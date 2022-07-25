Commonwealth Games Day 8 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST (August 5, 2022)

The 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) is all set to commence on July 28 and will continue until August 8, 2022, in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

In the high-octane 12-day mega event, as many as 280 medal events across 20 different sporting disciplines will take place across 15 venues located in nine different cities and towns across the UK.

A 215-member contingent is gearing up to represent India at CWG 2022 in what would be the nation's 18th appearance at the colossal event.

Out of the 215 athletes, 108 are men, while 107 will be women, who will be competing across 16 disciplines. The total strength of the Indian contingent will, however, be 322, including 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff, including three general managers.

India bagged a whopping 66 medals at CWG 2018, including 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals. India finished third, behind powerhouses Australia and England in that edition.

The Indian contingent will be looking to improve on that record in the upcoming edition.

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule Day 8 time and events list - August 5, 2022

Here is a list of events on the CWG 2022 Day 8 schedule (August 5):

TIME (ALL TIMINGS IN IST) SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 5:00-11:45AM Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls Women's Triples - Semi Finals Women's Pairs - Quarter-Finals; Men's Singles - Quarter-Finals Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 - Medal Matches; Women's Pairs - Semi-Finals; Men's Fours - Quarter-Finals; Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 - Medal Ceremony Victoria Park 1:00PM-4:15PM Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls Women's Triples - Medal Matches Men's Fours - Semi-Finals Women's Triples - Medal Ceremony Victoria Park

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 5:30-10:00AM Hockey Women's Classification Match 9v10; Women's Classification Match 7v8 University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 14:30PM-19:00PM Hockey Women's Semi-final 1; Women's Semi-final 2 University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 5:30AM-9:30AM NETBALL Classification Match 1; Classification Match 2 The NEC Arena 11:00AM-15:00PM NETBALL Classification Match 3; Classification Match 4 The NEC Arena

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 6:00AM-10:30AM Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Round 3; Men's Classes 8-10 Semi-Finals; Women's Classes 6-10 Semi-Finals; Women's Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals; Men's Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals; Women's Singles Round 2; Men's Doubles Round 3; Women's Doubles Round 2; Men's Singles Round 1 The NEC Hall 3 12:30PM-17:00PM Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals; Women's Doubles Round 2; Men's Doubles Quarter-Finals; Women's Singles Quarter-Finals; Men's Singles Round 2 The NEC Hall 3

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 6:30-10:45AM Athletics and Para Athletics Women's Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B; Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles; Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1; Men's Decathlon Discus Throw; Women's 1500m Round 1; Women's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1; Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1; Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Rounds - A; Men's Decathlon Pole Vault - A & B; Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Rounds - B Alexander Stadium 15:00-18:30PM Athletics and Para Athletics Men's Discus Throw Medal Ceremony; Women's 1500m T53/54 Medal Ceremony; Men's 110m Hurdles Medal Ceremony; Men's Shot Put Final; Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B; Men's 200m Semi-finals; Women's 400m Semi-finals; Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw; Men's 1500m T53/54 Final; Women's 200m Semi-finals; Women's Triple Jump Final; Men's 800m Semi-finals; Men's Shot Put Medal Ceremony; Men's 400m Semi-finals; Men's Decathlon 1500m; Men's 1500m T53/54 Medal Ceremony; Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final Alexander Stadium

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 6:30-9:00AM Aquatics - Diving Women's 1m Springboard Preliminary; Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final; Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Medal Ceremony Sandwell Aquatics Centre

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 7:00-11:00AM WRESTLING Women's Freestyle 57kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Women's Freestyle 62kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Women's Freestyle 68kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Men's Freestyle 65kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Men's Freestyle 86kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Men's Freestyle 125kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Coventry Arena 13:30-16:00PM WRESTILING Women's Freestyle 57kg - Medal contest; Men's Freestyle 65kg - Medal contest; Women's Freestyle 57kg - Medal Ceremony; Women's Freestyle 62kg - Medal contest; Men's Freestyle 65kg - Medal Ceremony; Men's Freestyle 86kg - Medal contest; Women's Freestyle 62kg - Medal Ceremony; Women's Freestyle 68kg - Medal contest; Men's Freestyle 86kg - Medal Ceremony; Men's Freestyle 125kg - Medal contest; Women's Freestyle 68kg - Medal Ceremony; Men's Freestyle 125kg - Medal Ceremony Coventry Arena

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 7:30AM-12:00PM BADMINTON Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 16; Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16; Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 The NEC Hall 5 14:00-18:30PM BADMINTON Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 16; Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16; Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 The NEC Hall 5

IME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 7:30-9:30AM BEACH VOLLEYBALL Men's Quarter-final 1; Men's Quarter-final 2 Smithfield 15:30-18:30PM BEACH VOLLEYBALL Men's Quarter-final 4; Women's Quarter-final 3; Women's Quarter-final 4 Smithfield

IME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 8:30-11:30AM SQUASH Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Mixed Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16; Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Mixed Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16; Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Mixed Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16; Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16; Mixed Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16 University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 14:30-17:30PM SQUASH Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals; Women's Doubles Quarter-finals; Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals; Women's Doubles Quarter-finals University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 10:00AM-14:00PM Gymnastics - Rhythmic Individual All-Around Final Individual All-Around Medal Ceremony Arena Birmingham

When and where to watch CWG 2022?

The matches from Birmingham will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

You can also follow all the live updates and breaking news from CWG 2022 at Sportskeeda here.

