Commonwealth Senior Weightlifting Championships 2021: Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinches gold

Indian weightlifting prodigy Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinched a gold medal at the ongoing 2021 Commonwealth Senior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent on Friday (December 10).

Jeremy lifted a 305kg to finish first at the weightlifting championships. He lifted 141kg in the snatch while successfully lifting a 164kg in the clean and jerk in the men's 67kg event.

Although he missed out on surpassing his personal best of 306kg, his efforts were enough to serve him a gold at the event. His personal best is a record 306kg which came in 2019.

Apart from the gold medal, Jeremy registered a new snatch record by lifting 141kg at the ongoing weightlifting championships.

The performances of the Indian weightlifters will play an important role. Gold medalists in each weight category at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships will directly qualify for the 2022 Birmingham CWG.

Earlier, Guru Raja also bagged a silver medal to attain a second place finish in the men's 61kg event. He successfully lifted 265kg (snatch 117 + clean and jerk 148kg) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Indian weightlifters at 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships

Indian weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar clinched a gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Senior Championships 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Tuesday (December 8).

Sanket attained a first-place finish after successfully lifting 113kg in the men's 55kg snatch category. Not only did Sanket win a gold medal, he also registered a new snatch national record.

Meanwhile, Jhilli Dalabehera bagged a silver medal in women's 49kg category at the ongoing 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent on Wednesday.

Jhilli Dalabehera lifted a total of 167kg. She managed a successful 73 kg lift in Snatch while she lifted 94kg in Clean and Jerk at the ongoing weightlifting tournament.

However, with a total lift of 198kg, 84kg in snatch and 114kg clean and jerk lift, Bindyarani pocketed a gold medal in snatch and clinched gold in the clean and jerk category.

Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam won the gold medal in the clean and jerk category at the World Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Thursday.

The Indian Contingent are competing simultaneously at the IWF Senior World Championships as well as the Commonwealth Senior Championships in Uzbekistan.

She also managed to lift 84kg in snatch for a total of 198kg to stand fourth on the overall leaderboard.

Edited by Rohit Mishra