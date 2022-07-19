Commonwealth Games 2022 Schedule, Venues, Timings in IST - PDF Download

A 215-member contingent is gearing up to represent India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in what would be the nation's 18th appearance at the colossal event.
In the 2018 Commonwealth Games, India bagged a whopping 66 medals, including 26 gold medals, 20 silver medals and 20 bronze medals. The contingent will be looking to improve on that record in the upcoming edition.
Here are some of the basic information you need to know about CWG 2022:
When is the Commonwealth Games 2022 starting?
The 2022 Commonwealth Games is all set to commence on July 28 and will continue until August 8, 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
What are the venues of the CWG 2022?
The CWG 2022-bound Indian contingent will compete in 16 sporting disciplines, which will be held across 15 venues, located in nine different cities and towns across the United Kingdom.
Here's the list of venues for CWG 2022:
1.Alexander Stadium - Birmingham
Events: Athletics
2. National Exhibition Centre - Solihull
Events: Netball, weightlifting/powerlifting, table tennis, boxing, badminton
3. Arena Birmingham - Birmingham
Events: Gymnastics
4. Edgbaston Ground - Birmingham
Events: Cricket (Women’s T20I)
5. Sutton Park - Birmingham
Events: Triathlon
6. University of Birmingham - Birmingham
Events: Hockey, squash
7. Smithfield - Birmingham
Events: 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, marathon (start)
8. Victoria Square - Birmingham
Events: Marathon (finish)
9. Cannock Chase Forest - Cannock Chase district
Events: Cycling (mountain biking)
10. Coventry Stadium and Arena - Coventry
Events: Rugby 7s, judo, wrestling
11. Sandwell Aquatics Centre - Sandwell
Events: Aquatics (swimming and diving)
12. West Park - Wolverhampton
Events: Cycling (time trial)
13. Myton Fields - Warwick
Events: Cycling (road race)
14. Victoria Park - Royal Leamington Spa
Events: Lawn Bowling
15. Lee Valley VeloPark - London
Events: Cycling (track)
Download the CWG 2022 schedule in PDF here:
As many as 280 medal events across 20 different sports will be held at CWG 2022.
You can download the PDF of the CWG 2022 schedule here:
Also read: India at CWG 2022: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 (Updated)