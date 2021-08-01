PV Sindhu’s parents in tears of joy after daughter wins bronze medal in Olympics 2021

Ever since PV Sindhu left Hyderabad on July 17, there was only one wish in the hearts of PV Ramana and P Vijaya.

Sindhu parents – Ramana and Vijaya, were physically at their Hyderabad home but their minds were completely focussed on their daughter’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

They were disappointed when Sindhu lost in the semi-final against World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying on Saturday but they were on cloud nine after Sindhu won the bronze medal.

Speaking to Sportskeeda prior to the start of the badminton matches in Tokyo Olympics, Sindhu’s parents had said that they are keeping their fingers crossed and praying for her daughter’s win.

After realizing their dream, Sindhu’s parents were in tears of joy and thanked God for fulfilling their wish.

“Our prayers were answered. I am very happy with this win. Sindhu has brought name and fame to the country. We had been dreaming about this day for so long. We wanted Sindhu to return with a medal from Tokyo and we are glad that she has done it,” said PV Ramana.

Former Indian volleyball player PV Ramana said he was pleased with the way her daughter attacked during her bronze-medal outing against He Bingjiao of China.

“Sindhu scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two individual medals by grabbing a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. I am impressed with the way she displayed her offensive games,” said Ramana.

Sindhu trounced Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 in 53 minutes to bag her second Olympic medal. Sindhu had to be satisfied with the silver medal at the Rio Olympics after losing the final against Spain’s Carolina Marin.

Sindhu's parents thank Govt and SAI for all the support

In their moment of glory, Ramana, an Arjuna Award winner, did not forget to mention the immense contributions of the government and sports ministry.

“I want to thank the Government of India, Sports Authority of India and I am grateful to them for giving her encouragement. I am happy that she has won a medal for the country. Playing the bronze medal match can be painful, yesterday I motivated her a lot, thank God, with the blessings of everyone, she has brought a medal. I am happy that she is the first Indian woman to win two consecutive medals at the Olympics. She has brought name and fame to the country,” said Ramana.

PV Sindhu with her parents at her Hyderabad home

He admitted that he and other family members were quite dejected after Saturday’s outcome against Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying.

“Yesterday, I told her that you have given your best, just think you are giving me a gift and play on the court. She had tears in her eyes, good that she has recovered and come back. Overall, she was very aggressive on the court, I just told her to keep attacking,” he added.

Ramana informed me that Sindhu will be arriving on Tuesday from Tokyo.

“I told her that I will come to Delhi. I think she is coming to Delhi on August 3. The Olympics is not a small event where you get a medal, a medal is a medal. I am happy with the way she has worked. I am confident she will play in the next Olympics also. We have to get as many medals as possible for the country. Sindhu is focused and she has that hunger. She enjoys the game. Sindhu is 26, with age you get more experience. I have seen that in the entire Tokyo Olympics,” said Ramana.

Coach Park took great pain in shaping Sindhu: Ramana

The impact of Korean coach Park Tae Sang was huge in Sindhu’s second consecutive Olympic medal.

“I would like to thank her coach Park, who has been in great pain. He guided and motivated Sindhu to do her best. Even during matches, Park told Sindhu to keep her focus and keep her composure. Major credit goes to him the way he trained her for the last few months,” said Ramana.

Both Ramana and Vijaya were working for the Indian Railways. However, Sindhu’s mother left her job around seven years ago to focus on her daughter’s career.

