CWG 2022: National Champion Sumit Kundu says "preparations for Commonwealth Games feel surreal"

Indian boxer and national champion Sumit Kundu, brimming with confidence, is all equipped to compete at his first ever Commonwealth Games (2022 CWG). The 2022 CWG will run from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The 19-year-old, known for his aggressive approach in the ring, has exceeded expectations ever since winning gold at the 2022 Thailand Open. Sumit also pulled off a major upset by overwhelming World Championships silver medallist Dzhambulat Bizhamov of Russia at the 2022 Strandja Memorial.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Sumit Kundu spoke about his journey, growth, the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and more.

Upon being asked about the changes and his growth as a boxer, Sumit said:

"Two years ago, it was me, Shiva Thapa, and others. I used to watch Shiva. Back then, everyone around me used to tell me that competition gets tougher as you enter the senior level. I'm very young.

"Initially, I was scared thinking that I would have to compete on the senior level with top-notch boxers. However, I'm glad that I got my chance in the first year itself."

Delighted to be a part of the 12-member boxing team for CWG, Sumit Kundu further added:

"Two years ago, I was striving for consistency to win matches at the state level and sometimes on national level. A lot has changed in the last two years for me. It's surreal, I can't believe I'm here preparing for my first Commonwealth Games."

The Indian boxers are currently training in Ireland ahead of the 2022 CWG. Sumit Kundu took us through the preparations and weather conditions.

"Yes. A few days ago I was training with Australian boxers. Observing the movements and techniques of the boxers can always be helpful. Our sport is all about endurance and strength. I am more of an aggressive boxer...and defence needs a little attention from me.

"My coaches have been telling me that you already play from the front, if you focus a little on your defence it will be an added bonus in making you a complete boxer. So I have been focusing on defence.

"It's good that we reached Ireland early. It helped us adapt to the weather conditions, which is absolutely perfect for the Indian boxers. It has been a good training sessions so far, where all the boxers and new coaches have been giving tips and helping us out."

Speaking about other participating nations and their level of competition, Sumit Kundu further added:

"Earlier at the national level, I used to follow other boxer's bouts, trying to figure them out. To be honest, I have stopped watching other boxers, because then, we tend to enter the ring with pre-conceived notions.

"Boxers don't necessarily always use the same techniques, they make their changes and adjustments depending upon the opponent and what the situation demands."

He further added:

"I just listen to my coaches, train well. I don't think too much about what will happen. I just want to give my best."

The Indian boxers had an agonizing Tokyo Olympics campaign. While competing on the biggest platforms across the globe, it's fair to assume that no amount of practice and revision is enough. There is always scope for improvement.

It's always interesting to see the details from a boxer's perspective. On being asked about the same, Sumit said:

"Like everyone else, even I had my highest hopes on Amit Panghal and Vikas Krishan, because going into Tokyo Olympics they were favourites for medal contention. All the athletes prepare and compete with an aim of winning a medal for the country."

In a world full of critics, it's not as easy as it seems to be an athlete. Sumit Kundu further explained:

"We have to understand that sometimes the body doesn't support, while sometimes the athletes are fighting with their own minds. Somedays, it's the pressure of winning a medal that an athlete succumbs to, while sometimes, it's just not our day."

Sumit Kundu, certainly an optimistic and diligent boxer, is backed by an even more highly positive family and coaches. Concentrating on the process and efforts rather than the results is what the 19-year-old strictly abides by.

Speaking about the same, he said:

"Now I came to compete at the Commonwealth Games. Obviously, a lot of people have told me that you have to win gold. But my coach, my mother, and my family has told me one thing...Yes we have high hopes on you but it's not about gold medal."

He further added:

"My mom said I want you to give 110% out of 100%. She said when you push the envelope, with all the hardwork and efforts, the results will always be in your favour."

Indian boxing contingent for 2022 CWG:

The full list of top-notch 12-member Indian boxers who have booked their spots at the 2022 CWG.

Men: Amit Panghal (51 kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57 kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg), Rohit Tokas (67 kg), Sumit Kundu (75 kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80 kg), Sanjeet (92 kg), Sagar (92+ kg)

Women: Nitu (48 kg), Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Jaismine (60 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (70 kg)

