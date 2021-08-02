How PV Sindhu's physio Evangeline Baddam helped her come back from the Olympic semi-final loss

Evangeline Baddam is proving to be a lucky charm for PV Sindhu. The physiotherapist was with the Indian shuttler while she achieved two of the greatest milestones of her career in the last couple of years.

Evangeline was with Sindhu as a physio for the first time when she won the World Championships gold medal in Basel in 2019. On Sunday, when the World No. 7 grabbed the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, she was again with her as part of the support staff.

Evangeline did a perfect job behind the scenes to keep Sindhu in the best possible shape so that she could perform at her peak in every match.

Evangeline, a staffer at Suchitra Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, has been traveling with Sindhu since 2019.

While Sumansh Shivalanka took care of Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and B Sai Praneeth, Evangeline was given the charge to look after Sindhu. She used to check Sindhu’s body after every match and get her ready for the next match.

Sindhu has acknowledged Evangeline’s contribution in her success and thanked her for her support.

Excerpts from Sportskeeda's exclusive interview with PV Sindhu’s physio Evangeline Baddam

Q. How was Sindhu's reaction after winning the bronze medal? Did she break down while calling her parents?

A: She was on cloud nine after beating the Chinese player He Bingjiao on Sunday. She was ecstatic. It was a happy breakdown while talking to her parents. It was a joy to bring back one more medal for the country. It was amazingly beautiful that we could witness that.

PV Sindhu flashing her bronze medal. Evangeline Baddam and coach Park Tae Sang are also seen

Q. Was Sindhu nervous before her bronze medal match against He Bingjiao of China, particularly after losing the semi-finals against Tai Tzu Ying?

A: Of course, she was nervous, as she said, because it was a semi-final match against Tai Tzu Ying, who is a very deceptive player. Emotionally, she was going through a lot but she came back again fighting the next morning with a positive attitude and thinking it’s still not over, and that we can take a medal back for the country. It was like getting up with a very positive vibe for Sindhu. Yes, she has come back and come back stronger, and we have seen her win a medal for the country. It was a high-low wave but we came down with a bang.

Q. How did you manage Sindhu's recovery before her knockout matches? She looked absolutely fit for every match.

A: We had a team for her recovery. We worked together and did a fantastic job. I checked her body every day and, according to that, we used to decide the various methods for keeping her game-ready. Whether a therapy is needed or if anything else is needed, we do so according to the status of her body. We are really grateful to the Badminton Association of India and Sports Authority of India for providing her with an advanced recovery system. It was really helpful for her fast recovery during the Olympics.

PV Sindhu with Evangeline Baddam at the Tokyo Olympics

Q. Please share your overall experience of the Tokyo Olympics and your role in Sindhu winning another medal for India.

A: The overall experience was a beautiful one. I am at a loss for words for everything that is happening right now. God has definitely given me more than what I could have asked or imagined. I want to dedicate this memorable moment to my parents and my family. They have stood with me every step of the way and I’m so grateful for them. It’s been an honor to walk alongside Sindhu and watch her achieve the impossible and pave the way for so many others to dream big and reach for the stars. I am thankful to Suchitra Badminton Academy for giving me a chance to work with Sindhu.

