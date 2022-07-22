Commonwealth Games Day 5 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST (August 2, 2022)

The 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) is all set to commence on July 28 and will continue until August 8, 2022, in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
In the high-octane 12-day mega event, as many as 280 medal events across 20 different sporting disciplines will take place across 15 venues located in nine different cities and towns across the UK.
A 215-member contingent is gearing up to represent India at CWG 2022 in what would be the nation's 18th appearance at the colossal event.
Out of the 215 athletes, 108 are men, while 107 will be women, who will be competing across 16 disciplines. The total strength of the Indian contingent will, however, be 322, including 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff, including three general managers.
India bagged a whopping 66 medals at CWG 2018, including 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals. India finished third, behind powerhouses Australia and England in that edition.
The Indian contingent will be looking to improve on that record in the upcoming edition.
CWG 2022 schedule Day 5 time and events list - August 2, 2022
Here is a list of events on the Commonwealth Games Day 5 schedule (August 2):
|TIME (ALL TIMINGS IN IST)
| SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|5:00-11:30AM
|Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls
|Men's Pairs - Medal Matches Women's Triples Sectional Play - Round 1 Women's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 1 Women's Fours - Medal Matches Men's Singles - Sectional Play - Round 1 Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 4 Men's Pairs - Medal Ceremony Women's Fours - Medal Ceremony
|Victoria Park
|
|
|
|12:45-3:30PM
|Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls
|Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 - Medal Matches Men's Fours Sectional Play - Round 1Women's Triples Sectional Play - Round 2 Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 - Medal Ceremony
|Victoria Park
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|
|
|
|5:30-9:00AM
|Hockey
|Women's Group Match - New Zealand v Australia -Ghana v Canada
|University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
|
|
|
|10:30AM-2:00PM
|Hockey
|Women's Group Match - India v England - Kenya v South Africa
|University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|
|
|
|6:00-8:30AM
|Weightlifting
|Women's 76kg Finals Women's 76kg Medal Ceremony
|The NEC Hall 1
|10:30AM-1:00PM
|Weightlifting
|Men's 96kg Men's FInals 96kg Medal Ceremony
|The NEC Hall 1
|3:00-5:30PM
|Weightlifting
|Women's 87kg FinalsWomen's 87kg Medal Ceremony
|The NEC Hall 1
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|6:30-9:45AM
|Athletics and Para Athletics
|Men's Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles Men's 100m Round 1 Men's Discus Throw Qualifying Rounds - A Women's Heptathlon High Jump - A & BWomen's 800m Round 1 Women's 100m Round 1 Men's Discus Throw Qualifying Rounds - B Women's Shot Put A & B Women's 1500m T53/54 Round 1
|Alexander Stadium
|
|
|
|3:00-6:30PM
|Athletics and Para Athletics
|Women's Heptathlon Shot Put Women's Pole Vault Final Men's 100m T45-47 Heats Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Men's High Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B Men's 100m T45-47 FinalMen's 110m Hurdles Round 1 Men's 100m T45-47 Medal Ceremony Men's 10,000m Final Women's Discus Throw Final Women's Heptathlon 200m Women's 100m T37/38 Final Men's 10,000m Medal Ceremony Women's 100m T33/34 Final
|Alexander Stadium
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|
|
|
|6:30-9:30AM
|JUDO
|Women's -63kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Women's -70kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Men's -73kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Men's -81kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
|Coventry Arena
|1:30-4:15PM
|JUDO
|Women's -63kg Medal Contests Men's -73kg Medal Contests Women's -63kg Medal Ceremony Women's -70kg Medal Contests Men's -73kg Medal Ceremony Men's -81kg Medal Contests Women's -70kg Medal Ceremony Men's -81kg Medal Ceremony
|Coventry Arena
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|7:00-9:15AM
|Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming
|Men's 200m Backstroke Heats Women's 200m Butterfly Heats Men's 100m Butterfly S10 Heat Women's 200m Individual Medley SM10 Heat Men's 50m Freestyle Heats Women's 50m Backstroke Heats Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Heats Men's 1500m Freestyle Heats
| Sandwell Aquatics Centre
|
|
|
|3:30-6:45PM
|
|Women's 100m Freestyle Final Men's 100m Butterfly Final Women's 100m Breaststroke Final Women's 100m Freestyle Medal Ceremony Men's 100m Butterfly Medal Ceremony Men's 200m Backstroke Final Women's 200m Butterfly Final Women's 100m Breaststroke Medal Ceremony Men's 200m Backstroke Medal Ceremony Men's 100m Butterfly S10 Final Women's 200m Individual Medley SM10 Final Women's 200m Butterfly Medal Ceremony Men's 50m Freestyle Semi-Finals Women's 50m Backstroke Semi-Finals Men's 50m Breaststroke Final Men's 100m Butterfly S10 Medal Ceremony Women's 200m Individual Medley SM10 Medal Ceremony Men's 50m Breaststroke Medal Ceremony Women's 800m Freestyle Final Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final Women's 800m Freestyle Medal Ceremony Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Medal Ceremony
|Sandwell Aquatics Centre
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|
|
|
|7:30-11:30AM
|BADMINTON
|Mixed Team Event Bronze Medal Match
|The NEC Hall 5
|2:00-6:00PM
|BADMINTON
|Mixed Team Event Gold Medal Match Mixed Team Event Medal Ceremony
|The NEC Hall 5
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|
|
|
|7:30-11:00AM
|CRICKET T20
|Women's Group B Match: England v South Africa
|Edgbaston Stadium
|2:30-6:00PM
|CRICKET T20
|Women's Group B Match: Sri Lanka v New Zealand
|Edgbaston Stadium
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|
|
|
|7:30AM-1:00PM
|Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis
|Men's Team Event Bronze Medal MatchMen's Team Event Gold Medal matchMen's Team Event Medal Ceremony
|The NEC Hall 3
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|
|
|
|8:30-11:30AM
|Boxing
|Men's Over 51kg - 54kg (Bantam) Round of 16 Women's Over 54kg - 57kg (Feather) Round of 16 Men's Over 63.5kg - 67kg (Welter) Round of 16 Men's Over 67kg - 71kg (Light Middle) Round of 16
|The NEC Hall 4
|3:00-6:00PM
|BOXING
|Men's Over 51kg - 54kg (Bantam) Round of 16 Women's Over 54kg - 57kg (Feather) Round of 16 Men's Over 63.5kg - 67kg (Welter) Round of 16 Men's Over 67kg - 71kg (Light Middle) Round of 16
|The NEC Hall 4
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|
|
|
|8:30AM-12:00PM
|NETBALL
|Australia v WalesJamaica v Scotland
|The NEC Arena
|
|
|
|2:30-6:00PM
|NETBALL
|England v Uganda New Zealand v Trinidad & Tobago
|The NEC Arena
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|
|
|
|9:30AM-1:30PM
|GYMNASTICS
|Men's Vault FinalMen's Vault Medal Ceremony Women's Balance Beam Final Men's Parallel Bars Final Women's Balance Beam Medal Ceremony Men's Parallel Bars Medal Ceremony Women's Floor Exercise Final Men's Horizontal Bar Final Women's Floor Exercise Medal Ceremony Men's Horizontal Bar Medal Ceremony
|Arena Birmingham
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|
|
|
|11:00AM-2:00PM
|BEACH VOLLEYBALL
|Women's Group Match - Australia v Trinidad & Tobago Women's Group Match - Vanuatu v Solomon Islands Men's Group Match - Canada v St Kitts & Nevis
|Smithfield
|3:30-6:30PM
|BEACH VOLLEYBALL
|Men's Group Match - The Gambia v Sri Lanka Women's Group Match - England v Scotland Women's Group Match - Cyprus v Sri Lanka
|Smithfield
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|
|
|
|11:30AM-2:30PM
|Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3
|Men's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Classification Match 5v6Women's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Classification Match 5v6 Men's Basketball 3x3 Bronze Medal Match Women's Basketball 3x3 Bronze Medal Match Men's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Bronze Medal Match Women's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Bronze Medal Match
|Smithfield
|
|
|
|4:00-6:30PM
|Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3
|Men's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Gold Medal Match Women's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Gold Medal Match Men's Basketball 3x3 Gold Medal Match Women's Basketball 3x3 Gold Medal Match Men's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Medal Ceremony Women's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Medal Ceremony Men's Basketball 3x3 Medal Ceremony Women's Basketball 3x3 Medal Ceremony
|Smithfield
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|12:30-4:00PM
|SQUASH
|Women's Singles Semi-final Women's Singles Plate Semi-final Men's Singles Semi-final Men's Singles Plate Semi-final Women's Singles Semi-final Women's Singles Plate Semi-final Men's Singles Semi-final Men's Singles Plate Semi-final
|University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
When and where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?
The matches from Birmingham will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
You can also follow all the live updates and breaking news from CWG 2022 at Sportskeeda here.
