Commonwealth Games Day 4 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST (August 1, 2022)

The Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay Visits The West Midlands.
Modified Jul 22, 2022 05:09 PM IST

The 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) is all set to commence on July 28 and will continue until August 8, 2022, in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

In the high-octane 10 day mega event, as many as 280 medal events across 20 different sporting disciplines will take place across 15 venues located in nine different cities and towns across the UK.

A 215-member contingent is gearing up to represent India at CWG 2022 in what would be the nation's 18th appearance at the colossal event.

Out of the 215 athletes, 108 are men, while 107 will be women, who will be competing across 16 disciplines. The total strength of the Indian contingent, however, including 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff, including three general managers.

🇮🇳 men boxers continue to sweat it out in Ireland with @birminghamcg22 just 8️⃣ days away 🥊⚡Checkout some of the glimpses 📸 (1/2)@AjaySingh_SG | @debojo_m #PunchMeinHaiDum 2.0#CWG2022#B2022#Boxing https://t.co/MmLqbsLhm6

India bagged a whopping 66 medals at CWG 2018, including 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals. India finished third, behind powerhouses Australia and England.

The Indian contingent will be looking to improve on that record in the upcoming edition.

CWG 2022 schedule Day 4 time and events list - August 1, 2022

Here is a list of the Commonwealth Games Day 4 schedule (August 1); Timings in IST:

TIME SPORT EVENTS VENUE
5:00 - 11:45AMLawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls

-Men’s Triples - Semi-Finals

-Women’s Fours - Semi-Finals

- Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 - Semi-Finals

- Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 - Semi-Finals

- Women’s Singles - Semi-Finals

- Men’s Triples - Medal Matches

- Men’s Pairs - Semi-Finals

- Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 2

Victoria Park
5:30 – 9:00 AMHockey

Women’s Group Match

Wales v Ghana

Scotland v Kenya

University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

10:30AM - 2:00PM

Hockey

Men’s Group Match

Scotland v South Africa

England v India

University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
3:30PM - 7:00PMHockey

Men’s Group Match

Ghana v Canada

New Zealand v Australia

University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
6:00AM - 11:15AMTable Tennis and Para Table Tennis

Women’s Team Event Bronze Medal Match

Women’s Team Event Gold Medal Match

The NEC Hall 3
1:00PM - 6:00PMTable Tennis and Para Table Tennis

Men’s Team Event Semi-Finals

The NEC Hall 3
14:00 - 16:30WeightliftingMen’s 81kg FinalsThe NEC Hall 1
18:30 - 21:00 WeightliftingWomen’s 64kg FinalsThe NEC Hall 1
23:00 - 1:30 WeightliftingWomen’s 71kg FinalsThe NEC Hall 1
6:30 - 10:30AMJudo

Women’s -48kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage

Women’s -52kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage

Women’s -57kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage

Men’s -60kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage

Men’s -66kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage

Coventry Arena

1:30PM – 3:45PM

Women’s -48kg Medal Contests

Men’s -60kg Medal Contests

Women’s -52kg Medal Contests

Men’s -66kg Medal Contests

Women’s -57kg Medal Contests

7:00 - 9:30 AMAquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming

Women’s 200m Backstroke Heats

Men’s 50m Breaststroke Heats

Women’s 100m Freestyle Heats

Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats

Women’s 200m Individual Medley Heats

Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Heat

Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 Heat

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Heats

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats

Women’s 800m Freestyle Heats

Sandwell Aquatics Centre
3:30PM - 6:30PM

Men’s 100m Freestyle Final

Women’s 200m Backstroke Final

Men’s 50m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

Women’s 100m Freestyle Semi-Finals

Men’s 100m Butterfly Semi-Finals

Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final

Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 Final

Men’s 50m Backstroke Final

Women’s 50m Butterfly Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final

Sandwell Aquatics Centre
7:30 - 11:30AMBadmintonMixed Team Event Semi-Final The NEC Hall 5

8:30 – 11:30AM

BoxingMen’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16 The NEC Hall 4

3:00 - 6:00PM

BoxingMen’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16The NEC Hall 4

8:30AM - 12:00PM

Netball

Australia v South Africa

Jamaica v Barbados

 The NEC Arena

8:30 - 11:30AM

 Squash

Women’s Singles Quarter-final

Women’s Singles Plate Quarter-final

Men’s Singles Quarter-final

Men’s Singles Plate Quarter-final

University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
2:30 - 5:30PMSquash

Women’s Singles Quarter-final

Women’s Singles Plate Quarter-final

Men’s Singles Quarter-final

Men’s Singles Plate Quarter-final

9:30AM - 1:30PMGymnastics – Artistic

Men’s Floor Exercise Final

Women’s Vault Final

Men’s Pommel Horse Final

Women’s Uneven Bars Final

Men’s Rings Final

Arena Birmingham
10:30AM - 3:30PMCycling - Track and Para Track,

Women’s 10km Scratch Race Qualification

Women’s Keirin Round 1

Men’s 40km Points Race Qualification

Women’s Keirin Round 1 Repechage

Men’s 1000m Time Trial Final

Women’s Keirin Round 2

Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final

Women’s Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6)

Men’s 40km Points Race Final

Lee Valley VeloPark
11:00AM - 2:00PMBeach Volleyball

Men’s Group Match - Australia v South Africa

Men’s Group Match - England v Cyprus

Women’s Group Match - Canada v Kenya

Smithfield
3:30PM - 6:30PMBeach Volleyball

Women’s Group Match - New Zealand v Ghana

Men’s Group Match - Rwanda v Maldives

Men’s Group Match - New Zealand v Tuvalu

Smithfield
11:30AM - 2:30PM

Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3

Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Quarter-final 1

Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Quarter-final 1

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 1

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 2

Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Quarter-final 2

Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Quarter-final

Smithfield
4:00PM - 7:00PMBasketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3

Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 1

Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 1

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 1

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 2

Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 2

Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 2

Smithfield
2:00 - 6:00PMBadminton

Mixed Team Event Semi-Final

 The NEC Hall 5

2:30 - 5:00PM

Netball

England v Northern Ireland

New Zealand v Malawi

 The NEC Arena
Just 6️⃣ days to go until Birmingham 2022!The countdown continues with @longines.#B2022 https://t.co/fcJN2a0OOP

When and where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?

The matches from Birmingham will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

You can also follow all the live updates and breaking news from CWG 2022 at Sportskeeda here.

Edited by Ankush Das

