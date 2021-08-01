Sindhu's win will help the development of badminton in India, says BAI general secretary Ajay Kumar Singhania

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary Ajay Kumar Singhania termed Sunday as a historic day for Indian badminton.

Top BAI official Singhania was thrilled that PV Sindhu won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics which completed the hat-trick of medals for Indian badminton.

Saina Nehwal won the bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics and Sindhu has now added a bronze to her 2016 Rio Olympics silver medal.

“It was certainly a historic day for Indian badminton. On behalf of the Badminton Association of India, I congratulate Sindhu on yet another milestone in her career as well as Indian badminton successfully winning a third consecutive medal at the Olympics. It will go a long way in developing badminton in the country,” said Singhania.

The Delhi-based BAI official was in constant touch with Sindhu and other Indian players during the course of the Tokyo Olympics.

“After yesterday’s defeat against Tai Tzu Ying in the semis, she was a little dejected. But I told her to forget the loss as soon as possible and go for the bronze medal. I motivated her and encouraged her to play freely without taking any tension. She lived up to everyone’s expectations and dominated her Chinese opponent, He Bingjiao, to clinch the bronze medal,” said Singhania.

Singhania interacted with Sindhu in Hyderabad before the Indian team left for Tokyo

He visited Hyderabad on July 16 and interacted with the Indian badminton contingent, who were training at the Gachibowli Stadium. Singhania praised Sindhu for the way she rose to the occasion and proved her true class to the world.

“What a player she has been! Sindhu showed once again why she is one of the best in the world. The way she played throughout the match was amazing to see. She is a champion. Winning two medals and that too back-to-back is a remarkable achievement,” said Singhania.

He acknowledged the efforts of Sindhu’s coach Park Tae Sang of Korea. He also hailed the overwhelming support of government authorities in promoting badminton in the country.

“A big congratulations to the coaches as well as the support staff as well as the Ministry of Sports, Government of India and SAI for all their support. It is the united effort of all of us which is taking badminton in the right direction in the country,” said Singhania.

He said BAI had planned a grand welcome for PV Sindhu when she arrives with her coach and physiotherapist Evangeline Baddam on Tuesday.

Edited by S Chowdhury