Commonwealth Games Day 4 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST (August 1, 2022)

The 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) is all set to commence on July 28 and will continue until August 8, 2022, in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
In the high-octane 10 day mega event, as many as 280 medal events across 20 different sporting disciplines will take place across 15 venues located in nine different cities and towns across the UK.
A 215-member contingent is gearing up to represent India at CWG 2022 in what would be the nation's 18th appearance at the colossal event.
Out of the 215 athletes, 108 are men, while 107 will be women, who will be competing across 16 disciplines. The total strength of the Indian contingent, however, including 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff, including three general managers.
India bagged a whopping 66 medals at CWG 2018, including 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals. India finished third, behind powerhouses Australia and England.
The Indian contingent will be looking to improve on that record in the upcoming edition.
CWG 2022 schedule Day 4 time and events list - August 1, 2022
Here is a list of the Commonwealth Games Day 4 schedule (August 1); Timings in IST:
|TIME
| SPORT
| EVENTS
| VENUE
| 5:00 - 11:45AM
|Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls
-Men’s Triples - Semi-Finals
-Women’s Fours - Semi-Finals
- Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 - Semi-Finals
- Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 - Semi-Finals
- Women’s Singles - Semi-Finals
- Men’s Triples - Medal Matches
- Men’s Pairs - Semi-Finals
- Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 2
|Victoria Park
|5:30 – 9:00 AM
|Hockey
Women’s Group Match
Wales v Ghana
Scotland v Kenya
|University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
10:30AM - 2:00PM
|Hockey
Men’s Group Match
Scotland v South Africa
England v India
|University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
|3:30PM - 7:00PM
|Hockey
Men’s Group Match
Ghana v Canada
New Zealand v Australia
|University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
|6:00AM - 11:15AM
|Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis
Women’s Team Event Bronze Medal Match
Women’s Team Event Gold Medal Match
|The NEC Hall 3
|1:00PM - 6:00PM
|Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis
Men’s Team Event Semi-Finals
|The NEC Hall 3
|
|
|
|14:00 - 16:30
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 81kg Finals
|The NEC Hall 1
|18:30 - 21:00
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 64kg Finals
|The NEC Hall 1
|23:00 - 1:30
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 71kg Finals
|The NEC Hall 1
|
|
|
| 6:30 - 10:30AM
|Judo
Women’s -48kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
Women’s -52kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
Women’s -57kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
Men’s -60kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
Men’s -66kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
|Coventry Arena
1:30PM – 3:45PM
Women’s -48kg Medal Contests
Men’s -60kg Medal Contests
Women’s -52kg Medal Contests
Men’s -66kg Medal Contests
Women’s -57kg Medal Contests
|TIME
|SPORT
|EVENT
|VENUE
|7:00 - 9:30 AM
|Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming
Women’s 200m Backstroke Heats
Men’s 50m Breaststroke Heats
Women’s 100m Freestyle Heats
Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats
Women’s 200m Individual Medley Heats
Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Heat
Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 Heat
Women’s 100m Breaststroke Heats
Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats
Women’s 800m Freestyle Heats
|Sandwell Aquatics Centre
|3:30PM - 6:30PM
|
Men’s 100m Freestyle Final
Women’s 200m Backstroke Final
Men’s 50m Breaststroke Semi-Finals
Women’s 100m Freestyle Semi-Finals
Men’s 100m Butterfly Semi-Finals
Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final
Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Final
Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 Final
Men’s 50m Backstroke Final
Women’s 50m Butterfly Final
Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals
Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final
|Sandwell Aquatics Centre
|7:30 - 11:30AM
|Badminton
|Mixed Team Event Semi-Final
| The NEC Hall 5
8:30 – 11:30AM
|Boxing
|Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16
| The NEC Hall 4
3:00 - 6:00PM
|Boxing
|Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16
|The NEC Hall 4
8:30AM - 12:00PM
|Netball
Australia v South Africa
Jamaica v Barbados
| The NEC Arena
8:30 - 11:30AM
| Squash
Women’s Singles Quarter-final
Women’s Singles Plate Quarter-final
Men’s Singles Quarter-final
Men’s Singles Plate Quarter-final
|University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
|2:30 - 5:30PM
|Squash
Women’s Singles Quarter-final
Women’s Singles Plate Quarter-final
Men’s Singles Quarter-final
Men’s Singles Plate Quarter-final
|
|
|
|9:30AM - 1:30PM
|Gymnastics – Artistic
Men’s Floor Exercise Final
Women’s Vault Final
Men’s Pommel Horse Final
Women’s Uneven Bars Final
Men’s Rings Final
|Arena Birmingham
| 10:30AM - 3:30PM
|Cycling - Track and Para Track,
Women’s 10km Scratch Race Qualification
Women’s Keirin Round 1
Men’s 40km Points Race Qualification
Women’s Keirin Round 1 Repechage
Men’s 1000m Time Trial Final
Women’s Keirin Round 2
Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final
Women’s Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6)
Men’s 40km Points Race Final
|Lee Valley VeloPark
|11:00AM - 2:00PM
|Beach Volleyball
Men’s Group Match - Australia v South Africa
Men’s Group Match - England v Cyprus
Women’s Group Match - Canada v Kenya
|Smithfield
|3:30PM - 6:30PM
|Beach Volleyball
Women’s Group Match - New Zealand v Ghana
Men’s Group Match - Rwanda v Maldives
Men’s Group Match - New Zealand v Tuvalu
|Smithfield
| 11:30AM - 2:30PM
Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3
Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Quarter-final 1
Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Quarter-final 1
Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 1
Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 2
Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Quarter-final 2
Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Quarter-final
|Smithfield
|4:00PM - 7:00PM
|Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3
Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 1
Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 1
Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 1
Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 2
Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 2
Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 2
|Smithfield
| 2:00 - 6:00PM
|Badminton
Mixed Team Event Semi-Final
| The NEC Hall 5
2:30 - 5:00PM
|Netball
England v Northern Ireland
New Zealand v Malawi
| The NEC Arena
When and where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?
The matches from Birmingham will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
You can also follow all the live updates and breaking news from CWG 2022 at Sportskeeda here.
