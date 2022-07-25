Commonwealth Games Day 8 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST (August 5, 2022)

The 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) is all set to commence on July 28 and will continue until August 8, 2022, in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
In the high-octane 12-day mega event, as many as 280 medal events across 20 different sporting disciplines will take place across 15 venues located in nine different cities and towns across the UK.
A 215-member contingent is gearing up to represent India at CWG 2022 in what would be the nation's 18th appearance at the colossal event.
Out of the 215 athletes, 108 are men, while 107 will be women, who will be competing across 16 disciplines. The total strength of the Indian contingent will, however, be 322, including 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff, including three general managers.
India bagged a whopping 66 medals at CWG 2018, including 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals. India finished third, behind powerhouses Australia and England in that edition.
The Indian contingent will be looking to improve on that record in the upcoming edition.
Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule Day 8 time and events list - August 5, 2022
Here is a list of events on the CWG 2022 Day 8 schedule (August 5):
|TIME (ALL TIMINGS IN IST)
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|5:00-11:45AM
|Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls
|Women's Triples - Semi Finals Women's Pairs - Quarter-Finals; Men's Singles - Quarter-Finals Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 - Medal Matches; Women's Pairs - Semi-Finals; Men's Fours - Quarter-Finals; Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 - Medal Ceremony
|Victoria Park
|1:00PM-4:15PM
|Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls
|Women's Triples - Medal Matches Men's Fours - Semi-Finals Women's Triples - Medal Ceremony
|Victoria Park
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|5:30-10:00AM
|Hockey
|Women's Classification Match 9v10; Women's Classification Match 7v8
|University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
|14:30PM-19:00PM
|Hockey
|Women's Semi-final 1; Women's Semi-final 2
|University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|5:30AM-9:30AM
|NETBALL
|Classification Match 1; Classification Match 2
|The NEC Arena
|11:00AM-15:00PM
|NETBALL
|Classification Match 3; Classification Match 4
|The NEC Arena
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|6:00AM-10:30AM
|Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis
|Mixed Doubles Round 3; Men's Classes 8-10 Semi-Finals; Women's Classes 6-10 Semi-Finals; Women's Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals; Men's Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals; Women's Singles Round 2; Men's Doubles Round 3; Women's Doubles Round 2; Men's Singles Round 1
|The NEC Hall 3
|12:30PM-17:00PM
|Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis
|Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals; Women's Doubles Round 2; Men's Doubles Quarter-Finals; Women's Singles Quarter-Finals; Men's Singles Round 2
|The NEC Hall 3
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|6:30-10:45AM
|Athletics and Para Athletics
|Women's Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B; Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles; Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1; Men's Decathlon Discus Throw; Women's 1500m Round 1; Women's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1; Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1; Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Rounds - A; Men's Decathlon Pole Vault - A & B; Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Rounds - B
|Alexander Stadium
|15:00-18:30PM
|Athletics and Para Athletics
|Men's Discus Throw Medal Ceremony; Women's 1500m T53/54 Medal Ceremony; Men's 110m Hurdles Medal Ceremony; Men's Shot Put Final; Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B; Men's 200m Semi-finals; Women's 400m Semi-finals; Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw; Men's 1500m T53/54 Final; Women's 200m Semi-finals; Women's Triple Jump Final; Men's 800m Semi-finals; Men's Shot Put Medal Ceremony; Men's 400m Semi-finals; Men's Decathlon 1500m; Men's 1500m T53/54 Medal Ceremony; Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final
|Alexander Stadium
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|6:30-9:00AM
|Aquatics - Diving
|Women's 1m Springboard Preliminary; Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final; Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Medal Ceremony
|Sandwell Aquatics Centre
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|
|
|
|7:00-11:00AM
|WRESTLING
|Women's Freestyle 57kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Women's Freestyle 62kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Women's Freestyle 68kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Men's Freestyle 65kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Men's Freestyle 86kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Men's Freestyle 125kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
|Coventry Arena
|
|
|
|13:30-16:00PM
|WRESTILING
|Women's Freestyle 57kg - Medal contest; Men's Freestyle 65kg - Medal contest; Women's Freestyle 57kg - Medal Ceremony; Women's Freestyle 62kg - Medal contest; Men's Freestyle 65kg - Medal Ceremony; Men's Freestyle 86kg - Medal contest; Women's Freestyle 62kg - Medal Ceremony; Women's Freestyle 68kg - Medal contest; Men's Freestyle 86kg - Medal Ceremony; Men's Freestyle 125kg - Medal contest; Women's Freestyle 68kg - Medal Ceremony; Men's Freestyle 125kg - Medal Ceremony
|Coventry Arena
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|7:30AM-12:00PM
|BADMINTON
|Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 16; Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16; Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
|The NEC Hall 5
|14:00-18:30PM
|BADMINTON
|Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 16; Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16; Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
|The NEC Hall 5
|IME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|7:30-9:30AM
|BEACH VOLLEYBALL
|Men's Quarter-final 1; Men's Quarter-final 2
|Smithfield
|15:30-18:30PM
|BEACH VOLLEYBALL
|Men's Quarter-final 4; Women's Quarter-final 3; Women's Quarter-final 4
|Smithfield
|IME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|8:30-11:30AM
|SQUASH
|Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Mixed Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16; Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Mixed Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16; Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Mixed Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16; Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Mixed Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16
|University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
|14:30-17:30PM
|SQUASH
|Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals; Women's Doubles Quarter-finals; Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals; Women's Doubles Quarter-finals
|University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|10:00AM-14:00PM
|Gymnastics - Rhythmic
|Individual All-Around Final Individual All-Around Medal Ceremony
|Arena Birmingham
When and where to watch CWG 2022?
The matches from Birmingham will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
You can also follow all the live updates and breaking news from CWG 2022 at Sportskeeda here.
