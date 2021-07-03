Know Your Olympics: London 1908

Following a trip into the American Wild West in St. Louis, Missouri, the Olympics were to return to Europe. However, for the first time, the quadrennial event came to London, a city well known for being the seat of the most powerful empire at the time. It was one of four venues chosen for the event.

As with St. Louis in 1904, London was not the original choice for the 1908 Summer Olympics. However, owing to the volcanic eruptions in Italy two years prior, the city volunteered to take up the job. A job it did so well that it got the opportunity to host the the Games again. In total, London hosted the event thrice; in 1908, 1948 and 2012.

A new Olympic standard

The 1908 event also saw the establishment of standard rules for sports and selection of judges from different countries instead of just the host. This came about following the 400m race where US runner John Carpenter was accused of interfering with a British runner.

However, the first of the London Olympics is also known for the rise of champions such as Swede Oscar Swahn. An expert in 100 meter running deer, a discontinued ISSF shooting event, he made his Olympic debut at 61, an age when most consider it wise to hang up their boots.

The event also witnessed the participation of Sir Cosmo Duff-Gordon, a Scottish aristocrat who wished to emulate Frank Kugler from the USA. He won a silver medal in team fencing at the interim Olympics in Athens in 1906.

Sir Duff-Gordon even participated in pistol shooting at the London Olympics. Apart from that, he was a part of the organizing committee. However, nothing brought him as much attention as the fact that he survived the sinking of the RMS Titanic. But that's a story for later. Here are some unforgettable moments from the London Olympics:

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee