Mikaela Shiffrin, a two-time American Olympic gold medalist, has undeniably established herself as a dominant force in the world of skiing. The alpine skier's remarkable success can be attributed to her unwavering love for the sport and her relentless pursuit of excellence.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, a star Norwegian alpine ski racer, has been a constant source of motivation and support for Shiffrin. Together, they form a power couple that inspires and uplifts one another.

Kilde, with his impressive record of 20 race wins, four discipline championships, and one overall championship, stands as a testament to his exceptional athleticism and high-performance abilities.

The 30-year-old's achievements have garnered him a well-deserved place among skiing's elite. More than just his own accomplishments, Kilde has played a significant role in Shiffrin's career.

After the tragic loss of Shiffrin's father in 2020, Kilde became a pillar of strength and support for her. The Norwegian helped her rediscover her love for skiing, offering solace and a listening ear during challenging times.

In a heartwarming gesture, Kilde even joined Shiffrin's family on a beach vacation to Maui, providing a sense of togetherness and healing.

The couple openly shared their relationship status on social media, posting a picture of themselves biking together in New York during the summer. The pair's bond extends beyond their shared love for skiing and transcends into their personal lives, creating a strong foundation of understanding and companionship.

In 2020, Kilde reached the pinnacle of his career by clinching the World Cup Championship title. This remarkable achievement further solidifies his status as one of the world's top skiers and continues to inspire Shiffrin in her own pursuit of greatness.

Mikaela Shiffrin makes history with her record-breaking 86th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin - Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals

In a remarkable achievement, Mikaela Shiffrin, at the age of 27, reached yet another milestone in her illustrious career. With her 86th World Cup win in Are, Sweden, she etched her name in history by setting a new record for the most World Cup wins. This incredible feat puts her on par with the legendary Ingemar Stenmark in Alpine Skiing World Cup history.

Shiffrin's journey to this record-breaking moment was filled with exceptional performances. She achieved her 82nd victory in Slovenia before claiming her 83rd and 84th wins at Kronplatz Mountain in northern Italy on consecutive days. Her 85th win came in Slalom in Italy, solidifying her dominance across various disciplines.

Throughout the season, Shiffrin consistently showcased her exceptional skills and determination. She emerged victorious in the giant slalom discipline, earning the coveted Crystal Globe by a total of 800 points and proudly representing the United States.

Mikaela Shiffrin clinched the overall Crystal Globe with a remarkable total of 2206 points, a testament to her unrivaled consistency and excellence on the slopes.

Among the American's competitors, Lara Gut-Berahmi from Switzerland secured second place with 1217 points, while Slovakia's Petra Vlhova finished third with 1125 points.