bronze medals so far at the mega event.

Saurav Ghoshal became the first Indian squash player to win a Commonwealth Games singles medal. He defeated England's James Willstrop 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 to win the historic bronze medal on Wednesday.

After a lot of drama, national record holder Tejaswin Shankar made it to the CWG athletics team. He did not disappoint. He became the first ever Indian to clinch a medal (bronze medal) in the high jump at the Commonwealth Games.

Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh won a bronze medal in the men's 109kg category with all six attempts successful. He shattered three national records i.e. snatch (163 kg), clean and jerk (192 kg) and overall 355 kg in his first major outing.

India's boxing powerhouse Nitu Ganghas was ruthless in forcing her opponent from Northern Ireland Nicole Clyde to surrender in their women's 48 kg division clash with a few seconds left in the final round.

The Indian boxer dominated both rounds before the Irish coaches threw in the towel. Nitu was announced as the winner via ABD (abandon), which is a rare feat in the boxing ring at NCE Hall 4, on August 3.

Experienced Indian boxer Md Hussamuddin continued his dominating run at CWG 2022 and overwhelmed Tryagain Ndevelo of Namibia to record a 4-1 win in a men’s 57 kg quarter-final match via split decision.

World Champion Nikhat Zareen assured India's third boxing medal, while Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain marked an exit from CWG 2022.

Indian weightlifter Gurdeep Singh clinched a bronze medal after some effortless lifting in the men's +109 kg final

Stay tuned for the updated Commonwealth Games 2022 medal table on Sportskeeda.

India's Day 7 schedule for Commonwealth Games 2022

Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 7 (August 4) of the Commonwealth Games 2022:

ATHLETICS

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
2.30PMWOMENS HAMMER THROW QUALIFYING ROUND GROUP ASARITA ROMIT SINGH MANJU BALA
3.00PMWOMENS 200 M ROUND 1 HEAT 2 HIMA DAS
12:00AM (AUGUST 5)MENS LONG JUMP FINALSMURALI SREESHANKAR MUHAMMED ANEES YAHIYA

BOXING

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
4.45PMMEN'S OVER 48 KG - 51 KG QUARTERFINALSAMIT PANGHAL (IND)VS LENNON MULLIGAN (SCOTLAND)
6.15PMWOMEN'S OVER 67KG - 60 KG QUARTERFINALS JAISMINE LAMBORIA (IND) VS TROY GARTON (NEW ZEALAND)
8.00PMMEN'S OVER 92 KG QUARTERFINALS SAGAR AHLAWAT (IND) VS KEDDY EVANS AGNES (SEYCHELLES)
12:30AM (AUGUST 5)MEN'S OVER 63.5KG - 67KG QUARTERFINALSROHIT TOKAS (IND) VS XAVIER IKINOFO (NIUE)

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
4.00PM ONWARDSINDIVIDUAL QUALIFICATION SUB DIVISION 1 BAVLEEN KAUR

HOCKEY

TIME (IST)CATEGORYTEAMS IN ACTION
6.30PMMEN'S POOL BINDIA VS WALES

LAWN BOWLS

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES/TEAMS IN ACTION
4.00PMMEN'S SINGLESMRIDUL BORGOHAIN (IND) VS ROSS DAVIS (JERSEY)

SQUASH

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
5.30PMWOMENS DOUBLES ROUND OF 32SUNAYNA SARA KURUVILLA/ANAHAT SINGH VS SRILANKA
6.00PMMENS DOUBLES ROUND OF 32SENTHILKUMAR VELAVAN/ABHAY SINGH VS BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS
7.00PMMIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 16 DIPIKA PALLIKAL/SAURAV GHOSAL VS TBD
11.00PMMIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 16JOSHANA CHINAPPA/HARINDER PAL SINGH SANDHU VS AUSTRALIA
12.30PM (AUGUST 5)WOMENS DOUBLES ROUND OF 16JOSHANA CHINAPPA/DIPIKA PALLIKAL VS TBD

TABLE TENNIS

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
2.30PM ONWARDSMIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 64 SANIL SHETTY/REETH TENNISON VS

MALAYSIA

2.30PM ONWARDSMIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 32SATHIYAN GNANASEKARAN/MANIKA

BATRA VS TBD

2.30PM ONWARDSMIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 32ACHANTHA SHARATH KAMAL/SREEJA AKULA VS TBD
8.30PM ONWARDSWOMEN'S SINGLES ROUND OF 32REETH TENNISON VS TBD
8.30PM ONWARDSWOMEN'S SINGLES ROUND OF 32SREEJA AKULA VS TBD
8.30PM ONWARDSWOMEN'S SINGLES ROUND OF 32MANIKA BATRA VS TBD
8.30PM ONWARDSMIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 64HARMEET DESAI/SANIL SHETTY VS CYPRUS
8.30PM ONWARDSMIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 32SHARATH KAMAL/SATHIYAN GNANASEKARAN VS GUYANA

PARA TABLE TENNIS

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
3.45PMWOMENS SINGLES CLASSES 3 - 5 GROUP 1 BHAVANI HASMUKHBHAI PATEL VS

AKANISI LATU (FIJI)

3.45PMWOMENS SINGLES CLASSES 6 - 10GROUP 1 BABY SAHANA RAVI VS QIAN YANG

(AUSTRALIA)

4.20PMWOMENS SINGLES CLASSES 3 - 5 GROUP 2 SONALBEN MANUBHAI PATEL VS

CHINENYE OBIORA (NIGERIA)

5.30PMMENS SINGLES CLASSES 3 - 5 GROUP 2RAJ ARAVINDAN ALAGAR VS DAN

BULLEN (ENGLAND)

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

Also Read Story Continues below

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for CWG 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

