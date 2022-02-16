Winter Olympics 2022: February 17 schedule and streaming details

The ongoing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, has already witnessed a series of new records and spectacular performances. More fireworks can be expected in the remaining few days of this mega event, which will continue until February 20.

On that note, let's take a look at the full schedule for the events that will take place on February 17.

Winter Olympics 2022 – February 17 Schedule

(Timings are as per local time)

ALPINE SKIING

Women's Alpine Combined Downhill | Timings: 10:30.

Women's Alpine Combined Slalom | Timings: 14:00.

BOBSLEIGH

4- Men's Official Training Heat 3 | Timings: 9:40.

2 - Women's Official Training Heat 5 | Timings: 14:10.

CURLING

Men's Round Robin Session 12 | Timings: 09:05

Denmark vs USA;

Sweden vs Switzerland;

Canada vs Great Britain;

Norway vs Italy.

Women's Round Robin Session 12 | Timings: 14:05

Japan vs Switzerland;

ROC vs Great Britain;

Denmark vs Canada;

Republic of Korea vs Sweden.

Men's Semifinal | Timings: 20:05.

FIGURE SKATING

Women's Single Skating - Free Skating | Timings: 18:00.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1 | Timings: 9:30.

Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 2 | Timings: 10:21.

Women's Ski Cross Seeding | Timings: 11:30.

Men's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1 | Timings: 12:30.

Men's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 2 | Timings: 13:21.

Women's Ski Cross 1/8 Finals | Timings: 14:00.

Women's Ski Cross Quarterfinals | Timings: 14:35.

Women's Ski Cross Semifinals | Timings: 14:54.

Women's Ski Cross Small Final | Timings: 15:10.

ICE HOCKEY

Women's Gold Medal Game | Timings: 12:10.

NORDIC COMBINED

Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km Ski Jumping Trial Round | Timings: 15:00.

Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km Ski Jumping Competition Round | Timings: 16:00.

Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Cross Country | Timings: 19:00.

SPEED SKATING

Women's 1000m | Timings: 16:30.

How to watch the Winter Olympics?

NBC Universal is the exclusive official Winter Olympics broadcaster. This means the local NBC station is the only place to watch it on television.

Many of the major events and competitions at the Games are being broadcast for free on NBC (as well as rebroadcast during primetime). The tournament can also be viewed on the network’s various platforms, including the US network on cable, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

