Winter Olympic Skiing Events - Dates, Locations, Stadiums & more

In one form or another, skiing has been a permanent feature of the Olympic Winter Games program ever since 1924.

The six current disciplines are alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined, freestyle skiing and snowboarding. A few have a rich history, while the others are growing in popularity.

The Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 are scheduled to take place between February 4 and 20 in Beijing, China.

How many skiing events are in the Winter Olympics 2022?

Total number of skiing events at the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. As many as 55 skiing events are scheduled to take place in China.

Alpine skiing (11)

Cross-country skiing (12)

Freestyle skiing (13)

Nordic combined (3)

Ski jumping (5)

Snowboarding (11)

Team GB



becomes Britain's first ever alpine skiing World Cup GOLD medallist with a superb second slalom run



Sensational @daveryding becomes Britain's first ever alpine skiing World Cup GOLD medallist with a superb second slalom run 🥇Not a bad way to warm up for #Beijing2022

What are the different Skiing Events at the Bejing Olympics?

Alpine skiing: Men's Downhill, Women's Downhill, Men's Slalom, Women's Slalom, Men's Giant Slalom, Women's Giant Slalom, Men's Super-G, Women's Super-G, Men's Alpine Combined Slalom, Women's Alpine Combined Slalom and Mixed Team Parallel.

Cross-country skiing: Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon, Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon, Women's Sprint Free, Men's Sprint Free, Women's 10km Classic, Men's 15km Classic, Women's 4 x 5km Relay, Men's 4 x 10km Relay, Women's Team Sprint Classic, Men's Team Sprint Classic, Men's 50km Mass Start Free, Women's 30km Mass Start Free.

Freestyle skiing: Women's Moguls, Men's Moguls, Women's Freeski Big Air, Men's Freeski Big Air, Mixed Team Aerials*, Women's Freeski Slopestyle, Men's Freeski Slopestyle, Women's Aerials, Men's Aerials, Women's Ski Cross, Men's Ski Cross, Men's Freeski Halfpipe and Women's Freeski Halfpipe.

Ski jumping: Men's Normal Hill Individual, Women's Normal Hill Individual, Men's Large Hill, Men's Team, Mixed Team*

Snowboard: Men's Big Air, Women's Big Air, Men's Halfpipe, Women's Halfpipe, Men's Parallel Giant Slalom, Women's Parallel Giant Slalom, Men's Slopestyle, Women's Slopestyle, Men's Snowboard Cross, Women's Snowboard Cross and Snowboard Cross Mixed Team Relay.

Olympic Skiing Events Stadiums:

Stadiums:

Genting Snow Park, Big Air Shougang- Snowboarding (Big Air), Freestyle Skiing (Big Air)

National Alpine Ski Centre - Alpine Skiing

National Cross-Country Centre - Nordic Combined (Cross-Country), Cross-Country.

National Ski Jumping Centre- Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined (Ski Jumping)

Olympic Skiing Events Dates

Freestyle skiing:

February 3 - Women's moguls

Men's moguls

February 5 - Men's Moguls

February 6 - Women's moguls

February 7 - Women's big air

Men's big air

February 8 - Women's Big Air

February 9 - Men's big air

February 10 - Mixed team aerials

February 13 - Women's ski slopestyle

Women's aerials

February 14 - Women's ski slopestyle

Men's ski slopestyle

Women's aerials

February 15 - Men's ski slopestyle

Men's aerials

February 16 - Men's Aerials

February 17- Women's ski halfpipe

Women's Ski Cross

Men's ski halfpipe

Women's Ski Cross

February 18 - Women's Ski Halfpipe

Men's ski cross

Men's ski cross

February 19 - Men's ski halfpipe

Alpine skiing

February 6 - Men’s downhill

February 7- Women’s giant slalom

February8 - Men’s super-G

February 9 - Women’s slalom

February 10 - Men’s combined

February 11 -Women’s super-G

February 12 - Men’s giant slalom

February 15 -Women’s downhill

February 16 - Men’s slalom

February 17- Women’s combined

February 19 - Team event

Team Jamaica made history by becoming the first Jamaican skier to qualify for the



#TeamJamaica #GuhHaadAndDone



BREAKING: Benjamin Alexander made history by becoming the first Jamaican skier to qualify for the #WinterOlympics in giant slalom (alpine skiing) under the B criteria.

Ski Jumping:

February 5 - Men's Individual Normal Hill Qualifications

Women's Individual Normal Hill

February 6 - Men's individual normal hill

February 7 - Mixed team normal hill

February 11 - Men's Individual Large Hill Qualifications

February 12 - Men's Individual Large Hill

February 14 - Men's Team Large Hill

Snowboarding

February 5 - Women's slopestyle

February 6 - Women's slopestyle

Men's slopestyle

February 7 - Men's slopestyle

February 8 - Women's and Men's parallel giant slalom

February 9 - Women's halfpipe

Women's snowboard cross

Men's halfpipe

February 10 - Women's halfpipe

Men's snowboard cross

February 11- Men's halfpipe

February 12 - Mixed team snowboard cross

February 14- Women's big air

Men's big air

February 15 - Women's big air

Men's big air

Cross-Country Skiing Schedule

February 5 - Women's skiathlon

February 6 - Men's Skiathlon

February 8 -16:00Men's & women's individual sprint freestyle

February 10 - Women's 10 km classical

February 11 - Men's 15 km classical

February 12 - Women's 4 x 5 km relay

February 13 - Men's 4 x 10 km relay

February 16 - Women's and men's team sprint classical

February 19 - Men's 50 km mass start freestyle

February 20 - Women's 30 km mass start freestyle

Nordic Combined

February 9 - Men's individual normal hill

Men's individual 10 km

February 15 - Men's Individual Large Hill

Men's individual 10 km

17 February- Men's team large hill

Men's team relay 4 x 5 km

