Commonwealth Games Day 7 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST (August 4, 2022)

The 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) is all set to commence on July 28 and will continue until August 8, 2022, in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
In the high-octane 12-day mega event, as many as 280 medal events across 20 different sporting disciplines will take place across 15 venues located in nine different cities and towns across the UK.
A 215-member contingent is gearing up to represent India at CWG 2022 in what would be the nation's 18th appearance at the colossal event.
Out of the 215 athletes, 108 are men, while 107 will be women, who will be competing across 16 disciplines. The total strength of the Indian contingent will, however, be 322, including 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff, including three general managers.
India bagged a whopping 66 medals at CWG 2018, including 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals. India finished third, behind powerhouses Australia and England in that edition.
The Indian contingent will be looking to improve on that record in the upcoming edition.
Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule Day 7 time and events list - August 4, 2022
Here is a list of events on the CWG 2022 Day 7 schedule (August 4):
|TIME (ALL TIMINGS IN IST)
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|5:00-10:15AM
|Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls
|Men's Singles - Sectional Play - Round 4 Women's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 4 Men's Singles - Sectional Play - Round 5 Women's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 5
|Victoria Park
|11:30AM-4:45PM
|Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls
|Women's Triples Sectional Play - Round 5 Men's Fours Sectional Play - Round 4 Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 - Semi-Finals Women's Triples - Quarter-Finals Men's Fours Sectional Play - Round 5
|Victoria Park
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|5:30-9:00AM
|Hockey
|Women's Group Match South Africa v New Zealand England v Wales
|University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
|10:30AM-2:00PM
|Hockey
|Men's Group Match India v Wales Canada v England
|University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
|3:30-7:00PM
|Hockey
|Men's Group Match South Africa v New Zealand Australia v Pakistan
|University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|5:30AM-9:00AM
|NETBALL
|Australia v Jamaica; Wales v Barbados
|The NEC Arena
|10:30AM-2:00PM
|NETBALL
|Trinidad & Tobago v Northern Ireland; Malawi v Uganda
|The NEC Arena
|3:30-7:00PM
|NETBALL
|South Africa v Scotland; New Zealand v England
|The NEC Arena
|6:00-10:45AM
|Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis
|Mixed Doubles Round 1; Women's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 3; Women's Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 3; Men's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 3; Men's Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 3; Men's Doubles Round 1; Women's Doubles Round 1
|The NEC Hall 3
|12:30-5:00PM
|Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis
|Mixed Doubles Round 2; Women's Singles Round 1; Men's Doubles Round 2
|The NEC Hall 3
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|6:30-9:30AM
|Athletics and Para Athletics
|Women's Hammer Throw Qualifying Rounds; Men's Decathlon 100m; Women's 200m Round 1; Men's Decathlon Long Jump; Women's High Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B; Men's 1500m Round 1; Men's 200m Round 1; Men's Decathlon Shot Put
|Alexander Stadium
|3:00-6:15PM
|Athletics and Para Athletics
|Women's Heptathlon Medal Ceremony; Women's Shot Put Medal Ceremony; Men's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Medal Ceremony; Men's 100m T37/38 Medal Ceremony; Women's 100m Medal Ceremony; Women's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final; Men's Decathlon High Jump - A & B; Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1; Men's 100m Medal Ceremony; Men's Long Jump Final; Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-finals; Women's 800m Semi-finals; Men's 100m T11/12 Final; Men's Discus Throw Final; Women's Discuss Throw F42-44/F61-64 Medal Ceremony; Men's Decathlon 400m; Men's Long Jump Medal Ceremony; Men's 100m T11/12 Medal Ceremony; Women's 1500m T53/54 Final; Men's 110m Hurdles Final
|Alexander Stadium
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|6:30-11:30AM
|BADMINTON
|Men's Singles Round of 32; Women' Singles Round of 32; Men's Doubles Round of 32; Women's Doubles Round of 32; Mixed Doubles Round of 32
|The NEC Hall 5
|1:00-6:00PM
|BADMINTON
|Men's Singles Round of 32 Women's Singles Round of 32; Men's Doubles Round of 32; Women's Doubles Round of 32; Mixed Doubles Round of 32
|The NEC Hall 5
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|6:30-12:30AM
|Cycling - Time Trial
|Women's Time Trial Final; Women's Time Trial Medal Ceremony; Men's Time Trial Final; Men's Time Trial Medal Ceremony
|West Park
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|7:30-11:00AM
|CRICKET T20
|Women's Group B Match: South Africa v Sri Lanka
|Edgbaston Stadium
|2:30-6:00PM
|CRICKET T20
|Women's Group B Match: England v New Zealand
|Edgbaston Stadium
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|8:30AM-12:30PM
|BOXING
|Men's Over 48kg - 51kg (Fly) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 48kg - 51kg (Fly) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 51kg - 54kg (Bantam) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 51kg - 54kg (Bantam) Quarter Finals; Women's Over 54kg - 57kg (Feather) Quarter Finals; Women's Over 54kg - 57kg (Feather) Quarter Finals; Women's Over 57kg - 60kg (Light) Quarter Finals; Women's Over 57kg - 60kg (Light) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 63.5kg - 67kg (Welter) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 63.5kg - 67kg (Welter) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 67kg - 71kg (Light Middle) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 67kg - 71kg (Light Middle) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 86kg - 92kg (Heavy) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 86kg - 92kg (Heavy) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 92kg (Super Heavy) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 92kg (Super Heavy) Quarter Finals
|The NEC Hall 4
|2:30-6:30PM
|BOXING
|Men's Over 48kg - 51kg (Fly) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 48kg - 51kg (Fly) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 51kg - 54kg (Bantam) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 51kg - 54kg (Bantam) Quarter Finals; Women's Over 54kg - 57kg (Feather) Quarter Finals; Women's Over 54kg - 57kg (Feather) Quarter Finals; Women's Over 57kg - 60kg (Light) Quarter Finals; Women's Over 57kg - 60kg (Light) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 63.5kg - 67kg (Welter) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 63.5kg - 67kg (Welter) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 67kg - 71kg (Light Middle) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 67kg - 71kg (Light Middle) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 86kg - 92kg (Heavy) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 86kg - 92kg (Heavy) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 92kg (Super Heavy) Quarter Finals; Men's Over 92kg (Super Heavy) Quarter Finals
|The NEC Hall 4
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|8:30-12:00AM
|Gymnastics - Rhythmic
|Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1
|Arena Birmingham
|2:30-6:15PM
|Gymnastics - Rhythmic
|Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2 Team Medal Ceremony
|Arena Birmingham
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|8:30-11:30PM
|SQUASH
|Women's Doubles Round of 32; Men's Doubles Round of 32; Mixed Doubles Round of 16; Men's Doubles Round of 32; Mixed Doubles Round of 16; Men's Doubles Round of 32
|University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
|2:30-6:00PM
|SQUASH
|Women's Doubles Round of 16 Mixed Doubles Round of 16 Women's Doubles Round of 16 Mixed Doubles Round of 16
|University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|2:30-5:00PM
|Aquatics - Diving
|Men's 1m Springboard Final Women's 10m Platform Final; Men's 1m Springboard Medal Ceremony; Women's 10m Platform Medal Ceremony
|Sandwell Aquatics Centre
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|11:30AM-2:15PM
|Para Powerlifting
|Women's Lightweight (Up to and including 61kg) Final Women's Lightweight (Up to and including 61kg) Medal Ceremony Men's Lightweight (Up to and including 72kg) Final Men's Lightweight (Up to and including 72kg) Medal Ceremony
|The NEC Hall 1
|4:00-6:45PM
|Para Powerlifting
|Women's Heavyweight (Over 61kg) Final Women's Heavyweight (Over 61kg) Medal Ceremony Men's Heavyweight (Over 72kg) Final Men's Heavyweight (Over 72kg) Medal Ceremony
|The NEC Hall 1
|IME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|3:30-6:30PM
|BEACH VOLLEYBALL
|Men's Group Match - St Kitts & Nevis v Sri Lanka Women's Group Match - England v Vanuatu Women's Group Match - Trinidad & Tobago v Sri Lanka
|Smithfield
|11:00-2:00PM
|BEACH VOLLEYBALL
|Women's Group Match - Australia v Cyprus Women's Group Match - Scotland v Solomon Islands Men's Group Match - Canada v The Gambia
|Smithfield
When and where to watch CWG 2022?
The matches from Birmingham will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
You can also follow all the live updates and breaking news from CWG 2022 at Sportskeeda here.
