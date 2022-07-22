Commonwealth Games Day 4 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST (August 1, 2022)

The 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) is all set to commence on July 28 and will continue until August 8, 2022, in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

In the high-octane 10 day mega event, as many as 280 medal events across 20 different sporting disciplines will take place across 15 venues located in nine different cities and towns across the UK.

A 215-member contingent is gearing up to represent India at CWG 2022 in what would be the nation's 18th appearance at the colossal event.

Out of the 215 athletes, 108 are men, while 107 will be women, who will be competing across 16 disciplines. The total strength of the Indian contingent, however, including 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff, including three general managers.

India bagged a whopping 66 medals at CWG 2018, including 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals. India finished third, behind powerhouses Australia and England.

The Indian contingent will be looking to improve on that record in the upcoming edition.

CWG 2022 schedule Day 4 time and events list - August 1, 2022

Here is a list of the Commonwealth Games Day 4 schedule (August 1); Timings in IST:

TIME SPORT EVENTS VENUE 5 :00 - 11:45AM Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls -Men’s Triples - Semi-Finals -Women’s Fours - Semi-Finals - Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 - Semi-Finals - Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 - Semi-Finals - Women’s Singles - Semi-Finals - Men’s Triples - Medal Matches - Men’s Pairs - Semi-Finals - Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 2 Victoria Park 5:30 – 9:00 AM Hockey Women’s Group Match Wales v Ghana Scotland v Kenya University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 10:30AM - 2:00PM Hockey Men’s Group Match Scotland v South Africa England v India University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 3:30PM - 7:00PM Hockey Men’s Group Match Ghana v Canada New Zealand v Australia University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 6:00AM - 11:15AM Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis Women’s Team Event Bronze Medal Match Women’s Team Event Gold Medal Match The NEC Hall 3 1:00PM - 6:00PM Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis Men’s Team Event Semi-Finals The NEC Hall 3 14:00 - 16:30 Weightlifting Men’s 81kg Finals The NEC Hall 1 18:30 - 21:00 Weightlifting Women’s 64kg Finals The NEC Hall 1 23:00 - 1:30 Weightlifting Women’s 71kg Finals The NEC Hall 1 6 :30 - 10:30AM Judo Women’s -48kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Women’s -52kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Women’s -57kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Men’s -60kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Men’s -66kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Coventry Arena 1:30PM – 3:45PM Women’s -48kg Medal Contests Men’s -60kg Medal Contests Women’s -52kg Medal Contests Men’s -66kg Medal Contests Women’s -57kg Medal Contests

TIME SPORT EVENT VENUE 7:00 - 9:30 AM Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming Women’s 200m Backstroke Heats Men’s 50m Breaststroke Heats Women’s 100m Freestyle Heats Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats Women’s 200m Individual Medley Heats Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Heat Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 Heat Women’s 100m Breaststroke Heats Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats Women’s 800m Freestyle Heats Sandwell Aquatics Centre 3:30PM - 6:30PM Men’s 100m Freestyle Final Women’s 200m Backstroke Final Men’s 50m Breaststroke Semi-Finals Women’s 100m Freestyle Semi-Finals Men’s 100m Butterfly Semi-Finals Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Final Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 Final Men’s 50m Backstroke Final Women’s 50m Butterfly Final Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final Sandwell Aquatics Centre 7:30 - 11:30AM Badminton Mixed Team Event Semi-Final The NEC Hall 5 8:30 – 11:30AM Boxing Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16 The NEC Hall 4 3:00 - 6:00PM Boxing Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16 The NEC Hall 4 8:30AM - 12:00PM Netball Australia v South Africa Jamaica v Barbados The NEC Arena 8:30 - 11:30AM Squash Women’s Singles Quarter-final Women’s Singles Plate Quarter-final Men’s Singles Quarter-final Men’s Singles Plate Quarter-final University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 2:30 - 5:30PM Squash Women’s Singles Quarter-final Women’s Singles Plate Quarter-final Men’s Singles Quarter-final Men’s Singles Plate Quarter-final 9:30AM - 1:30PM Gymnastics – Artistic Men’s Floor Exercise Final Women’s Vault Final Men’s Pommel Horse Final Women’s Uneven Bars Final Men’s Rings Final Arena Birmingham 10:30AM - 3:30PM Cycling - Track and Para Track, Women’s 10km Scratch Race Qualification Women’s Keirin Round 1 Men’s 40km Points Race Qualification Women’s Keirin Round 1 Repechage Men’s 1000m Time Trial Final Women’s Keirin Round 2 Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final Women’s Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6) Men’s 40km Points Race Final Lee Valley VeloPark 11:00AM - 2:00PM Beach Volleyball Men’s Group Match - Australia v South Africa Men’s Group Match - England v Cyprus Women’s Group Match - Canada v Kenya Smithfield 3:30PM - 6:30PM Beach Volleyball Women’s Group Match - New Zealand v Ghana Men’s Group Match - Rwanda v Maldives Men’s Group Match - New Zealand v Tuvalu Smithfield 11:30AM - 2:30PM Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Quarter-final 1 Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Quarter-final 1 Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 1 Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 2 Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Quarter-final 2 Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Quarter-final Smithfield 4:00PM - 7:00PM Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 1 Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 1 Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 1 Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 2 Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 2 Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 2 Smithfield 2:00 - 6:00PM Badminton Mixed Team Event Semi-Final The NEC Hall 5 2:30 - 5:00PM Netball England v Northern Ireland New Zealand v Malawi The NEC Arena

When and where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?

The matches from Birmingham will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

You can also follow all the live updates and breaking news from CWG 2022 at Sportskeeda here.

