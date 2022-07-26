Commonwealth Games Day 9 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST (August 6, 2022)

The Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) is all set to commence on July 28 with a grand opening ceremony and will continue until August 8, 2022, in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

More than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories will compete across 19 sporting disciplines. In the high-octane 12-day mega event, as many as 280 medal events will take place across 15 venues located in nine different cities and towns across the UK.

In the 2022 edition of the Games, women's T20 cricket, 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball will mark their debuts at the Games. This year will also witness the highest number of events for women (136) and para-sport athletes (42) in CWG history.

Birmingham 2022 @birminghamcg22 "This is how we do it in



A brand-new entry to the Commonwealth Games, we're excited to be hosting the Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 competitions at the Games!



Want to learn more about 3x3?



Watch our explainer video

youtu.be/_FIQWx4Bn8E



#B2022 "This is how we do it in #3x3 A brand-new entry to the Commonwealth Games, we're excited to be hosting the Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 competitions at the Games!Want to learn more about 3x3?Watch our explainer video 💬 🏀 "This is how we do it in #3x3"A brand-new entry to the Commonwealth Games, we're excited to be hosting the Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 competitions at the Games!Want to learn more about 3x3?Watch our explainer video 👉 youtu.be/_FIQWx4Bn8E#B2022 https://t.co/UjaO60idOX

A 215-member contingent is gearing up to represent India at CWG 2022 in what would be the nation's 18th appearance at the colossal event.

Out of the 215 athletes, 108 are men, while 107 will be women, who will be competing across 16 disciplines. The total strength of the Indian contingent will, however, be 322, including 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff, including three general managers.

India bagged a whopping 66 medals at CWG 2018, including 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals. India finished third, behind powerhouses Australia and England in that edition.

The Indian contingent will be looking to improve on that record in the upcoming edition.

Birmingham 2022 @birminghamcg22 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘄𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗱: 𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟴



It's our final rewind and how could we forget to showcase our favourite blue koala Borobi and all of the history that was made 4 years ago at



#CommonwealthSport | #B2022 | @CommGamesAUS 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘄𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗱: 𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟴It's our final rewind and how could we forget to showcase our favourite blue koala Borobi and all of the history that was made 4 years ago at #GC2018 🎥 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘄𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗱: 𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟴It's our final rewind and how could we forget to showcase our favourite blue koala Borobi and all of the history that was made 4 years ago at #GC2018 🌟#CommonwealthSport | #B2022 | @CommGamesAUS https://t.co/VeMGjHP4tg

Stay tuned for the updated Commonwealth Games 2022 medal table on Sportskeeda.

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule Day 9 time and events list - August 6, 2022

Here is a list of events on the Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule for Day 9 (August 6):

TIME (ALL TIMINGS IN IST) SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 5:00-11:45AM Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls Women's Pairs - Medal Matches; Men's Fours - Medal Matches; Men's Singles - Semi-Finals Women's Pairs - Medal Ceremony; Men's Fours - Medal Ceremony Victoria Park 13:00PM-16:15PM Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls Men's Singles - Medal Matches; Men's Singles - Medal Ceremony Victoria Park

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 5:30-10:00AM Hockey Men's Classification Match 9v10; Men's Classification Match 7v8 University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 14:30PM-19:00PM Hockey Men's Semi-final 1; Men's Semi-final 2 University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 5:30AM-7:30AM NETBALL Semi-final 1 The NEC Arena 11:00AM-13:00PM NETBALL Semi-final 2 The NEC Arena

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 6:00AM-10:45AM Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis Women's Doubles Round 3; Men's Singles Quarter-Finals; Men's Singles Quarter-Finals; Women's Singles Semi-Finals; Men's Doubles Semi-Finals; Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals The NEC Hall 3 12:30PM-18:30PM Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis Women's Doubles Quarter-Finals; Women's Singles Classes 6-10 Bronze Medal Match; Women's Singles Classes 6-10 Gold Medal Match; Men's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze Medal Match; Men's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold Medal Match; Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze Medal Match; Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold Medal Match; Women's Singles Classes 6-10 Medal Ceremony; Men's Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Ceremony; Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Ceremony The NEC Hall 3

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 6:30-9:45AM Athletics and Para Athletics Women's Triple Jump Medal Ceremony; Men's Decathlon Medal Ceremony; Women's 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony; Women's High Jump Final; Women's Shot Put F55-57 Final; Women's 10km Race Walk Final; Men's Hammer Throw Final; Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final; Women's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1; Women's 10km Race Walk Medal Ceremony; Men's 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony; Men's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1; Men's 1500m Final Alexander Stadium 15:00-18:15PM Athletics and Para Athletics Women's High Jump Medal Ceremony; Women's Shot Put F55-57 Medal Ceremony; Men's Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony Men's 1500m Medal Ceremony; Women's Hammer Throw Final; Men's Pole Vault Final Women's 400m Hurdles Final; Women's 800m Final; Men's 5000m Final ; Women's 400m Hurdles Medal Ceremony; Men's 400m Hurdles Final; Women's 800m Medal Ceremony; Women's Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony; Women's 200m Final; Men's 5000m Medal Ceremony; Men's 400m Hurdles Ceremony; Men's 200m Final

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 6:30-9:00AM Aquatics - Diving Men's 3m Springboard Preliminary; Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final; Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Medal Ceremony Sandwell Aquatics Centre 14:30-17:15PM Aquatics - Diving Men's 3m Springboard Final Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Final Men's 3m Springboard Medal Ceremony Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Medal Ceremony Sandwell Aquatics Centre

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 6:30AM-9:30PM Gymnastics - Rhythmic Hoop Final; Hoop Medal Ceremony; Ball Final; Ball Medal Ceremony; Clubs Final; Clubs Medal Ceremony; Ribbon Final; Ribbon Medal Ceremony Arena Birmingham

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 7:00-9:30AM BOXING Women's Over 45kg - 48kg (Minimum) Semi Final 1; Women's Over 45kg - 48kg (Minimum) Semi Final 2; Men's Over 48kg - 51kg (Fly) Semi Final 1; Men's Over 48kg - 51kg (Fly) Semi Final 2; Women's Over 66kg - 70kg (Light Middle) Semi Final 1; Women's Over 66kg - 70kg (Light Middle) Semi Final 2; Men's Over 71kg - 75kg (Middle) Semi Final 1; Men's Over 71kg - 75kg (Middle) Semi Final 2; Men's Over 75kg - 80kg (Light Heavy) Semi Final 1; Men's Over 75kg - 80kg (Light Heavy) Semi Final 2; The NEC Hall 4 11:00AM-14:00PM BOXING Women's Over 48kg - 50kg (Light Fly) Semi Final 1; Women's Over 48kg - 51kg (Light Fly) Semi Final 2; Men's Over 51kg - 54kg (Bantam) Semi Final 1; Men's Over 51kg - 54kg (Bantam) Semi Final 2; Women's Over 57kg - 60kg (Light) Semi Final 1; Women's Over 57kg - 60kg (Light) Semi Final 2; Men's Over 60kg - 63.5kg (Light Welter) Semi Final 1; Men's Over 60kg - 63.5kg (Light Welter) Semi Final 2; Men's Over 67kg - 71kg (Light Middle) Semi Final 1; Men's Over 67kg - 71kg (Light Middle) Semi Final 2; Men's Over 86kg - 92kg (Heavy) Semi Final 1; Men's Over 86kg - 92kg (Heavy) Semi Final 2 The NEC Hall 4

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 7:00-10:30AM WRESTLING Women's Freestyle 50kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Women's Freestyle 53kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Women's Freestyle 76kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Men's Freestyle 57kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Men's Freestyle 74kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Men's Freestyle 97kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Coventry Arena 13:30-16:00PM WRESTLING Men's Freestyle 57kg - Medal contest; Women's Freestyle 50kg - Medal contest; Men's Freestyle 57kg - Medal Ceremony; Men's Freestyle 74kg - Medal contest; Women's Freestyle 50kg - Medal Ceremony; Women's Freestyle 53kg - Medal contest; Men's Freestyle 74kg - Medal Ceremony; Men's Freestyle 97kg - Medal contest; Women's Freestyle 53kg - Medal Ceremony; Women's Freestyle 76kg - Medal contest; Men's Freestyle 97kg - Medal Ceremony; Women's Freestyle 76kg - Medal Ceremony Coventry Arena

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 7:30AM-12:00PM BADMINTON Men's Singles Quarter-Final; Women's Singles Quarter-Final; Men's Doubles Quarter-Final; Women's Doubles Quarter-Final; Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final The NEC Hall 5 14:00-18:30PM BADMINTON Men's Singles Quarter-Final Women's Singles Quarter-Final Men's Doubles Quarter-Final Women's Doubles Quarter-Final Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final The NEC Hall 5

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 7:30AM-11:00AM CRICKET T20 Women's Semi-final 1 Edgbaston Stadium 14:30AM-18:00PM CRICKET T20 Women's Semi-final 2 Edgbaston Stadium

IME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 8:30-11:30AM SQUASH Men's Doubles Quarter-final; Mixed Doubles Plate Quarter-finals; Men's Doubles Quarter-final; Men's Doubles Plate Quarter-finals; Mixed Doubles Semi-final; Men's Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16; Men's Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16 University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 14:30-17:30PM SQUASH Men's Doubles Quarter-final; Women's Doubles Plate Quarter-final; Men's Doubles Quarter-final; Women's Doubles Plate Quarter-final; Mixed Doubles Semi-final; Mixed Doubles Plate Semi-finals University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

IME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 16:30-18:30PM BEACH VOLLEYBALL Women's Semi-final 1; Women's Semi-final 2 Smithfield

When and where to watch CWG 2022?

The matches from Birmingham will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

You can also follow all the live updates and breaking news from CWG 2022 at Sportskeeda here.

Also read: CWG 2022: National Champion Sumit Kundu says "preparations for CWG 2022 feel surreal"

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far