Commonwealth Games 2022 Schedule, Venues, Timings in IST - PDF Download

A 215-member contingent is gearing up to represent India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in what would be the nation's 18th appearance at the colossal event.

In the 2018 Commonwealth Games, India bagged a whopping 66 medals, including 26 gold medals, 20 silver medals and 20 bronze medals. The contingent will be looking to improve on that record in the upcoming edition.

Here are some of the basic information you need to know about CWG 2022:

When is the Commonwealth Games 2022 starting?

The 2022 Commonwealth Games is all set to commence on July 28 and will continue until August 8, 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

What are the venues of the CWG 2022?

The CWG 2022-bound Indian contingent will compete in 16 sporting disciplines, which will be held across 15 venues, located in nine different cities and towns across the United Kingdom.

Here's the list of venues for CWG 2022:

1.Alexander Stadium - Birmingham

Events: Athletics

2. National Exhibition Centre - Solihull

Events: Netball, weightlifting/powerlifting, table tennis, boxing, badminton

3. Arena Birmingham - Birmingham

Events: Gymnastics

4. Edgbaston Ground - Birmingham

Events: Cricket (Women’s T20I)

5. Sutton Park - Birmingham

Events: Triathlon

6. University of Birmingham - Birmingham

Events: Hockey, squash

7. Smithfield - Birmingham

Events: 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, marathon (start)

8. Victoria Square - Birmingham

Events: Marathon (finish)

9. Cannock Chase Forest - Cannock Chase district

Events: Cycling (mountain biking)

10. Coventry Stadium and Arena - Coventry

Events: Rugby 7s, judo, wrestling

11. Sandwell Aquatics Centre - Sandwell

Events: Aquatics (swimming and diving)

12. West Park - Wolverhampton

Events: Cycling (time trial)

13. Myton Fields - Warwick

Events: Cycling (road race)

14. Victoria Park - Royal Leamington Spa

Events: Lawn Bowling

15. Lee Valley VeloPark - London

Events: Cycling (track)

Download the CWG 2022 schedule in PDF here:

As many as 280 medal events across 20 different sports will be held at CWG 2022.

