Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) Day 3 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST (July 31st, 2022)

The 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) will commence on July 28 and end on August 8 in Birmingham.

A glittering opening ceremony that promises to be a visual spectacle is scheduled for July 28 and the closing ceremony will take place on August 8.

A total of 5054 athletes from 72 countries are expected to fight for glory in 280 events across 20 sports in the 22nd edition of the multi-sporting competition.

CWG Schedule 2022 Day 3 time and events list - July 31, 2022

Here is a list of the Commonwealth Games Day 3 schedule (July 31):

Time (July 31 - August 1, 2022)(All timing in IST) Sport List of events 6.00pm - 10.45pm12.00am - 5.15am Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls Women's Singles Sectional Play - Round 5 Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 5Women's Fours - Quarter-FinalsWomen's Fours - Quarter-FinalsPara Men's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 5Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 5Men's Pairs - Quarter-FinalsWomen's Singles - Quarter-FinalsPara Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 1 6.00pm - 9.00pm11.30pm - 2.30am Gymnastics - Artistic Men's Individual All-Around Final Men's Individual All-Around Medal CeremonyWomen's Individual All-Around FinalWomen's Individual All-Around Medal Ceremony 6.00pm -9.30pm11.00pm- 2.30am4.00am - 8.00am Hockey Men's Group MatchesNew Zealand v PakistanAustralia v ScotlandEngland v WalesIndia v GhanaWomen's Group MatchesCanada v EnglandSouth Africa v Australia 6.30pm-11.30pm1.00am- 6.00am Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis Men's Team Event Quarter-FinalsWomen's Team Event Semi-Finals 6.30pm - 9.00pm11.00pm - 1.30am3.30am - 6.00am Weightlifting Men's 67kgMen's 67kg Medal CeremonyWomen's 59kgWomen's 59kg Medal CeremonyMen's 73kgMen's 73kg Medal Ceremony 7.00pm - 10.00pm12.00am - 4.30am Cycling - Track and Para Track Men's Sprint QualificationMen's Tandem B - Sprint QualificationMen's Sprint 1/8 FinalsMen's Tandem B - Sprint Semi-FinalsMen's Sprint Quarter-FinalsMen's 15km Scratch Race QualificationMen's Tandem B Sprint FinalsMen's Sprint Semi-FinalsWomen's Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial FinalWomen's 25km Points Race FinalWomen's 500m Time Trial FinalMen's Sprint FinalsWomen's Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial Medal CeremonyMen's Tandem B - Sprint Medal CeremonyWomen's 25km Points Race Medal CeremonyWomen's 500m Time Trial Medal CeremonyMen's 15km Scratch Race FinalMen's Sprint Medal CeremonyMen's 15km Scratch Race Medal Ceremony 7.30pm - 11.00pm3.00am - 7.00am Rugby Sevens Men's 13-16 Semi-final 1Men's 13-16 Semi-final 2Men's 9-12 Semi-final 1Men's 9-12 Semi-final 2Men's 5-8 Semi-final 1Men's 5-8 Semi-final 2Men's Semi-final 1Men's Semi-final 2Women's Playoff for 7thWomen's Playoff for 5thMen's Playoff for 13thMen's Playoff for 9thMen's Playoff for 5thWomen's Bronze MatchMen's Bronze Medal MatchWomen's Gold Medal MatchMen's Gold Medal MatchWomen's Medal CeremonyMen's Medal Ceremony 7.30pm - 9.15pm4.00am- 6.45am Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming Men's 200m Butterfly HeatsWomen's 200m Breaststroke HeatsMen's 100m Breaststroke SB8 HeatWomen's 100m Backstroke S8 HeatMen's 50m Backstroke HeatsWomen's 50m Butterfly HeatsMen's 100m Freestyle HeatsWomen's 4x200m Freestyle Relay HeatsWomen's 50m Freestyle FinalMen's 200m Butterfly FinalWomen's 200m Breaststroke FinalWomen's 50m Freestyle Medal CeremonyMen's 100m Breaststroke SB8 FinalWomen's 100m Backstroke S8 FinalMen's 200m Butterfly Medal CeremonyWomen's 200m Breaststroke Medal CeremonyMen's 50m Backstroke Semi-FinalsWomen's 50m Butterfly Semi-FinalsMen's 100m Freestyle Semi-FinalsMen's 100m Breaststroke SB8 Medal CeremonyWomen's 100m Backstroke S8 Medal CeremonyWomen's 100m Backstroke FinalMen's 100m Breaststroke FinalWomen's 100m Backstroke Medal CeremonyMen's 100m Breaststroke Medal CeremonyWomen's 4x200m Freestyle Relay FinalWomen's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Medal Ceremony 8.00pm - 11.30pm2.30am - 6.00am Badminton Mixed Team Event Quarter-FinalMixed Team Event Quarter-Final 8.00pm -11.30pm 3.00am - 6.30am Cricket Women's Group A: India v PakistanWomen's Group A Match: Barbados v Australia 8.00pm - 1.20am Triathlon and Para Triathlon Men's PTVI FinalWomen's PTVI FinalMen's PTVI Medal CeremonyWomen's PTVI Medal CeremonyMixed Relay Team FinalMixed Relay Team Medal Ceremony 9.00pm - 12.00am3.30am - 6.15am Boxing Women's Over 48kg - 50kg (Light Fly) Round of 16Men's Over 60kg - 63.5kg (Light Welter) Round of 16Men's Over 71kg - 75kg (Middle) Round of 16Men's Over 60kg - 63.5kg (Light Welter) Round of 16Men's Over 71kg - 75kg (Middle) Round of 16Men's Over 92kg (Super Heavy) Round of 16 9.00pm - 12.30am3.00am - 6.30am Netball Malawi v Northern IrelandSouth Africa v BarbadosUganda v Trinidad & TobagoScotland v Wales 9.00pm - 12.00am3.00am - 6.00am Squash Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16Women's Singles Plate Classification Round of 32Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 16Men's Singles Plate Classification Round of 32Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16Men's Singles Plate Classification Round of 32Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 16Men's Singles Plate Classification Round of 32Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16Women's Singles Plate Classification Round of 16Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 16Men's Singles Plate Classification Round of 16Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16Women's Singles Plate Classification Round of 16Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 16Men's Singles Plate Classification Round of 16 11.30pm - 3.30am 4.00am - 7.00am Beach Volleyball Women's Group Match - Australia v Sri LankaWomen's Group Match - Vanuatu v ScotlandMen's Group Match - Canada v Sri LankaMen's Group Match - The Gambia v St Kitts & NevisWomen's Group Match - England v Solomon IslandsWomen's Group Match - Cyprus v Trinidad & Tobago 12.30am - 3.00am 4.30am - 7.00am Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Women's Basketball 3x3 Group Match - Sri Lanka v AustraliaMen's Basketball 3x3 Group Match - Kenya v ScotlandMen's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Group Match - South Africa v MalaysiaWomen's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Group Match - England v CanadaMen's Basketball 3x3 Group Match - Canada v Sri LankaWomen's Basketball 3x3 Group Match - Kenya v ScotlandMen's Basketball 3x3 Group Match - New Zealand v Trinidad and TobagoWomen's Basketball 3x3 Group Match - New Zealand v British Virgin IslandsMen's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Group Match - Australia v Northern IrelandWomen's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 Group Match - South Africa v AustraliaMen's Basketball 3x3 Group Match - England v AustraliaWomen's Basketball 3x3 Group Match - England v Canada

When and where to watch CWG 2022?

Matches from Birmingham will be beamed live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

India at Commonwealth Games 2022

A 215-member contingent is gearing up to represent India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in what will be the nation's 18th appearance at the colossal event.

Out of the 215 athletes, 108 will be men while 107 will be women, participating in 16 disciplines. The total strength of the contingent, however, will be 322, including 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff, including three general managers.

At the 2018 Games, India bagged a whopping 66 medals, including 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals. The CWG 2022 contingent will be looking to improve on that record in the upcoming edition.

India had their best showing at the 2010 CWG in New Delhi, where they finished second behind Australia with 101 medals, including 38 gold.

