2022/23 Alpine Ski World Cup: Schedule, field and where to watch

The 2022/23 Alpine Ski World Cup season began in October with the Giant Slalom at Sölden. Up to March, there are more than 90 races scheduled, including the Courchevel and Méribel World Ski Championships.

2022/23 Alpine Ski World Cup Schedule

The 2022/23 Alpine Ski World Cup is scheduled from 4 to 10 January 2023. Below is a list of events, dates, times, and locations:

04 Jan 2023

Women’s SL (Run 1) at Zagreb, Time - 6:30 a.m.

Men’s SL (Run 1) at Garmisch, Time - 9:40 a.m.

Women’s SL (Run 2) at Zagreb, Time - 10:30 a.m.

Men’s SL (Run 2) at Garmisch, Time - 12:45 p.m.

05 Jan 2023

Women’s SL (Run 1) at Zagreb, Time - 09.00 a.m.

Women’s SL (Run 2) at Zagreb, Time - 12.00 p.m.

Women's Slalom at Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

Where to watch the 2022/23 Alpine Ski World Cup

The 2022/23 Alpine Ski World Cup is available to watch on television and online streaming platforms. The television rights are with NBC, CNBC, and the online streaming rights are with Outside+.

On skiandsnowboard.live, Americans may watch it in real-time.

Outside: Online Streaming broadcaster

With over 90 hours of action available, Outside+ is the new streaming broadcaster of our home World Cups thanks to a new agreement. Through the Outside platforms, fans can now watch all FIS World Cups (Alpine, Cross Country, Freestyle, Snowboard, and Freeski) staged live in the United States LIVE. Platforms outside of the system include OutsideOnline.com, OutsideTV, Outside App, and SkiMag.com.

Fans can watch the most World Cups ever on American soil with an Outside+ membership (less than $5 per month or $29.99 yearly). Through the Outside's services, viewers will be able to watch LIVE all eight domestic 2022–23 FIS World Cup events for Alpine, Freestyle, Snowboarding, and Freeski in addition to archival videos and other content.

NBC/CNBC: Television Broadcaster

NBC platforms will also broadcast all eight domestic 2023 Alpine Ski World Cup. NBC will present 19 hours of coverage for the domestic World Cup events across their multiple platforms, including live and tape-delayed coverage on NBC, CNBC, and simulcasted on Peacock.

Download PeacockTV if you do not have access to broadcast television. Only those with a paid Peacock Premium membership may watch FIS World Cups. Create an account and sign up for PeacockTV Premium to get full access to live, on-demand, and delayed content for only $4.99 per month with commercials or $9.99 per month without.

How to Watch on skiandsnowboard.live

Visit skiandsnowboard.live to see practically all of the action in other countries. This is a one-stop location to view every race and contest taking place throughout the globe. All events will have real-time English commentary. But it's vital to remember that no World Cups will be contested in Austria, according to Ski and Snowboard Live.

Fans must pay a fee to view the events. All 2022/23 Alpine Ski World Cup events held outside of the United States (apart from Austria) are accessible with an All Access Pass ($12.99/month), which is charged on a monthly basis. Fans may also pay for each race ($1.99) or purchase sport-specific passes ($8.99/month).

