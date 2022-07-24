Commonwealth Games Day 6 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST (August 3, 2022)

The 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) is all set to commence on July 28 and will continue until August 8, 2022, in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

In the high-octane 12-day mega event, as many as 280 medal events across 20 different sporting disciplines will take place across 15 venues located in nine different cities and towns across the UK.

A 215-member contingent is gearing up to represent India at CWG 2022 in what would be the nation's 18th appearance at the colossal event.

Out of the 215 athletes, 108 are men, while 107 will be women, who will be competing across 16 disciplines. The total strength of the Indian contingent will, however, be 322, including 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff, including three general managers.

India bagged a whopping 66 medals at CWG 2018, including 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals. India finished third, behind powerhouses Australia and England in that edition.

The Indian contingent will be looking to improve on that record in the upcoming edition.

CWG 2022 schedule Day 6 time and events list - August 3, 2022

Here is a list of events on the Commonwealth Games Day 6 schedule (August 3):

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 5:00-10:15AM Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls Women's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 2Men's Singles - Sectional Play - Round 2 Women's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 3Men's Singles - Sectional Play - Round 3 Victoria Park 11:30AM-5:15PM Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 - Medal Matches Women's Triples Sectional Play - Round 3 Men's Fours Sectional Play - Round 2 Men's Fours Sectional Play - Round 3 Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 5 Women's Triples Sectional Play - Round 4 Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 - Medal Ceremony Victoria Park

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 5:30-9:00AM HOCKEY Women's Group Match Australia v Scotland Canada v India University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 10:30AM-2:00PM HOCKEY Men's Group Match Canada v India Wales v Ghana University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 3:30:7:00PM HOCKEY Men's Group Match Pakistan v Scotland South Africa v Australia University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 5:30-9:30PM SQUASH Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 Women's Singles Plate Final Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 Men's Singles Plate Final University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 12:30-5:00PM SQUASH Women's Singles Bronze Medal Men's Singles Bronze Medal Women's Singles Gold Medal Men's Singles Gold Medal Women's Singles Medal Ceremony Men's Singles Medal Ceremony University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

6:00-10:45AM Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis Women's Singles Qualifying Round 1 Men's Singles Qualifying Round 1Women's Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 1 Women's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1 Women's Singles Qualifying Round 2 Men's Singles Qualifying Round 2 Men's Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 1 Men's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1 Women's Singles Qualifying Round 3 Men's Singles Qualifying Round 3 The NEC Hall 3 12:30-6:00PM Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis Women's Singles Qualifying Round 1 Men's Singles Qualifying Round 1 Women's Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 2 Women's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2 Women's Singles Qualifying Round 2 Men's Singles Qualifying Round 2 Men's Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 2 Men's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2 Women's Singles Qualifying Round 3 Men's Singles Qualifying Round 3 The NEC Hall 3

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 6:00-8:30AM WEIGHTLIFTING Men's 109kg Men's 109kg Medal Ceremony The NEC Hall 1 6:00-8:30AM WEIGHTLIFTING Women's 87+kgWomen's 87+kg Medal Ceremony The NEC Hall 1 3:00-5:30PM WEIGHTLIFTING Men's 109+kg Men's 109+kg Medal Ceremony The NEC Hall 1

EVENT SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 6:30-9:45AM Athletics and Para Athletics Men's 1500m T53/54 Round 1 Women's Heptathlon Long Jump Women's 400m Round 1 Men's Shot Put Qualifying Rounds - A & B Men's 800m Round 1 Men's 100m T11/12 Round 1 Women's Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B Men's 400m Round 1 Alexander Stadium 3:00-6:30PM Athletics and Para Athletics Women's Pole Vault Medal Ceremony Women's Discus Throw Medal Ceremony Men's High Jump Final Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw Women's 100m Semi-finals Women's 100m T37/38 Medal Ceremony Men's 100m Semi-finals Women's 100m T33/34 Medal Ceremony Women's 10000m Final Women's Shot Put Final Men's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final Women's Heptathlon 800m Men's 100m T37/38 Final Women's 10000m Medal Ceremony Men's High Jump Medal Ceremony Women's 100m Final Men's 100m Final Alexander Stadium

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 6:30-10:30AM BADMINTON Men's Singles Round of 64 Women's Singles Round of 64 Mixed Doubles Round of 64 Men's Doubles Round of 32 Women's Doubles Round of 32 The NEC Hall 5 1:00-5:00PM BADMINTON Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 64 Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 64 Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64 The NEC Hall 5

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 6:30-9:30AM JUDO Women's -78kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Women's +78kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Men's -90kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Men's -100kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Men's +100kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Coventry Arena 1:30-4:15PM JUDO Men's -90kg Medal Contests Women's -78kg Medal Contests Men's -90kg Medal Ceremony Men's -100kg Medal Contests Women's -78kg Medal Ceremony Women's +78kg Medal Contests Men's -100kg Medal Ceremony Men's +100kg Medal Contests Women's +78kg Medal Ceremony Men's +100kg Medal Ceremony Coventry Arena

TIME SPORTS CATEGORY VENUE 7:00-8:15PM Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming Men's 200m Individual Medley Heats Women's 200m Freestyle S14 Heat Men's 200m Freestyle S14 Heat Women's 400m Freestyle Heats Women's 4x100m Medley Relay Heats Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Heats Sandwell Aquatics Centre 3:30-6:30PM Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming Men's 200m Individual Medley Final Women's 200m Freestyle S14 Final Men's 200m Freestyle S14 Final Men's 200m Individual Medley Medal Ceremony Women's 400m Freestyle Final Men's 200m Freestyle S14 Medal Ceremony Women's 200m Freestyle S14 Medal Ceremony Men's 50m Freestyle Final Women's 50m Backstroke Final Women's 400m Freestyle Medal Ceremony Men's 50m Freestyle Medal Ceremony Men's 1500m Freestyle Final Women's 50m Backstroke Medal Ceremony Men's 1500m Freestyle Medal Ceremony Women's 4x100m Medley Relay Final Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final Women's 4x100m Medley Relay Medal Ceremony Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Medal Ceremony Sandwell Aquatics Centre

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 7:30-11:00AM CRICKET T20 Women's Group A Match: Australia v Pakistan Edgbaston Stadium 2:30-6:00PM CRICKET T20 Women's Group A Match: India v Barbados Edgbaston

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 8:30AM-12:00PM NETBALL South Africa v Wales Uganda v Northern Ireland The NEC Arena 2:30-6:00PM NETBALL Scotland v Barbados Malawi v Trinidad & Tobago The NEC Arena

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 8:00AM-12:30PM CYCLING MOUNTAIN BIKES Men's Cross Country Final Men's Cross Country Medal Ceremony Women's Cross Country Final Women's Cross Country Medal Ceremony Cannock Chase Forest

TIME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 8:30AM-12:30PM BOXING Women's Over 45kg - 48kg (Minimum) Quarter Finals Women's Over 45kg - 48kg (Minimum) Quarter Finals Women's Over 48kg - 50kg (Light Fly) Quarter Finals Women's Over 48kg - 50kg (Light Fly) Quarter Finals Men's Over 54kg - 57kg (Feather) Quarter Finals Men's Over 54kg - 57kg (Feather) Quarter Finals Men's Over 60kg - 63.5kg (Light Welter) Quarter Finals Men's Over 60kg - 63.5kg (Light Welter) Quarter Finals Women's Over 66kg - 70kg (Light Middle) Quarter Finals Women's Over 66kg - 70kg (Light Middle) Quarter Finals Women's Over 70kg - 75kg (Middle) Quarter Finals Women's Over 70kg - 75kg (Middle) Quarter Finals Men's Over 71kg - 75kg (Middle) Quarter Finals Men's Over 71kg - 75kg (Middle) Quarter Finals Men's Over 75kg - 80kg (Light Heavy) Quarter Finals Men's Over 75kg - 80kg (Light Heavy) Quarter Finals The NEC Hall 4 2:30-6:30PM BOXING Women's Over 45kg - 48kg (Minimum) Quarter Finals Women's Over 45kg - 48kg (Minimum) Quarter Finals Women's Over 48kg - 50kg (Light Fly) Quarter Finals Women's Over 48kg - 50kg (Light Fly) Quarter Finals Men's Over 54kg - 57kg (Feather) Quarter Finals Men's Over 54kg - 57kg (Feather) Quarter Finals Men's Over 60kg - 63.5kg (Light Welter) Quarter Finals Men's Over 60kg - 63.5kg (Light Welter) Quarter Finals Women's Over 66kg - 70kg (Light Middle) Quarter Finals Women's Over 66kg - 70kg (Light Middle) Quarter Finals Women's Over 70kg - 75kg (Middle) Quarter Finals Women's Over 70kg - 75kg (Middle) Quarter Finals Men's Over 71kg - 75kg (Middle) Quarter Finals Men's Over 71kg - 75kg (Middle) Quarter Finals Men's Over 75kg - 80kg (Light Heavy) Quarter Finals Men's Over 75kg - 80kg (Light Heavy) Quarter Finals The NEC Hall 4

IME SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 11:00AM-2:00PM BEACH VOLLEYBALL Men's Group Match - Australia v Rwanda Men's Group Match - Cyprus v Tuvalu Women's Group Match - Kenya v Ghana Smithfield 3:30-6:30PM BEACH VOLLEYBALL Men's Group Match - South Africa v Maldives Men's Group Match - England v New Zealand Women's Group Match - Canada v New Zealand This session will contain all of the above events, but not Smithfield

When and where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?

The matches from Birmingham will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

