Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins gold at 2021 Commonwealth Senior Championships Tashkent

Indian weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar clinched a gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Senior Championships 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Tuesday (December 7).

Sanket attained a first-place finish after successfully lifting 113kg in the men's 55kg snatch category. Not only did Sanket win a gold medal, he also registered a new snatch national record.

The 21-year-old was the Khelo India Youth Games and the Khelo India University Games champion in 2020. He also holds the national record (Snatch 108kg, Clean&Jerk 139kg) in the 55kg category.

The IWF Senior World Championships 2021 kickstarted on December 7 (Tuesday) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The Weightlifting Championships are slated to be held from December 7-17. The Indian Contingent has traveled to Tashkent without 2021 Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu.

The Indian Contingent are competing simultaneously at the IWF Senior World Championships as well as the Commonwealth Senior Championships in Uzbekistan.

"Medal Alert #SanketMahadevSargar lifts 113kg to win a GOLD in Men's 55kg Snatch category at the ongoing Commonwealth Senior Championships 2021 With a lift of 113kg, Sanket also set the new Snatch National Record! Many congratulations #IndianSports #Weightlifting," tweeted SAI Media.

Indian squad for Commonwealth Senior Championships 2021

Amarjit Guru, who was included in the Indian Contingent, was forced to withdraw at the last minute due to an injury.

Men's team:

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Sanket Sargar (55 kg), Guru Raja (61 kg), Achinta Sheuli (73 kg), Ajay Singh (81 kg), Vikas Thakur (96 kg), Jagdish Vishwakarma (96 kg), Lovepreet Singh (109 kg) and Gurdeep Singh (+109 kg).

Women's team:

Jhili Dalabehera (49 kg), S. Bindyarani Devi (55 kg), Popy Hazarika (59 kg), Komal Khan (64 kg), Harjinder Kaur (71 kg), Lalchhanhimi (71 kg), Punam Yadav (76 kg), R. Arockiya Alish (76 kg), Anuradha Pavunraj (87 kg),Purnima Pandey (+87 kg).

The Championships will be very important for weightlifters as it serves as qualification for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

