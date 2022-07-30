WATCH: Injury hampers Indian weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar's gold medal chances

Three-time national champion and Indian weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar won a silver medal in the men's 55 kg finals to win India's first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, United Kingdom on July 30.

An extremely painful elbow injury had Sanket struggling on the ground. In a gripping final, an injury setback cost the 21-year-old his final two clean and jerk attempts of 138 kg and 139 kg, ruining his chances of well-deserved gold medal chances in the finals by just 1 kg.

Speaking about his silver medal-winning performance, Sanket told ANI:

"I'm happy but also sad as I couldn't win the gold medal. For the last four years, I prepared for the gold medal but couldn't win it due to an elbow injury."

Stay tuned for the updated Commonwealth Games 2022 medal table on Sportskeeda.

WATCH: Sanket Mahadev Sargar's second clean and jerk attempt at 2022 CWG

A tenacious injury-stricken Sanket Mahadev Sargar, who came out to attempt his third lift despite the pain, handed India their first 2022 Commonwealth Games medal.

Watch Sanket Sargar's injury scare below:

Despite being in immense pain, Sanket didn't give up. He risked it all by attempting his third lift, eventually losing his well-deserved gold medal to Malaysia’s Bin Kasdan. Sanket lifted a total of (113 kg+135 kg, 248 kg) to win silver while Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq lifted (107 kg+142 kg, 249 kg) to win gold in the 55 kg category.

Sanket appeared disappointed and in pain as he stood on the podium with his arm in a sling during the CWG 2022 medal ceremony. He dedicated his silver medal to all the brave Indians who fought for the country's independence.

Team India @WeAreTeamIndia



He dedicates his 🥈 in men's 55kg weightlifting to all the brave Indians who fought for the country's independence



#EkIndiaTeamIndia | #B2022 Sanket Sargar wins #TeamIndia 's first medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth GamesHe dedicates his 🥈 in men's 55kg weightlifting to all the brave Indians who fought for the country's independence Sanket Sargar wins #TeamIndia's first medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games 🎆👏He dedicates his 🥈 in men's 55kg weightlifting to all the brave Indians who fought for the country's independence 🇮🇳#EkIndiaTeamIndia | #B2022 https://t.co/Jmpg8NrhHT

Also read: Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins silver, India's first medal at CWG 2022

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far