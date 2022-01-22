Winter Olympics Figure Skating schedule & timings

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be hosted between February 4 and 20, 2022 in China.
Whenever the Winter Games are talked about, figure skating needs to be mentioned first as it's one of the most popular Winter Olympics sports. It was first introduced at the 1908 Olympics in London.
In figure skating, individuals, duos, and groups perform while skating. They sway the audience with a picturesque view glaring through on the ice, striking a balance between artistry and athleticism.
The participants will be taking part in the men's singles, women's singles, pair skating, ice dance and team event are the five events in skating.
Winter Olympics Ice Skating Schedule:
The Figure skating competitions will take place at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China. The five events will take place between February 4 and 20. A total of 148 competitors will compete (74 men and 74 women) from across 32 nations.
(This is according to Beijing's timings)
4 February: 9:30
10:02 - 11:15 :Team event – Men’s Short Program
11:41-12:54: Team event – Women’s Short Program
13:22-14:55: Team event – Ice Dance Rhythm Dance
6 February:
9:37-10:50: Team event – Pairs’ Short Program
11:57-12:36: Team event – Men’s Free Skating
7 February:
9:22-10:09: Team event – Pairs’ Free Skating
10:36-11:15: Team event – Ice Dance Free Dance
11:42-12:21: Team event – Women’s Free Skating
8 February:
9:22-13:30: Men’s Short Program
10 February:
9:37-13:27: Men’s Free Skating
12 February:
19:07-22:38: Ice Dance Rhythm Dance
14 February:
9:22-12:36: Ice Dance Free Dance
15 February:
18:08-22:25: Women’s Short Program
17 February:
18:08-21:57: Women’s Free Skating
18 February:
18:38-21:43: Pairs’ Short Program
19 February:
19:08-21:53: Pairs’ Free Skating
20 February:
Exhibition Gala
When & where to watch Winter Olympic Figure Skating in the US?
The Winter Olympics live stream on the Peacock platform.
For U.S. audiences, NBC will be the official broadcaster for the Winter Olympics, as it has been since 1988. With the 13-hour time difference (between Beijing and the U.S. Eastern Time Zone), NBC will be providing live prime=time coverage of the Winter Olympics on its main network.
Meanwhile, U.K. viewers will be able to watch the Winter Games on BBC and Eurosport.
Regular updates and the Beijing Winter Olympics live stream will also be available on NBCOlympics.com, including live updates on their social media handles.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Sling and Fubo TV will also have a live stream for the Beijing Winter Olympics.