Keeping the player injury free and fit for series of tournaments is my target, says PV Sindhu's physio Evangeline Baddam

If there is one player who has shown remarkable consistency this year, it is undoubtedly PV Sindhu. Indian badminton queen Sindhu has displayed consistent performances in 2022 which has helped her win three titles so far.

The Singapore Open crown a few days ago was Sindhu’s third title of the season, which underlined her impressive consistency.

World No. 7 Sindhu competed in 13 tournaments this year. Except for the Indonesia Open a couple of months ago, she has at least reached the Round of 16 in all of them.

The 27-year-old Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals on four occasions and reached the quarter-finals three times. She is one of the most consistent players on the international circuit.

While it is commendable on Sindhu’s part to dish out a series of inspiring performances, the job of the support staff was also equally important.

Soon after winning the Singapore Open by beating China’s Wang Zhi Yi 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 in an hour-long final last Sunday, Sindhu acknowledged the invaluable role of her support staff.

One of the key members of Sindhu’s support staff is her physiotherapist Evangeline Baddam. Hyderabad-based Evangeline has been associated with Sindhu since 2019 as a physio. The Sindhu-Evangeline partnership began at the 2019 BWF World Championships in Basel and it clicked instantly as the shuttler became the world champion.

Ever since 2019, Evangeline has traveled with Sindhu and has become an integral part of the support staff. It also includes Korean coach Park Tae-Sang and physical trainer M Srikanth Madapalli.

Major credit of Sindhu’s success goes to Evangeline as she takes care of the champion player with utmost sincerity and dedication. She is someone who understands the body of Sindhu far better than any other person in the world. Evangeline’s target is to keep Sindhu match-fit tournaments after tournaments.

Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda on Wednesday (July 20), Evangeline said:

“We work according to the physiological and biomechanical needs of Sindhu. This is our main goal as the tournaments go by. Keeping the player injury free and fit for the next rounds is our main objective.”

Evangeline is associated with Suchitra Badminton Academy in Hyderabad as their main physio. She also admired the way Sindhu gave more than a hundred percent on the court.

Evangeline said:

“To be prepared is a victory in itself. It’s been sheer hard work of champ PV Sindhu and the team that has brought us this far. We have been working on every tiny detail on-court and off-court.

"It’s been a wonderful journey working with the champion and two-time Olympic medal winner Sindhu. Her humility, passion, and perseverance make it so easy to work with her.”

She shared the details of Sindhu’s preparations and how closely they monitor each and every step of the player on and off the court.

PV Sindhu with her support staff after the Singapore Open final on Sunday. (Pic credit: Evangeline Baddam)

Pool sessions and ice baths help in recovery: PV Sindhu's physio Evangeline

According to physio Evangeline, frequent swimming pool sessions and ice baths helped in the recovery process of Sindhu.

She added:

“We work as a team with on-court fitness and recovery is done on a daily basis. As a sports physiotherapist, I chose to have the recovery phase with pool sessions and ice baths. And during tournaments we focus more on stretching, manipulation techniques and we basically work on muscle recovery and prevention of injuries.”

Sindhu shares a healthy bond with her physio. The duo are always seen together even outside the tournament arena. Evangeline believes keeping a friendly connection with Sindhu helps her understand her a little better.

PV Sindhu and her support staff have returned to Hyderabad from Singapore. They will have a couple of days of rest before they start preparing for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

PV Sindhu’s performance in 2022

Singapore Open: Champion

Malaysia Masters: Quarter-finals

Malaysia Open: Quarter-finals

Indonesia Open: First Round

Indonesia Masters: Quarter-finals

Thai Open: Semi-finals

Badminton Asia Championships: Semi-finals

Korean Open: Semi-finals

Swiss Open: Champion

All England Championships: Pre-quarter-finals

German Open: Pre-Quarter-finals

Syed Modi India International: Champion

Indian Open: Semi-finals.

