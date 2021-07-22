Parents of PV Sindhu and other Indian shuttlers keeping their fingers crossed

The countdown has begun. It is only a matter of hours before Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be in action at the Tokyo Olympics.

While the entire nation is excited and expecting a lot from the small four-member badminton squad, the families of the players are silently praying and keeping their fingers crossed. They are all at their respective homes in India but their minds are focused on the events set to take place in Tokyo.

PV Ramana and P Vijaya, the parents of PV Sindhu are confident and hoping for another good performance from their daughter at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu previously created history by becoming the first Indian shuttler to win a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“We know that expectations from Sindhu are quite high. We are receiving so many best wishes from her fans throughout the country. Some well-wishers are also sending their wishes from abroad. With so much attention from everyone, sometimes we become nervous, said PV Ramana from Hyderabad.

"Then we have to tell ourselves that it is just like another tournament. Of course, the Olympics is the biggest tournament of all but actually it’s just another tournament for us where Sindhu will be competing for the title as she does every time," added PV Ramana.

A former Indian volleyball player, Ramana is optimistic about Sindhu’s chances at the Tokyo Olympcs but is aware of the fierce competition.

“In the Olympics, every player comes well prepared. Each participant gives more than a hundred percent because it happens once every four years. Each and every match is important. There is no doubt in our minds that Sindhu has trained really well under the Korean coach and is quite confident of delivering a good show," said Ramana.

"If she gives her best display, results will take care of themselves. It is important to stay focused and not look too ahead. She will have to take it match by match,” added Ramana.

In addition to her coach Park Tae-Sang, PV Sindhu is also accompanied by her physiotherapist Evangeline Baddam, who will be looking after her body and the recovery process. An experienced physio at Hyderabad-based Suchitra Badminton Academy, Evangeline Baddam was also with Sindhu when she won the World Championship in Basel in 2019.

Sindhu will benefit from advanced recovery system machines: PV Ramana

PV Sindhu has also carried a portable machine for the advanced recovery system which she procured earlier this month thanks to a quick clearance from the Indian government.

“Sindhu has carried the advanced recovery system portable machine with her. It is handy and easy to carry. It will help her recover fast after the tough matches. We are thankful to the SAI and the government for accepting our request for it. Most of the top athletes are using it worldwide. Sindhu will be using that advanced recovery equipment even during training. I hope everything goes well. We are praying and keeping our fingers crossed,” said Ramana.

Sindhu will face Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel in their first match at 6.40 AM on Sunday.

It is a dream come true for us: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s parents

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s parents, Kasi Viswanath and Rangamani, traveled from Amalapuram to Hyderabad to see off their younger son on July 17. Rankireddy hails from a town called Amalapuram in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty with Russian players after a practice match on Thursday.

“We stayed in Hyderabad for a few days as we wanted to meet him before he left for Tokyo. For both of us, it is a dream come true that our 20-year-old son is representing the country in the Olympics. There is no better feeling for any father than to see his son donning the Indian colors in the world’s biggest sporting extravaganza. We are confident that he and Chirag will give more than a hundred percent. Both the boys have trained very hard under Denmark coach Mathias Boe,” said Kasi Viswanath.

Chirag and Satwiksairaj will not be attending the opening ceremony on Friday evening because they are scheduled to play their first match on Saturday morning.

“Satwik is really excited to be part of the Olympics. He tells everything to his elder brother Charan. Satwik is getting a chance to meet all the world’s top athletes in the Olympic Village. Yesterday they met tennis legend Novak Djokovic and some other famous US athletes. They also had a practice session with the Russian doubles team. The Russian players are part of the Premier Badminton League and both Satwik and Chirag know them well. Despite the tough draw, both are eager to perform to the best of their abilities,” said Kasi Viswanath.

I am confident that Chirag and Satwik will give their best: Chandrashekhar Shetty

Chandrashekhar Shetty, Chirag’s father, also came to Hyderabad from Mumbai to see off his son. He is also positive and expecting a fine performance from Chirag and Satwik, the World No. 10 pair in the men’s doubles event.

“Both Chirag and Satwik have given their heart and soul in the practice for the last four months. They hardly missed a single day and were totally focused all these months. They know they are carrying the hopes of millions of Indians. They want to live up to the expectations of the people and are determined to perform at their best. If they deliver their best, anything can happen. They have been getting excellent guidance from Danish legend Mathias Boe. We are hoping for the best,” said Chandrashekhar Reddy.

The team of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will take on Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin in their opening Group A match at 8.50 am on Saturday.

Sai Praneeth will clash with Zilberman Misha of Israel in his opening encounter at 9.30 am on Saturday. His parents, Seshadri Deekshitulu and Madhavi Latha, are also expecting an impressive display from their son during his maiden appearance at the Olympics.

