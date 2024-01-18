Who is Kenny Bednarek's girlfriend Sharmila Nicollet? Everything to know about the Indian golfer who is French origin

Kenny Bednarek is dating Sharmila Nicollet, an Indian professional golfer. Born in Bangalore, Nicollet’s mother, Surekha is from India, and her, father Marc is French.

Nicollet completed her 10th and 12th grades at the Bishop Cotton Girls’ School and Bangalore International School. However, she started playing golf in 2002 as an 11-year-old.

At 15, the Indian golfer won her first tournament. Nicollet represented India at the Asian Games in Doha in 2006. She competed at the Asia Pacific Junior Golf Tournament, the Callaway Junior World Golf Championships in San Diego, the Malaysian Open, and the Queen Sirikit Cup in Japan.

Nicollet became the youngest Indian golfer to secure a spot on the Ladies European Tour and only the second Indian to earn a full membership on the Ladies European Tour. She was the youngest female golfer to win the All-India Ladies Amateur Championship in the 2007-08 season. Commencing her professional career at the age of 18, she has 11 victories in the Women’s Golf Association of India.

Apart from a distinguished golf career, Nicollet has a decent record as a swimmer, securing more than 72 gold and silver medals at state and national aquatic competitions. She was a national sub-junior swimming champion and a state-level athlete.

"It's the goal to get this year" - Kenny Bednarek sets his sight on clinching a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics

Silver medalist Kenneth Bednarek holds up his medal on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's 200m at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Kenny Bednarek has won silver medals at the Olympics and the World Championships. During the 2022 WAC on home soil, he secured a silver medal in the men's 200m, finishing behind the 2023 defending champion Noah Lyles after clocking 19.77 seconds.

A summer before the victory, Kenny Bednarek earned a silver medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. He crossed the finish line behind Andre De Grasse (19.62 seconds) after recording a time of 19.68 seconds.

Rather than settling with the silver medal, Kenny Bednarek has set his sights on nothing less than an Olympic gold medal in Paris. During an interview with TMJ4, he spoke about his goals for the upcoming Olympics with confidence.

"It adds motivation because I was that close to getting the gold that one time," he said. "So every time I see it? You know it's always like dang, I almost had it. So now what do I gotta do different to get it this year you know. So yeah, it's just like I said. It's out there for display and it's a constant reminder of what I could have had back then."

"But now, you know, it's the goal to get this year. And being the second fastest is nice, but I wanna be, you know, the number one," Bednarek added.