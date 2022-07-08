CWG 2022: "I want to continue my top class performance and win gold medal" - Boxing World Champion Nikhat Zareen

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen is trying to manifest a gold medal at the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). The event is set to be held between July 28 and August 8 in Birmingham.

A top-notch 12-member boxing contingent spearheaded by Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, world champion Nikhat Zareen and five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa, will represent India at the 2022 CWG.

Nikhat Zareen @nikhat_zareen 🏻⚔️



#strongisnewsexy #ripped #buildandbloom #flexfriday The strongest actions for a woman is to love herself, be herself and shine amongst those who never believed she could.🏻⚔️ The strongest actions for a woman is to love herself, be herself and shine amongst those who never believed she could.💪🏻⚔️💥#strongisnewsexy #ripped #buildandbloom #flexfriday https://t.co/LoqCUnTI1f

The Indian boxing contingent had an excruciating experience at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where the overwhelming favorites to win a medal made an early exit. Borgohain was the lone medal winner for India at the competition.

On being asked what went wrong at the 2021 Olympics and what her expectations are for the upcoming 2022 CWG, Nikhat Zareen told Sportskeeda:

"I think for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, we had a strong team. It was just about luck, sometimes. The draw comes very tough for us. In the Olympics, you have to compete against the best of the best boxers. Every bout will be tough and challenging for you.

"You have to be prepared for the tough bouts and know at that stage you have to have a very strong mentally, to handle the high octane pressure while facing very experienced and decorated boxers. I think we there we have lagged."

The 26-year-old continued:

"I have watched the Tokyo Olympics and it has helped me work on what not to do while performing at quadrennial showpiece events like the Olympics. It has helped me better my mental strength and because of that, I was able to perform well at the World Championships (gold medal).

"Hopefully, I will be able to continue my top-class performance at world level and eventually win a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as well."

Nikhat Zareen @nikhat_zareen

Lets go! 🥊



@birminghamcg22

#CWG2022 CWG, Here I come. Representing India at the highest level is a dream for every athlete.Lets go! 🥊 CWG, Here I come. Representing India at the highest level is a dream for every athlete.🔥 Lets go! 🥊 @birminghamcg22 #CWG2022 https://t.co/RdisTJSaDW

Indian Boxing Contingent for 2022 CWG

India will send a 215-member contingent who will compete across 16 disciplines to the upcoming 2022 CWG.

The full list of Indian boxers who have booked their spots at the 2022 CWG.

Men: Amit Panghal (51 kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57 kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg), Rohit Tokas (67 kg), Sumit Kundu (75 kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80 kg), Sanjeet (92 kg), Sagar (92+ kg)

Women's: Nitu (48 kg), Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Jaismine (60 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (70 kg)

