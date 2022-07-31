"Hey Siri, can you define courage for me?"- Twitter hails Commonwealth Games 2022 weightlifting champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga 

Indian weightlifting sensation Jeremy Lalrinnunga, put his perseverance to the test and clinched a gold medal in the men's 67kg finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

He accumulated a combined weight of 300kg (Snatch 140kg+ Clean and Jerk 160kg) to win India's second gold and fifth overall medal. So far, all five medals have come from Indian weightlifters.

Meanwhile, Vaipava Nevo Ioane of SAM, with a total lift of 293kg (Snatch 127kg +Clean and Jerk166kg) bagged silver mmedal, while Nigeria's E. Umoafia settled for bronze with a total of 290kg (Snatch 130kg +Clean and Jerk160kg).

The Mirabai Chanu-led Indian weightlifting contingent has been a major boost in the absence of Indian powerhouse shooting, opening India's medal tally with five medals so far at CWG 2022.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga, brimming with confidence and a flamboyant approach, came out on the third day, competing with himself. The 19-year-old opened his CWG 2022 campaign with 136kg whereas the other lifters highest attempt being at 130kg in the Snatch category.

A prominent force in Indian weightlifting, Jeremy effortlessly lifted 136kg in his first attempt.

Meanwhile, with his second successful attempt of 140kg, the Aizwal-based weightlifter, who was in a league of his own at the National Exhibition Centre, registered a new Commonwealth Games record in Snatch.

Despite faltering in his third attempt of 143kg, Jeremy, who came out last, topped the weightlifting points table with a massive 10kg lead.

The 19-year-old stepped out to lift his first Clean and Jerk attempt of 154kg, a successful one. However, was on his knees after dropping the weight bar and was a serious concern after Sanket Sargar's injury-stricken silver medal on July 30.

Tenacious Jeremy came out despite the injury and pulled off a flawless 160kg on his second attempt. Visibly in excruciating pain, he attempted his third and final lift of 165kg which was an unsuccessful one but didn't impede his gold medal chances.

CWG 2022: Indian Weightlifters in action on July 31

Here's a list of Indian weightlifers who will be in action later today.

WEIGHTLIFTING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 6.30PM WOMEN'S 59KG FINALS POPY HAZARIKA 11.00PM MEN'S 73KG FINALS ACHINTA SHEULI

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

