Commonwealth Games Day 1 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST (July 29th, 2022)

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 will commence on July 28 and end on August 8.

A glittering opening ceremony that promises to be a visual spectacle is scheduled for July 28 and the closing ceremony will take place on August 8.

CWG Schedule 2022 Day 1 time and events list - July 29, 2022

Here is a list of the Commonwealth Games Day 1 schedule (July 29):

Time (July 29-July 30 all times in IST) Sport List of events 5.30 pm -10.45 pm12.00 am - 5.15 am Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 1Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 1Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 1Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 2Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 1Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 2Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 1Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 2Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 1Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 2Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 2Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 2 6.00 pm - 9.30 pm 11.00 pm - 2.30 am4.00 am - 7.30 am Badminton Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1England v BarbadosSingapore v MauritiusSouth Africa v JamaicaMalaysia v ZambiaScotland v MaldivesIndia v PakistanCanada v UgandaAustralia v Sri LankaMixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2Malaysia v JamaicaEngland v MauritiusSingapore v BarbadosSouth Africa v Zambia 6.00 pm - 12.00 am 2.30 am - 6.15 am Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2 Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 3 6.00 pm - 9.30 pm11 pm - 2.30 am4.00 am - 7.30 am Hockey Women’s Group MatchesNew Zealand v KenyaSouth Africa v ScotlandIndia v GhanaCanada v WalesMen’s Group MatchesEngland v GhanaNew Zealand v Scotland 6.00 pm - 10.30 pm2.30 am - 7.00 am Rugby 7s Men's and Women's Group matches 6.30 pm - 11.30 pm 1.00 am - 6.00 am Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2 6.30 pm - 9.30 pm1.00 am - 3.30 am Cycling and Para Cycling Women’s Tandem B - Sprint QualificationWomen’s 4000m Team Pursuit QualificationMen’s 4000m Team Pursuit QualificationWomen’s Team Sprint QualificationWomen’s Tandem B - Sprint Semi-FinalsMen’s Team Sprint QualificationWomen’s Tandem B - Sprint FinalsMen’s Tandem B - 1000m Time TrialWomen’s 4000m Team Pursuit FinalsMen’s 4000m Team Pursuit FinalsWomen’s Team Sprint FinalsMen’s Team Sprint Finals 7.30 pm - 10.15 pm4.00 am - 7.00 am Swimming and Para Swimming Men’s 400m Freestyle HeatsWomen’s 400m Individual Medley HeatsWomen’s 200m Freestyle HeatsMen’s 100m Backstroke S9 HeatWomen’s 100m Freestyle S9 HeatMen’s 50m Butterfly HeatsWomen’s 50m Breaststroke HeatsMen’s 100m Backstroke HeatsWomen’s 100m Butterfly HeatsMen’s 200m Breaststroke HeatsMixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay HeatsWomen’s 400m Individual Medley FinalWomen’s 200m Freestyle FinalMen’s 400m Freestyle FinalMen’s 100m Backstroke S9 FinalWomen’s 100m Freestyle S9 FinalMen’s 50m Butterfly Semi-FinalsWomen’s 50m Breaststroke Semi-FinalsMen’s 100m Backstroke Semi-FinalWomen’s 100m Butterfly Semi-FinalMen’s 200m Breaststroke FinalMixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final 8.00 pm - 11.30 pm3.00 am - 6.30 am Cricket India vs AustraliaPakistan vs Barbados 8.00 pm - 1.00 am Triathlon and Para Triathlon Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2Women’s Individual (Sprint Distance) Final 9.00 pm - 11.45 pm 3.30 am - 6.00 am Boxing Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 32Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 32 9.00 pm - 12.30 am3.00 am - 6.30 am Netball England v Trinidad & TobagoAustralia v BarbadosJamaica v WalesNew Zealand v Northern Ireland 9.00 pm - 11.45 pm3.00 am - 5.30 am Squash Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64 12.30 am - 3.00 am 4.30 am - 7.00 am Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Group AWomen’s Basketball 3x3 - Group AMen’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group AWomen’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group AMen’s Basketball 3x3 - Group AWomen’s Basketball 3x3 - Group AMen’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group BWomen’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group B

India at Commonwealth Games 2022

A 215-member contingent is gearing up to represent India at CWG 2022 in what will be the nation's 18th appearance at the colossal event.

Out of the 215 athletes, 108 will be men while 107 will be women, participating in 16 disciplines. The total strength of the contingent, however, will be 322, including 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff, including three general managers.

At the 2018 Games, India bagged a whopping 66 medals, including 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals. The CWG 2022 contingent will be looking to improve on that record in the upcoming edition.

India had their best showing at the 2010 CWG in New Delhi, where they finished second behind Australia with 101 medals, including 38 gold.

When and where to watch CWG 2022?

Matches from Birmingham will be beamed live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

