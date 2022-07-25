Create
Commonwealth Games Day 8 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST (August 5, 2022)

Previews - 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (Image courtesy: Getty)
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jul 25, 2022 03:24 PM IST

The 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) is all set to commence on July 28 and will continue until August 8, 2022, in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

In the high-octane 12-day mega event, as many as 280 medal events across 20 different sporting disciplines will take place across 15 venues located in nine different cities and towns across the UK.

A 215-member contingent is gearing up to represent India at CWG 2022 in what would be the nation's 18th appearance at the colossal event.

Out of the 215 athletes, 108 are men, while 107 will be women, who will be competing across 16 disciplines. The total strength of the Indian contingent will, however, be 322, including 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff, including three general managers.

India bagged a whopping 66 medals at CWG 2018, including 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals. India finished third, behind powerhouses Australia and England in that edition.

The Indian contingent will be looking to improve on that record in the upcoming edition.

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule Day 8 time and events list - August 5, 2022

Here is a list of events on the CWG 2022 Day 8 schedule (August 5):

TIME (ALL TIMINGS IN IST)SPORTCATEGORYVENUE
5:00-11:45AMLawn Bowls and Para Lawn BowlsWomen's Triples - Semi Finals Women's Pairs - Quarter-Finals; Men's Singles - Quarter-Finals Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 - Medal Matches; Women's Pairs - Semi-Finals; Men's Fours - Quarter-Finals; Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 - Medal CeremonyVictoria Park
1:00PM-4:15PMLawn Bowls and Para Lawn BowlsWomen's Triples - Medal Matches Men's Fours - Semi-Finals Women's Triples - Medal CeremonyVictoria Park
TIMESPORTCATEGORYVENUE
5:30-10:00AMHockeyWomen's Classification Match 9v10; Women's Classification Match 7v8University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
14:30PM-19:00PMHockeyWomen's Semi-final 1; Women's Semi-final 2University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
TIMESPORTCATEGORYVENUE
5:30AM-9:30AMNETBALLClassification Match 1; Classification Match 2The NEC Arena
11:00AM-15:00PMNETBALLClassification Match 3; Classification Match 4The NEC Arena
TIMESPORTCATEGORYVENUE
6:00AM-10:30AMTable Tennis and Para Table TennisMixed Doubles Round 3; Men's Classes 8-10 Semi-Finals; Women's Classes 6-10 Semi-Finals; Women's Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals; Men's Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals; Women's Singles Round 2; Men's Doubles Round 3; Women's Doubles Round 2; Men's Singles Round 1The NEC Hall 3
12:30PM-17:00PMTable Tennis and Para Table TennisMixed Doubles Quarter-Finals; Women's Doubles Round 2; Men's Doubles Quarter-Finals; Women's Singles Quarter-Finals; Men's Singles Round 2The NEC Hall 3
TIMESPORTCATEGORYVENUE
6:30-10:45AMAthletics and Para AthleticsWomen's Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B; Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles; Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1; Men's Decathlon Discus Throw; Women's 1500m Round 1; Women's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1; Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1; Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Rounds - A; Men's Decathlon Pole Vault - A & B; Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Rounds - BAlexander Stadium
15:00-18:30PMAthletics and Para AthleticsMen's Discus Throw Medal Ceremony; Women's 1500m T53/54 Medal Ceremony; Men's 110m Hurdles Medal Ceremony; Men's Shot Put Final; Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B; Men's 200m Semi-finals; Women's 400m Semi-finals; Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw; Men's 1500m T53/54 Final; Women's 200m Semi-finals; Women's Triple Jump Final; Men's 800m Semi-finals; Men's Shot Put Medal Ceremony; Men's 400m Semi-finals; Men's Decathlon 1500m; Men's 1500m T53/54 Medal Ceremony; Women's 3000m Steeplechase FinalAlexander Stadium
TIMESPORTCATEGORYVENUE
6:30-9:00AMAquatics - DivingWomen's 1m Springboard Preliminary; Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final; Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Medal CeremonySandwell Aquatics Centre
TIMESPORTCATEGORYVENUE
7:00-11:00AMWRESTLINGWomen's Freestyle 57kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Women's Freestyle 62kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Women's Freestyle 68kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Men's Freestyle 65kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Men's Freestyle 86kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Men's Freestyle 125kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Coventry Arena
13:30-16:00PMWRESTILINGWomen's Freestyle 57kg - Medal contest; Men's Freestyle 65kg - Medal contest; Women's Freestyle 57kg - Medal Ceremony; Women's Freestyle 62kg - Medal contest; Men's Freestyle 65kg - Medal Ceremony; Men's Freestyle 86kg - Medal contest; Women's Freestyle 62kg - Medal Ceremony; Women's Freestyle 68kg - Medal contest; Men's Freestyle 86kg - Medal Ceremony; Men's Freestyle 125kg - Medal contest; Women's Freestyle 68kg - Medal Ceremony; Men's Freestyle 125kg - Medal CeremonyCoventry Arena
TIMESPORTCATEGORYVENUE
7:30AM-12:00PMBADMINTONMen's Singles Preliminary Round of 16; Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16; Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16The NEC Hall 5
14:00-18:30PMBADMINTONMen's Singles Preliminary Round of 16; Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16; Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16The NEC Hall 5
IMESPORTCATEGORYVENUE
7:30-9:30AMBEACH VOLLEYBALLMen's Quarter-final 1; Men's Quarter-final 2Smithfield
15:30-18:30PMBEACH VOLLEYBALLMen's Quarter-final 4; Women's Quarter-final 3; Women's Quarter-final 4Smithfield
IMESPORTCATEGORYVENUE
8:30-11:30AMSQUASHMen's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Mixed Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16; Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Mixed Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16; Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Mixed Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16; Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Mixed Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
14:30-17:30PMSQUASHMixed Doubles Quarter-finals; Women's Doubles Quarter-finals; Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals; Women's Doubles Quarter-finalsUniversity of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
TIMESPORTCATEGORYVENUE
10:00AM-14:00PMGymnastics - RhythmicIndividual All-Around Final Individual All-Around Medal CeremonyArena Birmingham

When and where to watch CWG 2022?

The matches from Birmingham will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

You can also follow all the live updates and breaking news from CWG 2022 at Sportskeeda here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

