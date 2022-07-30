Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins silver, India's first medal at CWG 2022

Three-time national champion and Indian weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar won a silver medal in the men's 55kg finals to win India's first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, United Kingdom on July 30.

Sanket executed all three attempts (107kg,111kg and 113kg) with sheer precision to top the charts in the snatch category, with his best attempt being 113kg at the in the National Exhibition Centre.

With an accurate display on the first attempt of 135kg in the Clean and Jerk put him on top. Unfortunately, an injury during his second attempt (139kg) cost him the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal with a difference of just 1kg.

Despite being in immense pain, Sanket risked it by attempting his third lift, eventually losing his well-deserved gold medal to Malaysia’s Bin Kasdan due to injury.

Sanket lifted a total of (113kg+135kg, 248kg) to win silver, while Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq lifted (107kg+142kg, 249kg) to win gold in the 55kg category.

Earlier this year, the 21-year-old, with a lift of 113kg registered a new Snatch National Record at the 2021 Commonwealth Senior Championships in Tashkent, where he bagged a gold medal.

CWG 2022: Indian Weightlifting Contingent July 30 fixtures

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, the poster girl of weightlifting Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, carrying a billion expectations on her shoulder, will be in action in the women's 49kg finals event later today.

Here's the list of Indian weightlifers in action today:

Guru Raja (61kg Finals)

Date: July 30; Timings: 4:15PM (IST)

Mirabai Chanu (49kg Finals)

Date: July 30; Timings: 8:00PM (IST)

Bidyarani Devi (55kg Finals)

Date: July 31; Timings: 12:30AM (IST)

CWG 2022: Indian Weightlifting squad

Men: Sanket Mahadev (55 kg), Chanambam Rishikanta Singh (55 kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67 kg), Achinta Sheuli (73 kg), Ajay Singh (81 kg), Vikas Thakur (96 kg), Ragala Venkat Rahul (96 kg)

Women: Mirabai Chanu (49 kg), Bindyarani Devi (55 kg), Popy Hazarika (59 kg), Usha Kumara (87 kg), Purnima Pandey (+87 kg)

Coaches: Vijay Sharma, Pramod Kumar Sharma, Sandip Kumar, Dathan A.P.

