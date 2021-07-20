Shuttlers happy about very little drift in the Tokyo Games main badminton hall with AC on

The main badminton hall of the Tokyo Olympics was opened for the first time for players on Monday. Shuttlers from several countries had a chance to check the courts and had a decent practice session in Tokyo.

The badminton matches of the Tokyo Olympics will be played at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza located in Chōfu, Tokyo. The newly-constructed venue can accommodate 7,200 people, but due to COVID-19 protocols there will be no spectators allowed.

In a big relief to the players, the Tokyo badminton hall is almost perfect with very little drift on both sides of the court.

The Japanese team members were among the first batch of players who had a knock on the court and returned a satisfied unit.

The men’s doubles coach of Japan, Tan Kim Her, was pleased with the way courts behaved.

“We had a good practice session in the main arena of badminton today. I am happy to share that there is only very little drift with AC on in the hall. There is no particular advantage from any particular side and it was the same from both ends. It’s a big relief for the players,” said Tan Kim Her.

Former Malaysian national team player Tan Kim Her was India's first specialist doubles coach from 2015 to 2019. He had developed Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy – who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics – in their early years.

Playing with the drift means that a toss can easily be carried away beyond the back boundary line. Drift is caused by strong air conditioning and currents that arise when hot, humid air enters from open space in the hall.

As for the wind factor, Tan Kim Her said it is absolutely fine with nothing major to worry about.

Because of the wind on court, one may face difficulties in pulling off their defensive shots. This includes clears, lifts and anything that slows the shuttle down. But the Japanese coach was satisfied with the wind factor at the venue.

Rio Games bronze medalist Viktor Axelsen had a first practice session in Tokyo

Rio 2016 Olympic Games bronze medallist Viktor Axelsen also had a long practice session at the venue with his Denmark team members.

Rio Olympics bronze medal winner Viktor Axelsen of Denmark (Picture courtesy: Twitter)

According to sources, all the players who tested the courts with sufficient practice were pleased and looking forward to the competition. The badminton tournament at the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to take place between July 24 and August 2.

“We are hoping to cash in on the home advantage. With everyone looking good in the training session prior to the Games, we are confident of putting up our best Olympics performance this year,” said Tan Kim Her.

The 49-year-old Tan Kim Her, who got a contract with the Japan Badminton Association a couple of years ago, is a member of the strong Japan coaching unit.

The Japanese coaching set-up is led by Park Joo-bong of South Korea. Former Japanese player Kei Nakashima is the women’s doubles coach. Jeremy Gan of Malaysia is the mixed doubles coach of Japan.

Edited by Rohit Mishra