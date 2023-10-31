Who is Becky Pepper-Jackson? Everything to know about 13-year-old trans girl suing West Virginia for banning trans athletes from women's sports

Becky Pepper-Jackson is a 13-year-old transgender girl in middle school who sued West Virginia for banning trans athletes from competing in women's sports.

At the age of 11, Pepper-Jackson sued West Virginia after its governor, Jim Justice, signed a bill in April 2021 that refrained trans student-athletes from competing in girls' sports.

Becky realized that she was a girl at the tender age of four. She never had to come out to her parents as it was evident to them. Heather, her mother, accepted her and has always stood by her.

Before Governor Justice signed the bill, Becky and her mother wrote to him several times asking for a veto. She attended the hearing in front of the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday i.e. October 27, 2023, that discussed West Virginia's law that would ban her from competing on girls' cross country team in her middle school.

The hearing implicated that the case could be set down before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Becky Pepper-Jackson has resorted to puberty blockers. Her lawyer, Joshua Block, stated during the hearing that the blockers would prevent her from reaching male puberty and would restrict her from gaining any potential physical edge.

Pepper-Jackson was also a cheerleader in elementary school and has now been allowed to compete in her school's cross country, discus throw, and shot put teams.

"Her friends still treat her exactly the same," Becky Pepper-Jackson's mother on the 13-year-old training with her school team

Becky Jackson-Pepper trains with her school team in cross country, discus throw, and shotput (Image credits: NBC news)

Becky Pepper-Jackson trains with her school team in cross country, discus throw and shot put. She uses two types of plans, including the one where she works on the form by throwing lighter or bigger pieces of equipment. The 13-year-old also trains with her teammates in the pit, where they train along with the high school athletes.

Her mother, Heather, stated in the NBC news that her school friends have accepted Pepper-Jackson as she is and, along with the teachers, treat her equally.

"At school, her friends still treat her exactly the same, her teachers treat her exactly the same,” Heather said. “She’s just a regular kid that just wants to play, so that hasn’t changed at all.”

Becky Pepper-Jackson has been fighting her battle for two years now and does not intend to give up on her love for the sport.

"This is something I truly love, and I’m not going to give up for anything,” the 13-year-old stated.