Commonwealth Games Day 9 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST (August 6, 2022)

The Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) is all set to commence on July 28 with a grand opening ceremony and will continue until August 8, 2022, in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
More than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories will compete across 19 sporting disciplines. In the high-octane 12-day mega event, as many as 280 medal events will take place across 15 venues located in nine different cities and towns across the UK.
In the 2022 edition of the Games, women's T20 cricket, 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball will mark their debuts at the Games. This year will also witness the highest number of events for women (136) and para-sport athletes (42) in CWG history.
A 215-member contingent is gearing up to represent India at CWG 2022 in what would be the nation's 18th appearance at the colossal event.
Out of the 215 athletes, 108 are men, while 107 will be women, who will be competing across 16 disciplines. The total strength of the Indian contingent will, however, be 322, including 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff, including three general managers.
India bagged a whopping 66 medals at CWG 2018, including 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals. India finished third, behind powerhouses Australia and England in that edition.
The Indian contingent will be looking to improve on that record in the upcoming edition.
Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule Day 9 time and events list - August 6, 2022
Here is a list of events on the Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule for Day 9 (August 6):
|TIME (ALL TIMINGS IN IST)
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|5:00-11:45AM
|Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls
|Women's Pairs - Medal Matches; Men's Fours - Medal Matches; Men's Singles - Semi-Finals Women's Pairs - Medal Ceremony; Men's Fours - Medal Ceremony
|Victoria Park
|13:00PM-16:15PM
|Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls
|Men's Singles - Medal Matches; Men's Singles - Medal Ceremony
|Victoria Park
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|5:30-10:00AM
|Hockey
|Men's Classification Match 9v10; Men's Classification Match 7v8
|University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
|14:30PM-19:00PM
|Hockey
|Men's Semi-final 1; Men's Semi-final 2
|University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|5:30AM-7:30AM
|NETBALL
|Semi-final 1
|The NEC Arena
|11:00AM-13:00PM
|NETBALL
|Semi-final 2
|The NEC Arena
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|6:00AM-10:45AM
|Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis
|Women's Doubles Round 3; Men's Singles Quarter-Finals; Men's Singles Quarter-Finals; Women's Singles Semi-Finals; Men's Doubles Semi-Finals; Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals
|The NEC Hall 3
|12:30PM-18:30PM
|Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis
|Women's Doubles Quarter-Finals; Women's Singles Classes 6-10 Bronze Medal Match; Women's Singles Classes 6-10 Gold Medal Match; Men's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze Medal Match; Men's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold Medal Match; Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze Medal Match; Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold Medal Match; Women's Singles Classes 6-10 Medal Ceremony; Men's Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Ceremony; Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Ceremony
|The NEC Hall 3
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|6:30-9:45AM
|Athletics and Para Athletics
|Women's Triple Jump Medal Ceremony; Men's Decathlon Medal Ceremony; Women's 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony; Women's High Jump Final; Women's Shot Put F55-57 Final; Women's 10km Race Walk Final; Men's Hammer Throw Final; Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final; Women's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1; Women's 10km Race Walk Medal Ceremony; Men's 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony; Men's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1; Men's 1500m Final
|Alexander Stadium
|15:00-18:15PM
|Athletics and Para Athletics
|Women's High Jump Medal Ceremony; Women's Shot Put F55-57 Medal Ceremony; Men's Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony Men's 1500m Medal Ceremony; Women's Hammer Throw Final; Men's Pole Vault Final Women's 400m Hurdles Final; Women's 800m Final; Men's 5000m Final ; Women's 400m Hurdles Medal Ceremony; Men's 400m Hurdles Final; Women's 800m Medal Ceremony; Women's Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony; Women's 200m Final; Men's 5000m Medal Ceremony; Men's 400m Hurdles Ceremony; Men's 200m Final
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|6:30-9:00AM
|Aquatics - Diving
|Men's 3m Springboard Preliminary; Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final; Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Medal Ceremony
|Sandwell Aquatics Centre
|14:30-17:15PM
|Aquatics - Diving
|Men's 3m Springboard Final Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Final Men's 3m Springboard Medal Ceremony Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Medal Ceremony
|Sandwell Aquatics Centre
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|6:30AM-9:30PM
|Gymnastics - Rhythmic
|Hoop Final; Hoop Medal Ceremony; Ball Final; Ball Medal Ceremony; Clubs Final; Clubs Medal Ceremony; Ribbon Final; Ribbon Medal Ceremony
|Arena Birmingham
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|7:00-9:30AM
|BOXING
|Women's Over 45kg - 48kg (Minimum) Semi Final 1; Women's Over 45kg - 48kg (Minimum) Semi Final 2; Men's Over 48kg - 51kg (Fly) Semi Final 1; Men's Over 48kg - 51kg (Fly) Semi Final 2; Women's Over 66kg - 70kg (Light Middle) Semi Final 1; Women's Over 66kg - 70kg (Light Middle) Semi Final 2; Men's Over 71kg - 75kg (Middle) Semi Final 1; Men's Over 71kg - 75kg (Middle) Semi Final 2; Men's Over 75kg - 80kg (Light Heavy) Semi Final 1; Men's Over 75kg - 80kg (Light Heavy) Semi Final 2;
|The NEC Hall 4
|
|
|
|11:00AM-14:00PM
|BOXING
|Women's Over 48kg - 50kg (Light Fly) Semi Final 1; Women's Over 48kg - 51kg (Light Fly) Semi Final 2; Men's Over 51kg - 54kg (Bantam) Semi Final 1; Men's Over 51kg - 54kg (Bantam) Semi Final 2; Women's Over 57kg - 60kg (Light) Semi Final 1; Women's Over 57kg - 60kg (Light) Semi Final 2; Men's Over 60kg - 63.5kg (Light Welter) Semi Final 1; Men's Over 60kg - 63.5kg (Light Welter) Semi Final 2; Men's Over 67kg - 71kg (Light Middle) Semi Final 1; Men's Over 67kg - 71kg (Light Middle) Semi Final 2; Men's Over 86kg - 92kg (Heavy) Semi Final 1; Men's Over 86kg - 92kg (Heavy) Semi Final 2
|The NEC Hall 4
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|7:00-10:30AM
|WRESTLING
|Women's Freestyle 50kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Women's Freestyle 53kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Women's Freestyle 76kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Men's Freestyle 57kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Men's Freestyle 74kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage; Men's Freestyle 97kg - Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
|Coventry Arena
|13:30-16:00PM
|WRESTLING
|Men's Freestyle 57kg - Medal contest; Women's Freestyle 50kg - Medal contest; Men's Freestyle 57kg - Medal Ceremony; Men's Freestyle 74kg - Medal contest; Women's Freestyle 50kg - Medal Ceremony; Women's Freestyle 53kg - Medal contest; Men's Freestyle 74kg - Medal Ceremony; Men's Freestyle 97kg - Medal contest; Women's Freestyle 53kg - Medal Ceremony; Women's Freestyle 76kg - Medal contest; Men's Freestyle 97kg - Medal Ceremony; Women's Freestyle 76kg - Medal Ceremony
|Coventry Arena
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|7:30AM-12:00PM
|BADMINTON
|Men's Singles Quarter-Final; Women's Singles Quarter-Final; Men's Doubles Quarter-Final; Women's Doubles Quarter-Final; Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final
|The NEC Hall 5
|14:00-18:30PM
|BADMINTON
|Men's Singles Quarter-Final Women's Singles Quarter-Final Men's Doubles Quarter-Final Women's Doubles Quarter-Final Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final
|The NEC Hall 5
|TIME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|7:30AM-11:00AM
|CRICKET T20
|Women's Semi-final 1
|Edgbaston Stadium
|14:30AM-18:00PM
|CRICKET T20
|Women's Semi-final 2
|Edgbaston Stadium
|IME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|8:30-11:30AM
|SQUASH
|Men's Doubles Quarter-final; Mixed Doubles Plate Quarter-finals; Men's Doubles Quarter-final; Men's Doubles Plate Quarter-finals; Mixed Doubles Semi-final; Men's Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16; Men's Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16
|University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
|14:30-17:30PM
|SQUASH
|Men's Doubles Quarter-final; Women's Doubles Plate Quarter-final; Men's Doubles Quarter-final; Women's Doubles Plate Quarter-final; Mixed Doubles Semi-final; Mixed Doubles Plate Semi-finals
|University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
|IME
|SPORT
|CATEGORY
|VENUE
|16:30-18:30PM
|BEACH VOLLEYBALL
|Women's Semi-final 1; Women's Semi-final 2
|Smithfield
When and where to watch CWG 2022?
The matches from Birmingham will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
