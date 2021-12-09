Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021: Jhilli Dalabehera wins silver

Jhilli Dalabehera bagged a silver medal in women's 49kg category at the ongoing 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent on Wednesday.

Jhilli Dalabehera lifted a total of 167kg. She managed a successful 73 kg lift in Snatch while she lifted 94kg in Clean and Jerk at the ongoing weightlifting tournament.

Jhilli missed out on the gold medal by a narrow margin. She finished behind Nigeria's Peter Stella Kingsley, who lifted 168kg to secure a 2022 CWG berth. Kingsley lifted 72kg in Snatch and 96kg in Clean and Jerk. Meanwhile, Winnifred Ntumi from Ghana attained a third place finish to win a bronze medal at the weightlifting event.

The performances of the Indian weightlifters will play an important role in their Commonwealth Games selection. The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships are serving as a qualifying event for the 2022 Birmingham CWG.

The Commonwealth Senior Championships 2021 kickstarted on December 7 (Tuesday) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The Weightlifting Championships are slated to be held from December 7-17. The Indian Contingent has traveled to Tashkent without 2021 Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu.

Mirabai Chanu will secure a Commonwealth Games qualification berth on the basis of her world ranking.

Sanket Mahadev Sargar bags gold at 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships:

Indian weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar clinched a gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Senior Championships 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Tuesday.

Sanket attained a first-place finish after successfully lifting 113kg in the men's 55kg snatch category. Not only did Sanket win a gold medal but he also registered a new snatch national record.

Indian squad for Commonwealth Senior Championships

2021

Men's team:

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Sanket Sargar (55 kg), Guru Raja (61 kg), Achinta Sheuli (73 kg), Ajay Singh (81 kg), Vikas Thakur (96 kg), Jagdish Vishwakarma (96 kg), Lovepreet Singh (109 kg) and Gurdeep Singh (+109 kg).

Women's team:

Jhili Dalabehera (49 kg), S. Bindyarani Devi (55 kg), Popy Hazarika (59 kg), Komal Khan (64 kg), Harjinder Kaur (71 kg), Lalchhanhimi (71 kg), Punam Yadav (76 kg), R. Arockiya Alish (76 kg), Anuradha Pavunraj (87 kg),Purnima Pandey (+87 kg).

Also read: Tokyo Olympics weightlifting medalist Mirabai Chanu to skip Tashkent World Championships

Edited by Diptanil Roy