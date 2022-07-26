Commonwealth Games Day 10 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST (August 7, 2022)

The Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) is all set to commence on July 28 with a grand opening ceremony and will continue until August 8, 2022, in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

More than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories will compete across 19 sporting disciplines. In the high-octane 12-day mega event, as many as 280 medal events will take place across 15 venues located in nine different cities and towns across the UK.

In the 2022 edition of the Games, women's T20 cricket, 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball will mark their debuts at the Games. This year will also witness the highest number of events for women (136) and para-sport athletes (42) in CWG history.

A 215-member contingent is gearing up to represent India at CWG 2022 in what would be the nation's 18th appearance at the colossal event.

Out of the 215 athletes, 108 are men, while 107 will be women, who will be competing across 16 disciplines. The total strength of the Indian contingent will, however, be 322, including 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff, including three general managers.

India bagged a whopping 66 medals at CWG 2018, including 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals. India finished third, behind powerhouses Australia and England.

The Indian contingent will be looking to improve on that record in the upcoming edition.

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule Day 10 time and events list - August 7, 2022

Here is a list of events in the Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule for Day 10 (August 7):

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 4:30AM-13:30PM CYCLING-ROAD RACE Women's Road Race Final; Women's Road Race Medal Ceremony; Men's Road Race Final; Men's Road Race Medal Ceremony WARWICK

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 5:30-11:00AM BADMINTON Men's Singles Semi-Final Women's Singles Semi-Final Men's Doubles Semi-Final Women's Doubles Semi-Final Mixed Doubles Semi-Final The NEC Hall 5 13:30-19:00PM BADMINTON Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match; Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match; Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match; Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match; Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match The NEC Hall 5

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 5:30-10:30AM Hockey Women's Bronze Medal Match; Women's Classification Match 5v6 University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 11:30AM-16:30PM Hockey Women's Gold Medal Match; Men's Classification Match 5v6; Women's Medal Ceremony University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 6:00AM-11:15AM Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis Men's Singles Classes 8-10 Bronze Medal Match; Men's Singles Classes 8-10 Gold Medal Match; Men's Singles Classes 8-10 Medal Ceremony; Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match; Women's Singles Gold Medal Match; Women's Singles Medal Ceremony; Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match; Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match; Men's Doubles Medal Ceremony The NEC Hall 3 12:30PM-17:30PM Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis Women's Doubles Semi-Final; Men's Singles Semi-Final; Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match; Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match; Mixed Doubles Medal Ceremony The NEC Hall 3

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 6:30-9:45AM Athletics and Para Athletics Women's 200m Medal Ceremony; Men's 200m Medal Ceremony; Men's Pole Vault Medal Ceremony; Men's Triple Jump Final; Women's 100m Hurdles Final; Men's 400m Final; Women's 400m Final; Women's 100m Hurdles Medal Ceremony; Men's 10km Race Walk Final; Women's Javelin Throw Final; Men's 400m Medal Ceremony; Women's 400m Medal Ceremony; Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final; Men's Triple Jump Medal Ceremony; Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final Alexander Stadium 15:00-18:00PM Athletics and Para Athletics Women's 4 x 100m Medal Ceremony; Men's 4 x 100m Relay Medal Ceremony; Men's 10km Race Walk Medal Ceremony; Women's Long Jump Final; Women's Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony; Women's 1500m Final; Men's Javelin Throw Final; Men's 800m Final; Women's 1500m Medal Ceremony; Women's 5000m Final; Men's 800m Medal Ceremony; Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final; Women's Long Jump Medal Ceremony; Women's 5000m Medal Ceremony; Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final; Men's Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony; Women's 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony; Men's 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 6:30AM-10:00AM CRICKET T20 Women's Bronze Medal Match Edgbaston Stadium 13:30PM-17:00PM CRICKET T20 Women's Gold Medal Match; Medal Ceremony Edgbaston Stadium

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 6:30-9:30AM Aquatics - Diving Men's 10m Platform Preliminary; Women's 3m Springboard Preliminary Sandwell Aquatics Centre 14:00-17:00PM Aquatics - Diving Men's 10m Platform Final; Women's 3m Springboard Final; Men's 10m Platform Medal Ceremony; Women's 3m Springboard Medal Ceremony Sandwell Aquatics Centre

IME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 8:30-11:30AM SQUASH Mixed Doubles Bronze medal; Men's Doubles Plate Semi-finals; Mixed Doubles Gold medal; Mixed Doubles Plate Final; Mixed Doubles Medal Ceremony University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 14:30-16:45PM SQUASH Mixed Doubles Bronze medal; Men's Doubles Plate Semi-finals; Mixed Doubles Gold medal; Mixed Doubles Plate Final; Mixed Doubles Medal Ceremony University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 7:00-9:30AM BOXING Women's Over 45kg - 48kg (Minimum) Final Bout; Men's Over 48kg - 51kg (Fly) Final Bout; Women's Over 45kg - 48kg (Minimum) Medal Ceremony; Women's Over 66kg - 70kg (Light Middle) Final Bout; Men's Over 48kg - 51kg (Fly) Medal Ceremony; Men's Over 71kg - 75kg (Middle) Final Bout; Women's Over 66kg - 70kg (Light Middle) Medal Ceremony; Men's Over 75kg - 80kg (Light Heavy) Final Bout; Men's Over 71kg - 75kg (Middle) Medal Ceremony; Men's Over 75kg - 80kg (Light Heavy) Medal Ceremony The NEC Hall 4 11:00AM-14:00PM BOXING Women's Over 48kg - 50kg (Light Fly) Final Bout; Men's Over 51kg - 54kg (Bantam) Final Bout; Women's Over 48kg - 50kg (Light Fly) Medal Ceremony; Men's Over 60kg - 63.5kg (Light Welter) Final Bout; Men's Over 60kg - 63.5kg (Light Welter) Medal Ceremony; Women's Over 57kg - 60kg (Light) Final Bout; Men's Over 67kg - 71kg (Light Middle) Medal Ceremony; Men's Over 86kg - 92kg (Heavy) Final Bout; Women's Over 57kg - 60kg (Light) Medal Ceremony; Men's Over 86kg - 92kg (Heavy) Medal Ceremony The NEC Hall 4 15:30AM-18:00PM BOXING Men's Over 54kg - 57kg (Feather) Final Bout; Women's Over 54kg - 57kg (Feather) Final Bout; Men's Over 54kg - 57kg (Feather) Medal Ceremony; Men's Over 63.5kg - 67kg (Welter) Final Bout; Women's Over 54kg - 57kg (Feather) Medal Ceremony; Women's Over 70kg - 75kg (Middle) Final Bout; Men's Over 63.5kg - 67kg (Welter) Medal Ceremony; Men's Over 92kg (Super Heavy) Final Bout; Women's Over 70kg - 75kg (Middle) Medal Ceremony; Men's Over 92kg (Super Heavy) Medal Ceremony The NEC Hall 4

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 10:00AM-12:00PM NETBALL Bronze Medal Match The NEC Arena 15:00PM-17:00PM NETBALL Gold Medal Match; Medal Ceremony The NEC Arena

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 11:30AM-14:00PM BEACH VOLLEYBALL Men's Bronze Medal; Men's Gold Medal; Men's Medal Ceremony Smithfield 16:30-19:00PM BEACH VOLLEYBALL Women's Bronze Medal; Women's Gold Medal; Women's Medal Ceremony Smithfield

When and where to watch CWG 2022?

The matches from Birmingham will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels in India.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV OTT app and website.

You can also follow all the live updates and breaking news from CWG 2022 at Sportskeeda here.

