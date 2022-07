Commonwealth Games Day 2 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST (July 30th, 2022)

The final countdown to the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8, has begun. A total of 5054 athletes from 72 nations are expected to vie for glory in 280 events across 20 sports in the 22nd edition of the multi-sporting competition.

While the first day of the Games will witness a glittering opening ceremony, the sports action will kick off on July 29, the schedule of which you can find here.

CWG Schedule 2022 Day 2 time and events list - July 30, 2022

Here's the entire CWG 2022 schedule for July 30:

Time (July 30-July 31 all times in IST) Sport List of events 4 pm to 11.30 pm Athletics - Marathon Men's Marathon T53/54 Final, Women's Marathon T53/54 Final, Men's Marathon Final, Women's Marathon Final, Men's Marathon T53/T54 Medal Ceremony, Women's Marathon T53/T54 Medal Ceremony, Men's Marathon Medal Ceremony, Women's Marathon Medal Ceremony 5.30 pm to 10.45 pm12 am to 5.15 am Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls Men's Triples Sectional Play - Round 3, Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 3, Women's Singles Sectional Play - Round 3, Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 3, Women's Singles Sectional Play - Round 4 Women's Fours Sectional Play - Round 3, Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 4, Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 3, Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 4, Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 4 6 pm to 10.45 pm12.30 am to 2.45 am5 am to 7.15 am Weightlifting Men's 55kg, Men's 55kg Medal Ceremony, Men's 61kg, Men's 61kg Medal CeremonyWomen's 49kg, Women's 49kg Medal CeremonyWomen's 55kg, Women's 55kg Medal Ceremony 6 pm to 10.30 pm2.30 am to 7.30 am Rugby Sevens Pool B Women - Scotland v South Africa, Pool B Women - Australia v Fiji, Pool A Women - Canada v Sri Lanka, Pool A Women - New Zealand v England, Pool D Men - Uganda v Jamaica, Pool D Men - Australia v Kenya, Pool A Men - Samoa v Sri Lanka, Pool A Men - New Zealand v England, Pool B Men - Tonga v Malaysia, Pool B Men - South Africa v Scotland, Pool C Men - Canada v Zambia, Pool C Men - Fiji v WalesWomen's 5-8 Semi-final 1, Women's 5-8 Semi-final 2, Men's 9-16 Quarter-final 1, Men's 9-16 Quarter-final 2, Men's 9-16 Quarter-final 3, Men's 9-16 Quarter-final 4, Women's Semi-final 1, Women's Semi-final 2, Men's Quarter-final 1, Men's Quarter-final 2, Men's Quarter-final 3, Men's Quarter-final 4 6 pm to 9.30 pm11 pm to 2.30 am4 am to 7.30 am Badminton Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2 - Australia v Pakistan, Canada v Maldives, India v Sri Lanka, Scotland v UgandaMixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3 - England vs Singapore, Malaysia v South Africa, Jamaica v Zambia, Mauritius v BarbadosMixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3 - Canada v Scotland, India v Australia, Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Maldives v Uganda 6 pm to 9.30 pm11 pm to 2.30 am4 am to 7.30 am Hockey Men's Group Match - South Africa v Pakistan & Canada v WalesWomen's Group Match - Australia v Kenya & England v GhanaWomen's Group Match - India v Wales & New Zealand v Scotland 6 pm to 10.30 pm1.30 am to 7 am Gymnastics - Artistic Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1, Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 3, Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 4, Women's Team Medal Ceremony 6.30 pm to 11.30 pm1 am to 6 am Table Tennis & Para Table Tennis Women's Team Event Qualifying Round 3, Men's Team Event Qualifying Round 3Women's Team Event Quarter-Finals 7 pm to 10.45 pm1 am to 4 am Cycling - Track & Para Track Women's Sprint Qualification, Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualification, Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Women's Sprint Quarter-Finals, Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit QualificationMen's Keirin Round 1, Womens Sprint Semi-Finals, Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals, Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage, Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Medal Ceremony, Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals, Men's Keirin Round 2, Women's Sprint Finals, Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Medal Ceremony, Men's Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6), Men's Keirin Medal Ceremony, Women's Sprint Medal Ceremony 7.30pm to 9.15 pm4 am to 7.15 am Aquatics - Swimming & Para Swimming Men's 200m Freestyle Heats, Women's 50m Freestyle Heats, Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Heat, Women's 50m Freestyle S13 Heat, Men's 100m Breaststroke Heats, Women's 100m Backstroke Heats, Men's 400m Individual Medley Heats, Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats, Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats, Men's 200m Breaststroke Heats, Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay HeatsMen's 50m Butterfly Final, Women's 50m Breaststroke Final, Men's 200m Freestyle Final, Men's 50m Butterfly Medal Ceremony, Women's 50m Breaststroke Medal Ceremony, Women's 50m Freestyle Semi-Finals, Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Final, Women's 50m Freestyle S13 Final, Men's 200m Freestyle Medal Ceremony, Men's 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals Women's 100m Backstroke Semi-Finals, Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Medal Ceremony, Women's 50m Freestyle S13 Medal Ceremony, Men's 400m Individual Medley Final, Women's 100m Butterfly Final, Men's 100m Backstroke Final, Men's 400m Individual Medley Medal Ceremony, Women's 100m Butterfly Medal Ceremony, Men's 100m Backstroke Medal Ceremony, Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final, Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final, Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Medal Ceremony, Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Medal Ceremony 8 pm to 11.30 pm3 am to 6.30 am Cricket T20 Women's Group B Match: New Zealand v South AfricaEngland v Sri Lanka 9 pm to 12 am3.30 am to 6 am Boxing Men's Over 54kg - 57kg (Feather) Round of 32, Women's Over 66kg - 70kg (Light Middle) Round of 16, Men's Over 67kg - 71kg (Light Middle) Round of 32, Men's Over 86kg - 92kg (Heavy) Round of 16Men's Over 54kg - 57kg (Feather) Round of 32, Women's Over 66kg - 70kg (Light Middle) Round of 16, Men's Over 67kg - 71kg (Light Middle) Round of 32, Men's Over 86kg - 92kg (Heavy) Round of 16 9 pm to 12.30 am3 am to 6.30 am Netball Australia v Scotland, England v MalawiJamaica v South Africa, New Zealand v Uganda 9 pm to 11.30 pm3 am to 5.30 am Squash Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32, Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32, Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32, Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32, Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32, Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32, Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32 11.30 pm to 2.30 am4 am to 7 am Beach Volleyball Men's Group Match - England v Tuvalu, Rwanda v South Africa, Women's Group Match - Canada v GhanaWomen's Group Match - New Zealand v Kenya, Men's Group Match - New Zealand v Cyprus & Australia v Maldives 12.30 am to 3 am4.30 am to 7 am Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Men's Basketball 3x3 Group Match - Australia v Trinidad & Tobago, Women's Basketball 3x3 Group Match - British Virgin Islands v Canada, Men's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Group Match - Malaysia v England, Women's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Group Match - Canada v Kenya, Men's Basketball 3x3 Group Match - New Zealand v England, Women's Basketball 3x3 Group Match - New Zealand v EnglandMen's Basketball 3x3 Group Match - England v Trindad & Tobago, Women's Basketball 3x3 Group Match - Canada v New Zealand, Men's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Group Match - Northern Ireland v Canada, Women's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Group Match - Scotland v South Africa, Men's Basketball 3x3 Group Match - Australia v New Zealand, Women's Basketball 3x3 Group Match - England v British Virgin Islands

India at 2022 Commonwealth Games

India will be sending a 215-member contingent to Birmingham in what will be the nation's 18th appearance at this multi-sporting event. Out of the 215 athletes, 108 will be men, while 107 will be women, participating in 16 disciplines.

India's best performance at the CWG came at home in the 2010 Delhi Games. The host contingent put up a spectacular display to finish behind Australia in the medal tally with 101 medals, including 38 gold.

In the 2018 Gold Coast edition, India collected 66 medals, including 26 gold, to finish third - something they'll look to improve this time.

When and where to watch CWG 2022?

The matches from Birmingham will be beamed live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4 channels. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

