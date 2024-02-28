When will Eliud Kipchoge kick-start the 2024 season? Know more about the Olympic gold medalist's plans before the 2024 Paris Olympics

Eliud Kipchoge is regarded as one of the greatest marathoners of all time. The Kenyan athlete transitioned to road running in 2012 after initially focusing on the 5000m long-distance event, which marked the beginning of his legendary professional career.

The former world record holder Kipchoge will begin his 2024 season at the Tokyo Marathon 2024, scheduled on March 3, Sunday. In the run-up to the Paris Olympics 2024, the 39-year-old will start his 2024 campaign in the same city where he bagged his second gold medal at the Olympics.

Kipchoge will aim to book a spot for the upcoming Paris Olympics through an impressive performance at the WMM in Tokyo. However, he looks certain to compete in his fifth Olympic Games being the defending champion and the second-fastest marathoner in the world.

His participation at the Tokyo Marathon 2024 will give him the perfect timeline for his recovery as he sets his sights on taking part in the marathon running event in the Olympics scheduled on August 10, 2024.

On Sunday, Eliud Kipchoge is likely to face stiff competition from compatriots Vincent Kipkemoi and Timothy Kiplagat in the event's 17th edition. Kipchoge had set the course record (2:02:40) in 2021.

Eliud Kipchoge's journey in the sport after he switched to road running

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya celebrates winning the 2022 BMW Berlin-Marathon in a new Word Record Time of 2:01:09 h on September 25, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Before switching to road running, Kipchoge had clinched two medals, a silver (2008) and a bronze (2004), in the 5000m discipline at the Olympics. He also won the gold in 2003 and silver in 2007 at the World Championships.

Post his shift to road running, Kipchoge's illustrious career has witnessed him bag two gold medals - one at the Summer Games at the Rio Olympics 2016 and a title defense at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Eliud Kipchoge has also claimed 4 out of 6 World Marathon Majors (WMM) crowns on 11 occasions, which includes five wins in Berlin, four wins in London, and one victory each in Chicago and Tokyo. He is yet to win the WMM races in Boston and New York.

At the Berlin Marathon 2022, he scripted history to become the world record holder in marathon running, clocking a time of 2:01:09 to complete the 42.195 km distance. On his way to the record, he shaved 30 secs off his previous mark (2:01:39) which he had attained on the same course in 2018.

Later, Kelvin Kiptum, who unfortunately faced a tragic death in a road accident on Feb. 11, 2024, broke Kipchoge’s marathon world record, becoming the first person to clock below the 2:01 mark (official race) by finishing the race in 2:00:35 at the Chicago Marathon 2023.