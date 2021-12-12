Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli qualify for 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Indian weightlifters Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli clinched gold medals in their respective categories at the ongoing 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan.

By achieving this feat, both the weightlifters secured direct qualification to the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

According to the rules, gold medalists in each weight category at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships will directly qualify for the 2022 Birmingham CWG.

Jeremy lifted a 305 kg to clinch gold at the weightlifting championships. He lifted 141 kg in the snatch while successfully lifting a 164 kg in the clean and jerk in the men's 67 kg event.

"Happy on winning gold medal in the IWF Senior Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship but little disappointed on losing medal by 2 kgs. I will continue to work hard and improve my performance. Thank you everyone for your support and wishes," wrote Jeremy.

Apart from Jeremy, Achinta Sheuli lifted a total of 316kg to finish first in the men’s 73 kg category at the ongoing weightlifting championships. Achinta lifted 143 kg in snatch and 173 kg in clean and jerk events to win the gold medal.

Not only did Achinta qualify for the 2022 CWG, he also went on to better his national record in both snatch as well as in clean and jerk. He improved the Junior World Championships record of lifting 141 kg and 172 kg (snatch+ clean & jerk).

Earlier, barring a gold medal-winning performance, Jeremy had registered a new snatch record by lifting 141kg at the ongoing weightlifting championships on Friday (December 10).

Indian weightlifters at 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships

The Indian men's team exhibited a scitillating performance at the ongoing IWF World and 2021 Senior Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.

Indian weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar clinched a gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Senior Championships 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Tuesday (December 8).

Sanket attained a first-place finish after successfully lifting 113 kg in the men's 55 kg snatch category. Not only did Sanket win a gold medal, he also registered a new snatch national record.

Earlier, Guru Raja also bagged a silver medal to attain a second place finish in the men's 61 kg event. He successfully lifted 265 kg (snatch 117 + clean and jerk 148 kg) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Jhilli Dalabehera bagged a silver medal in women's 49 kg category at the ongoing 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent on Wednesday.

Jhilli lifted a total of 167 kg. She managed a successful 73 kg lift in Snatch while she lifted 94 kg in Clean and Jerk at the ongoing weightlifting tournament.

