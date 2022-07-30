"Everything I've done in the last 4 years came down to that last lift" - CWG 2022 silver medalist Sanket Mahadev Sargar on risking the third lift

While dealing with an injury in the final, Indian weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar settled for a silver medal in the men's 55 kg at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on July 30.

The 21-year-old handed India their first medal of the CWG 2022 with a combined lift of 248 kg (snatch 113 kg +clean and jerk 135 kg) in the finals.

An injury during his second attempt (139 kg) cost Sargar the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal.

Speaking about the injury and winning a silver medal, Sanket Mahadev Sargar told UNI:

“I heard a sound and it started paining. The first time it happened, I still had to lift and I did that again after the second and third time post that. I should have taken the risk because I wanted to get a medal so I should have taken the risk. There is a lot of pain, I can’t leave my hand loose and it's pulling from the inside.”

He added:

“I have to go to the medical team now and take an X-ray. It was painful at that time but my body was warm so it didn’t feel much but I can feel it now.”

Sanket risked it all and despite being in immense pain, he didn't give up and attempted his third lift. He had to settle for silver due to the injury, losing out on the gold medal to Malaysia’s Bin Kasdan. However, he received appreciation from across the nation for his attitude.

Speaking about the same, the Indian weightlifter revealed:

“Before the last life, Sir asked whether I wanted to take it or not. I said I wanted to take it and not leave it because everything I have done for the last four years came down to that last lift. One step remained and I said I have to take it.

"Sir said that the pain might increase more and then even he encouraged me by saying that we have to do it because we are living for that only and that pumped me more.”

CWG 2022: Sanket Mahadev Sargar speaks about missing out on gold

Sanket Mahadev Sargar, despite two failed attempts due to the injury, missed out on a gold medal by just 1kg. Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq lifted 249 kg to win gold, while Sanket Mahadev Sargar lifted 248 kg.

The disappointed weightlifter said:

“I am sad because I wanted to stand for gold. I have been training to come here for gold for four years now. I trained myself in such a way that I had to secure gold. I am a little disappointed and a little happy that I got a medal but I am a lot sadder.”

He added:

“This medal, with what India is going through, I would like to dedicate this medal to everyone who has fought for our freedom selflessly without caring about their lives. So, I would like to dedicate it to all those fighters.”

