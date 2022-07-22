Commonwealth Games Day 5 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST (August 2, 2022)

The 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) is all set to commence on July 28 and will continue until August 8, 2022, in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

In the high-octane 12-day mega event, as many as 280 medal events across 20 different sporting disciplines will take place across 15 venues located in nine different cities and towns across the UK.

A 215-member contingent is gearing up to represent India at CWG 2022 in what would be the nation's 18th appearance at the colossal event.

Out of the 215 athletes, 108 are men, while 107 will be women, who will be competing across 16 disciplines. The total strength of the Indian contingent will, however, be 322, including 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff, including three general managers.

India bagged a whopping 66 medals at CWG 2018, including 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals. India finished third, behind powerhouses Australia and England in that edition.

The Indian contingent will be looking to improve on that record in the upcoming edition.

CWG 2022 schedule Day 5 time and events list - August 2, 2022

Here is a list of events on the Commonwealth Games Day 5 schedule (August 2):

TIME (ALL TIMINGS IN IST) SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 5:00-11:30AM Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls Men's Pairs - Medal Matches Women's Triples Sectional Play - Round 1 Women's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 1 Women's Fours - Medal Matches Men's Singles - Sectional Play - Round 1 Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 4 Men's Pairs - Medal Ceremony Women's Fours - Medal Ceremony Victoria Park 12:45-3:30PM Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 - Medal Matches Men's Fours Sectional Play - Round 1Women's Triples Sectional Play - Round 2 Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 - Medal Ceremony Victoria Park

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 5:30-9:00AM Hockey Women's Group Match - New Zealand v Australia -Ghana v Canada University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 10:30AM-2:00PM Hockey Women's Group Match - India v England - Kenya v South Africa University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 6:00-8:30AM Weightlifting Women's 76kg Finals Women's 76kg Medal Ceremony The NEC Hall 1 10:30AM-1:00PM Weightlifting Men's 96kg Men's FInals 96kg Medal Ceremony The NEC Hall 1 3:00-5:30PM Weightlifting Women's 87kg FinalsWomen's 87kg Medal Ceremony The NEC Hall 1

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 6:30-9:45AM Athletics and Para Athletics Men's Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles Men's 100m Round 1 Men's Discus Throw Qualifying Rounds - A Women's Heptathlon High Jump - A & BWomen's 800m Round 1 Women's 100m Round 1 Men's Discus Throw Qualifying Rounds - B Women's Shot Put A & B Women's 1500m T53/54 Round 1 Alexander Stadium 3:00-6:30PM Athletics and Para Athletics Women's Heptathlon Shot Put Women's Pole Vault Final Men's 100m T45-47 Heats Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Men's High Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B Men's 100m T45-47 FinalMen's 110m Hurdles Round 1 Men's 100m T45-47 Medal Ceremony Men's 10,000m Final Women's Discus Throw Final Women's Heptathlon 200m Women's 100m T37/38 Final Men's 10,000m Medal Ceremony Women's 100m T33/34 Final Alexander Stadium

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 6:30-9:30AM JUDO Women's -63kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Women's -70kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Men's -73kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Men's -81kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Coventry Arena 1:30-4:15PM JUDO Women's -63kg Medal Contests Men's -73kg Medal Contests Women's -63kg Medal Ceremony Women's -70kg Medal Contests Men's -73kg Medal Ceremony Men's -81kg Medal Contests Women's -70kg Medal Ceremony Men's -81kg Medal Ceremony Coventry Arena

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 7:00-9:15AM Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming Men's 200m Backstroke Heats Women's 200m Butterfly Heats Men's 100m Butterfly S10 Heat Women's 200m Individual Medley SM10 Heat Men's 50m Freestyle Heats Women's 50m Backstroke Heats Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Heats Men's 1500m Freestyle Heats Sandwell Aquatics Centre 3:30-6:45PM Women's 100m Freestyle Final Men's 100m Butterfly Final Women's 100m Breaststroke Final Women's 100m Freestyle Medal Ceremony Men's 100m Butterfly Medal Ceremony Men's 200m Backstroke Final Women's 200m Butterfly Final Women's 100m Breaststroke Medal Ceremony Men's 200m Backstroke Medal Ceremony Men's 100m Butterfly S10 Final Women's 200m Individual Medley SM10 Final Women's 200m Butterfly Medal Ceremony Men's 50m Freestyle Semi-Finals Women's 50m Backstroke Semi-Finals Men's 50m Breaststroke Final Men's 100m Butterfly S10 Medal Ceremony Women's 200m Individual Medley SM10 Medal Ceremony Men's 50m Breaststroke Medal Ceremony Women's 800m Freestyle Final Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final Women's 800m Freestyle Medal Ceremony Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Medal Ceremony Sandwell Aquatics Centre

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 7:30-11:30AM BADMINTON Mixed Team Event Bronze Medal Match The NEC Hall 5 2:00-6:00PM BADMINTON Mixed Team Event Gold Medal Match Mixed Team Event Medal Ceremony The NEC Hall 5

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 7:30-11:00AM CRICKET T20 Women's Group B Match: England v South Africa Edgbaston Stadium 2:30-6:00PM CRICKET T20 Women's Group B Match: Sri Lanka v New Zealand Edgbaston Stadium

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 7:30AM-1:00PM Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis Men's Team Event Bronze Medal MatchMen's Team Event Gold Medal matchMen's Team Event Medal Ceremony The NEC Hall 3

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 8:30-11:30AM Boxing Men's Over 51kg - 54kg (Bantam) Round of 16 Women's Over 54kg - 57kg (Feather) Round of 16 Men's Over 63.5kg - 67kg (Welter) Round of 16 Men's Over 67kg - 71kg (Light Middle) Round of 16 The NEC Hall 4 3:00-6:00PM BOXING Men's Over 51kg - 54kg (Bantam) Round of 16 Women's Over 54kg - 57kg (Feather) Round of 16 Men's Over 63.5kg - 67kg (Welter) Round of 16 Men's Over 67kg - 71kg (Light Middle) Round of 16 The NEC Hall 4

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 8:30AM-12:00PM NETBALL Australia v WalesJamaica v Scotland The NEC Arena 2:30-6:00PM NETBALL England v Uganda New Zealand v Trinidad & Tobago The NEC Arena

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 9:30AM-1:30PM GYMNASTICS Men's Vault FinalMen's Vault Medal Ceremony Women's Balance Beam Final Men's Parallel Bars Final Women's Balance Beam Medal Ceremony Men's Parallel Bars Medal Ceremony Women's Floor Exercise Final Men's Horizontal Bar Final Women's Floor Exercise Medal Ceremony Men's Horizontal Bar Medal Ceremony Arena Birmingham

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 11:00AM-2:00PM BEACH VOLLEYBALL Women's Group Match - Australia v Trinidad & Tobago Women's Group Match - Vanuatu v Solomon Islands Men's Group Match - Canada v St Kitts & Nevis Smithfield 3:30-6:30PM BEACH VOLLEYBALL Men's Group Match - The Gambia v Sri Lanka Women's Group Match - England v Scotland Women's Group Match - Cyprus v Sri Lanka Smithfield

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 11:30AM-2:30PM Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Men's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Classification Match 5v6Women's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Classification Match 5v6 Men's Basketball 3x3 Bronze Medal Match Women's Basketball 3x3 Bronze Medal Match Men's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Bronze Medal Match Women's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Bronze Medal Match Smithfield 4:00-6:30PM Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Men's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Gold Medal Match Women's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Gold Medal Match Men's Basketball 3x3 Gold Medal Match Women's Basketball 3x3 Gold Medal Match Men's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Medal Ceremony Women's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Medal Ceremony Men's Basketball 3x3 Medal Ceremony Women's Basketball 3x3 Medal Ceremony Smithfield

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 12:30-4:00PM SQUASH Women's Singles Semi-final Women's Singles Plate Semi-final Men's Singles Semi-final Men's Singles Plate Semi-final Women's Singles Semi-final Women's Singles Plate Semi-final Men's Singles Semi-final Men's Singles Plate Semi-final University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

When and where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?

The matches from Birmingham will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

You can also follow all the live updates and breaking news from CWG 2022 at Sportskeeda here.

