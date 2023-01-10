Alpine skiing World Cup: When and where to watch Mikaela Shiffrin’s attempt to beat Lindsey Vonn's World Cup record

After Mikaela Shiffrin's victory in the second giant slalom race in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, she has tied fellow American Lindsey Vonn for first place in the Alpine Ski World Cup standings.

Shiffrin now has an opportunity to become the most accomplished women's alpine skier in the world, beating Lindsey Vonn's record of 82 wins.

The double Olympic champion will have her first shot on Tuesday, January 10. After claiming her 82nd career victory this Sunday at the giant slalom event in Kranjska Gora, she heads to Flachau, Austria, for the renowned night slalom race in an attempt to surpass Vonn's record.

The only competitor currently ahead of her is Ingemar Stenmark, one of the greatest slalom athletes of all time, with 86 wins.

The Olympic Games @Olympics



Congratulations to Mikaela Shiffrin on her 82nd alpine skiing World Cup win!



She has now equalled the female career record held by Lindsey Vonn. History maker!Congratulations to Mikaela Shiffrin on her 82nd alpine skiing World Cup win!She has now equalled the female career record held by Lindsey Vonn. History maker! 📖Congratulations to Mikaela Shiffrin on her 82nd alpine skiing World Cup win! 🎿🎉She has now equalled the female career record held by Lindsey Vonn. https://t.co/G1btxjbuaD

When to watch Mikaela Shiffrin go for the record-breaking run?

Here is the Flachau women's slalom race schedule:

January 10, 2023, Tuesday

The first run is at 18:30 CET (12:30 EST)

The second run is at 20:45 CET (14:45 EST)

Where to watch Mikaela Shiffrin?

Fans in the United States can watch Shiffrin ski live on NBC and Peacock. All eight home 2023 Alpine Ski World Cup events will also be aired on NBC platforms.

All FIS Alpine Ski World Cup competitions are broadcast live in Europe on the internet platforms Eurosport and discovery+.

Fans may now also watch all the FIS World Cups (Alpine, Cross Country, Freestyle, Snowboard, and Freeski) held live in the United States LIVE on the Outside+ platforms.

Mikaela Shiffrin equals Lindsey Vonn's record

The 27-year-old comfortably won with a combined time of 1:52.53, earning her an 82nd World Cup victory. In both of her races, she came out on top, leaving her rivals on the trail.

Shiffrin's morning run was the first skier on the course, and she separated herself from Federica Brignone, who was close behind. Valérie Grenier, the champion on Saturday, came in third.

As she proceeded down to Podkoren 3 with a lead of 0.24 seconds, Mikaela Shiffrin began aggressively attempting to extend it. The American skier won by an astounding 0.77 seconds while not feeling like she was carrying anything on her back.

FIS Alpine @fisalpine ” 🥹

And now you can fly to new records @MikaelaShiffrin

#fisalpine “I was so nervous… maybe because of the” 🥹And now you can fly to new records “I was so nervous… maybe because of the 8️⃣2️⃣” 🥹 And now you can fly to new records 😉 @MikaelaShiffrin #fisalpine https://t.co/vWLfmtGjd5

Grenier was unable to duplicate her performance from the previous day after a series of severe mistakes. With a good second run, Brignone established Shiffrin's reputation.

In the giant slalom discipline event, Mikaela Shiffrin closed the gap with Marta Bassino to 25 points while keeping a 419-point advantage over Petra Vlhová in the overall World Cup standings.

Shiffrin at the Flachau, Austria track

The 2022/23 Alpine Ski World Cup is now scheduled to be held in Flachau, Austria.

Shiffrin has competed nine times on the Hermann Maier-inspired Flachau track, placing third eight times for a total of four victories, the most recent of which came almost two years ago.

With 1,115 points, Shiffrin is in first place overall in the World Cup rankings, 419 points ahead of her closest rival, Petra Vlhova.

Shiffrin is vying for her fifth overall championship this season, which would move her up to second place behind Annemarie Moser-Pröll of Austria, who has six championships to her name.

Poll : 0 votes